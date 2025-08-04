Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF For Board Exam!

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has issued the Class 10 Science syllabus for the 2024-25 academic year. This updated syllabus is essential for UK board Class 10 students who have chosen Science as their second language. Since Science is an elective subject and typically involves a lengthy examination, a thorough understanding of the syllabus is crucial for effective preparation. UK Board Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26 Unit I: Chemical Substances- Nature and Behaviour Chemical reactions: Chemical equation, Balanced chemical equation, implications of a balanced chemical equation, types of chemical reactions: combination, decomposition, displacement, double displacement, precipitation, endothermic exothermic reactions, oxidation and reduction. Acids, bases and salts: Their definitions in terms of furnishing of H+ and OH– ions, General properties, examples and uses, neutralization, concept of pH scale (Definition relating to logarithm not required), importance of pH in everyday life; preparation and uses of Sodium Hydroxide, Bleaching powder, Baking soda, Washing soda and Plaster of Paris.

Metals and Non-metals: Properties of metals and non-metals; Reactivity series; Formation and properties of ionic compounds; Basic metallurgical processes; Corrosion and its prevention.

Carbon and its compounds: Covalent bonding in carbon compounds. Versatile nature of carbon. Homologous series. Nomenclature of carbon compounds containing functional groups (halogens, alcohol, ketones, aldehydes, alkanes and alkynes), the difference between saturated hydrocarbons and unsaturated hydrocarbons. Chemical properties of carbon compounds (combustion, oxidation, addition and substitution reaction). Ethanol and Ethanoic acid (only properties and uses), soaps and detergents. Unit II: World of Living Life processes: ‘Living Being’. Basic concept of nutrition, respiration, transport and excretion in plants and animals.

Control and Coordination: Tropic movements in plants; Introduction of plant hormones; Control and coordination in animals: Nervous system; Voluntary, involuntary and reflex action; Chemical coordination: animal hormones. Reproduction: Reproduction in animals and plants (asexual and sexual) reproductive health- need and methods of family planning. Safe sex vs HIV/AIDS. Childbearing and women’s health. Heredity: Heredity; Mendel’s contribution- Laws for inheritance of traits: Sex determination: brief introduction: Unit III: Natural Phenomena Reflection of light by curved surfaces; Images formed by spherical mirrors, a centre of curvature, principal axis, principal focus, focal length, mirror formula (Derivation not required), magnification. Refraction; Laws of refraction, refractive index. Refraction of light by spherical lens; Image formed by spherical lenses; Lens formula (Derivation not required); Magnification. Power of a lens.

Functioning of a lens in the human eye, defects of vision and their corrections, and applications of spherical mirrors and lenses. Refraction of light through a prism, dispersion of light, scattering of light, applications in daily life. Unit IV: Effects of Current Electric current, potential difference and electric current. Ohm’s law; Resistance, Resistivity, Factors on which the resistance of a conductor depends. Series combination of resistors, parallel combination of resistors and its applications in daily life. Heating effect of electric current and its applications in daily life. Electric power, Interrelation between P, V, I and R. Magnetic effects of current: Magnetic field, field lines, field due to a current carrying conductor, field due to current carrying coil or solenoid; Force on the current carrying conductor, Fleming’s Left Hand Rule, Direct current. Alternating current: frequency of AC. Advantage of AC over DC. Domestic electric circuits.