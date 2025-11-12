Children’s Day Anchoring Script in English: 5+ Easy and Engaging Scripts for Students and Teachers

Welcome & Opening

Good morning everyone! A very warm welcome to our respected Principal Ma’am/Sir, dear teachers, and my wonderful friends. I am [Your Name] and today, we have gathered here to celebrate one of the most cheerful occasions of the year — Children’s Day! Children are the heartbeat of our nation, the promise of a brighter tomorrow. So, to celebrate this special day, we have organized a special assembly full of joy, laughter, and creativity. Today’s programme is packed with excitement, some nostaligic moves, melodious singing, fun-filled games, a surprise act by our teachers, and award distribution to honour our outstanding achievers. So sit back, relax, and get ready to enjoy this colourful celebration dedicated to the most special people — you, the children! Prayer/Inauguration To start this beautiful day on a positive and reverent note, let us seek the blessings of the Almighty. I request everyone to please rise as we begin with our traditional School Prayer / Lamp Lighting Ceremony. (Pause for prayer/ceremony) Thank you. Please be seated. Calling the Principal Children's Day is celebrated on the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who loved children dearly. Now, to inspire us and share some golden words of wisdom, I feel honored to call upon our guiding light, our respected Principal Ma'am / Sir, [Principal's Name], to address the gathering. (Applause) Performance - Dance Thank you, Ma’am/Sir, for those inspiring and motivating words. Now, it’s time to add some rhythm and energy to the atmosphere! Are you all ready to witness some fantastic talent? Our amazing students from Grade [Grade Number] are here to dazzle us with a vibrant dance performance. Let’s welcome them with a huge round of applause! Performance: Singing That was simply awesome! I almost felt like jumping onto the stage and dancing along with them! (light laughter)

Well, that was truly a power-packed performance full of energy and joy.

Up next, get ready to be charmed by the melodious voices of our junior choir, as they present a beautiful singing performance. Let’s sit back, relax, and enjoy the music! Surprise: Teacher's Performance "Now for a little surprise performance by teachers! Since this taday is a special day for all of us, our dearly teachers, have worked really hard to bring something special for you on the stage. Give a massive cheer for our wonderful teachers!" Fun Games & Activities Oh my God! That was an absolute blast! This is truly turning out to be one of the best Children’s Day celebrations ever! Friends! now, it’s your turn to shine — not just on stage, but right here with us!

Let’s pump up the excitement with some fun games and activities. How about a quick round of “Guess the Tune” or “Statue Dance”?

Get ready to laugh, play, and enjoy. We have got some special surprise treat for the winners! Prize Distribution That was absolutely delightful! Thank you participants for making this celebration even more fun. Now, everyone, it's time to celebrate not just the spirit, but the achievements! We are so proud of our students who have excelled — not only in academics, but also in sports, arts, and various co-curricular activities.

Their dedication, hard work, and passion truly make our school shine.

So, let’s honour these young achievers as we begin the Award Ceremony!

I request our respected Principal Ma’am/Sir and teachers to kindly come forward and felicitate our deserving students. Vote of Thanks & Closing Congratulations to all the winners!" What a brilliant day full of joy, laughter, and talent! On behalf of the entire school, I extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone resent here. As we end this celebration, let’s remember the words of Pandit Nehru —

“Children are like buds in a garden, and should be carefully nurtured.” May our lives be filled with happiness and learning. Thank you everyone, and Happy Children’s Day!