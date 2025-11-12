Children’s Day Anchoring Script in English: 5+ Easy and Engaging Scripts for Students and Teachers

Children’s Day Anchoring Script in English 2025: Every year, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 to honour Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, who loved children deeply and believed that they are the foundation of the nation’s future. On this special day, schools and teachers organize fun events, performances, games, and competitions to celebrate the joy of childhood.
If you’re preparing to host a Children’s Day program and are looking for easy, funny, or short anchoring scripts in English, here are 5+ engaging scripts you can use for the 14 November celebrations. Check out the best anchoring scripts for students and teachers.
1. Single Anchor Script for Children's Day
Welcome & Opening
Children are the heartbeat of our nation, the promise of a brighter tomorrow. So, to celebrate this special day, we have organized a special assembly full of joy, laughter, and creativity. Today’s programme is packed with excitement, some nostaligic moves, melodious singing, fun-filled games, a surprise act by our teachers, and award distribution to honour our outstanding achievers.
So sit back, relax, and get ready to enjoy this colourful celebration dedicated to the most special people — you, the children!
Prayer/Inauguration
To start this beautiful day on a positive and reverent note, let us seek the blessings of the Almighty. I request everyone to please rise as we begin with our traditional School Prayer / Lamp Lighting Ceremony. (Pause for prayer/ceremony) Thank you. Please be seated.
Calling the Principal
Children's Day is celebrated on the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who loved children dearly. Now, to inspire us and share some golden words of wisdom, I feel honored to call upon our guiding light, our respected Principal Ma'am / Sir, [Principal's Name], to address the gathering. (Applause)
Performance - Dance
Thank you, Ma’am/Sir, for those inspiring and motivating words. Now, it’s time to add some rhythm and energy to the atmosphere! Are you all ready to witness some fantastic talent? Our amazing students from Grade [Grade Number] are here to dazzle us with a vibrant dance performance. Let’s welcome them with a huge round of applause!
Performance: Singing
That was simply awesome! I almost felt like jumping onto the stage and dancing along with them! (light laughter)
Surprise: Teacher's Performance
"Now for a little surprise performance by teachers! Since this taday is a special day for all of us, our dearly teachers, have worked really hard to bring something special for you on the stage. Give a massive cheer for our wonderful teachers!"
Fun Games & Activities
Oh my God! That was an absolute blast! This is truly turning out to be one of the best Children’s Day celebrations ever!
Friends! now, it’s your turn to shine — not just on stage, but right here with us!
Prize Distribution
That was absolutely delightful! Thank you participants for making this celebration even more fun.
Now, everyone, it's time to celebrate not just the spirit, but the achievements!
We are so proud of our students who have excelled — not only in academics, but also in sports, arts, and various co-curricular activities.
Vote of Thanks & Closing
Congratulations to all the winners!"
What a brilliant day full of joy, laughter, and talent! On behalf of the entire school, I extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone resent here.
As we end this celebration, let’s remember the words of Pandit Nehru —
May our lives be filled with happiness and learning.
Thank you everyone, and Happy Children’s Day!
2. Anchoring Script for Two Anchors (Students)
This is a fantastic option for a more interactive show. This Children's Day anchoring script for two anchors uses fun banter and a lively tone.
(Anchor 1 - A1, Anchor 2 - A2)
Anchor 1: Good Morning, bright sparks! What an amazing sight to see this hall buzzing with so much energy! A very warm Happy Children's Day to one and all!
Anchor 2: Good morning, A1! And the happiest of days to all our beloved students! I’m [A2’s Name], and together with [A1’s Name], we are your hosts for this spectacular celebration! This is your day, so get ready to cheer!
Anchor 1: Absolutely! Before the fun begins, we must seek the blessings of the Almighty. We request everyone to stand for the School Prayer. (Pause)
Anchor 2: Thank you. Now, A1, do you know why we celebrate this day?
Anchor 1: Of course! It's the birthday of Chacha Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, who saw the future of the nation in the faces of children. And speaking of guiding lights, we are honored to invite our respected Principal Ma'am / Sir to share their inspiring thoughts with us.
Anchor 2: Let's give them a thunderous round of applause! (Principal's Address) Thank you, Ma'am/Sir, for those motivating words.
Anchor 1: Now, let’s kick off the performances with a burst of energy! Get ready for a high-voltage dance performance by the talented students of [Grade Name]. I’m sure their electrifying moves are going to set the stage on fire! So, let’s welcome them with a huge round of applause!
Anchor 2: Oh my god, that was absolutely mind-blowing!
You know, A1, I heard a rumor that the teachers have something planned too! Is it true? A surprise performance by teachers?
Anchor 1: Yes, you heared it right! And trust me, the children will love seeing their teachers in a whole new avatar! Let's call them on stage! (Teachers' Performance)
Anchor 2: That was epic! The cheers say it all!
Anchor 1: Our teachers really stole the show! Now, Time for some laughter — presenting a funny skit by the talented artists of [Grade Name].
Anchor 2: Get ready to laugh your hearts out!
Anchor 1: Wow, that was hilarious!
And finally, a big moment to recognize excellence. We invite [Guest/Teacher] to present the awards for rewarding the students for exceptional performance in academic and sports.
Anchor 1: A huge congratulations to the winners!
Anchor 2: What a fantastic celebration! Thank you, students and our teachers for making this day so special with your participation and enthusiasm.
Anchor 1: Let's conclude the program. Have a day full of fun and laughter! Once again, Happy Children’s Day!
3. Children’s Day Anchoring Script for Teachers
Teacher (Anchor):
Each one of you is special in your own way — full of talent, creativity, and endless curiosity.
You make our classrooms brighter, our corridors livelier, and our hearts fuller. You are the reason we smile every single day!
As Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru said, “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow.”
So, let’s celebrate this day with joy, laughter, and gratitude for the gift of childhood!
(Prayer/Inauguration)
To begin this special day on a divine note, let’s join our hands and hearts for the prayer song, expressing gratitude to the Almighty for blessing us with another beautiful morning.
(After prayer)
And now, I would like to invite our respected Principal Ma’am/Sir to share a few words of wisdom and blessings with our lovely children.
(After the Principal’s address)
Well, children, guess what? It’s time for a special surprise!
Your teachers have been practicing really hard to bring a smile to your faces today. So sit back, relax, and enjoy a fun-filled performance prepared specially for you from your super talented teachers, with love!
(After teachers’ act)
(Prize Distribution Ceremony)
Their hard work, dedication, and determination truly inspire everyone around them.
I would now like to call upon [Name of the teacher/Principal/Chief Guest] to kindly come forward and present the awards to our brilliant students.
(After distribution)
You are the pride of our school and the true spirit of Children’s Day — always learning, growing, and shining bright!
(Closing Note)
As we come to the end of this joyful celebration, remember — every day is your day when you learn something new, laugh wholeheartedly, and follow your dreams.
Once again, a very Happy Children’s Day to all our dear students! Keep shining, smiling, and spreading your magic wherever you go!
4. Funny Anchoring Script Snippets
If you want a funny anchoring script for children's day in English, sprinkle in these light-hearted lines between segments.
"Before the next performance, let's see which section can make the loudest noise! Your energy level is higher than my coffee intake on a Monday morning!"
"Wow! That dance was so energetic! I think I pulled a muscle just watching it! I might need a teacher's surprise performance just to recover!"
“Wow! That was amazing! I need to check if the stage floor is still okay after those killer dance moves!”
“Okay everyone, let’s play a quick game — the last one to smile has to share their lunch with me!”
(After a Prize Distribution) "Congratulations to all the winners! For those who didn't win an award, don't worry, you won something even better today: a day without a full day of classes! That's a trophy in itself!"
5. Prize Distribution and Vote of Thanks Script
Anchor:
(After distributing prizes)
And before we conclude, I’d like to extend a heartfelt Vote of Thanks to our respected Principal, teachers, performers, and, of course, our bright students who made this event so lively.
Thank you all once again, and Happy Children’s Day 2025!
Children’s Day Anchoring Script in English PDF
Want to save these ready-to-use scripts for your school celebration?
Download the complete Children’s Day Anchoring Script 2025 PDF
These Children’s Day anchoring scripts in English are perfect for school celebrations, helping students and teachers host with confidence and joy. You can also customize them with your own creative touch to make the Children’s Day 2025 celebration even more special!
