Key Points Celebrate Childhood's Magic with intresting poems

Children's Day Poem in English for 14 November



Children's Day Poem in English: Childhood is a magical time, a period of wonder and innocence. It's a time when we explore the world with curious eyes and open hearts. Every child, a unique and precious gift, deserves to be cherished and nurtured. To celebrate this beautiful phase of life, we observe Children's Day on November 14th, the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was fondly called Chacha Nehru. He had a special love for children and believed in their potential to shape the future. Let's take a moment to appreciate the innocence, creativity, and boundless energy of children. Let's create a world where they can grow and flourish, where their dreams take flight, and their laughter fills the air. Check: Childrens Day Speech in English

Children's Day Songs for School Kids and Students

Children’s Day Poem in for School Kids and Children These beautiful children’s day poems capture the essence of childhood and the wonderful experiences of our early years. They will inspire children to reflect on the significance of their older days. Explore the poems on childhood in English below. Short Poems on Children’s Day "Children's Laughter"

Children laugh and dance with glee,

A joy that’s pure, wild, and free.

On Children’s Day, we celebrate,

Their boundless hearts, so full of fate. "Bright Eyes"

In the sparkle of their eyes,

Dreams take flight and touch the skies.

On this day, let's hold them near,

For their future is bright, crystal clear. "The World of Kids"

A world of wonder, fun, and play,

A world where dreams will light the way.

Children’s Day reminds us to see,

The joy of life in simplicity.

"Little Feet" Tiny feet with paths unknown,

On this day, we’ve truly grown.

Children's dreams, they march ahead,

With every step, a new world spread. "A Day for Kids"

Today’s the day for little hearts,

For laughter, loud and merry arts.

Children's Day is full of cheer,

A time for joy, a time for dear. Children's Day Board Decoration Ideas Long Poems on Children’s Day in English Explore the long poems on childhood in English below: Ruskin Bond's What Can We Give Our Children? What can we give our children? Knowledge, yes, and honour too, And strength of character And the gift of laughter. What gold do we give our children? The gold of a sunny childhood, Open spaces, a home that binds Us to the common good… These simple things Are greater than the gold of kings. Yevgeny Yevtushenko's Picture of Childhood Elbowing our way, we run.

Someone is being beaten up in the market. You wouldn’t want to miss it! We pick up speed, racing to the uproar, scooping up water in our felt boots and forgetting to wipe our sniffles. And stood stock-still. In our little hearts something tightened, when we saw how the ring of sheepskin coats, fur coats, hooded coats, was contracting, how he stood up near the green vegetable stall with his head pulled into his shoulders from the hail of jabs, kicks, spitting, slaps in the face. Speech on Jawaharlal Nehru in English Paul. L. Kennedy’s Childhood Memories I was happy when I was a lad. It wasn't all good, but it wasn't half bad. We played with sticks we played with stones; we built ourselves dens that we called homes We explored the woods, we climbed the trees and we played with marbles on our knees. Conkers in season we threaded with string.

If your opponent missed, your knuckles would sting. We built trolleys with old pram wheels. We were often too busy to go home for our meals. We made catapults, bows and arrows and spears, quite often resulting in painful tears. We scrumped apples, plums and pears; of getting caught, we had no cares In fact, we were often caught, and our ears clipped no smart replies - we never lipped. During the long school summer holidays when the sun shone bright we played outside from morning to night. War games, tin can tommy, hide and seek, Such fun we'd have, what havoc we'd wreak. Raiding allotments, pinching what grew We'd get a good hiding if our parents knew. Round blazing open fires on logs we would sit. In the pitch-black night our faces it lit. We'd have singsongs and tell tales of ghosts, of things we had done, exaggerated boasts

Now looking back, such a long time it seems Sometimes I wonder was it all in my dreams But then I remember all the things that I did could only be done when I was a kid! Zoe E. McCabe’s Summer days The sun, it fades in the moonlight. The stars, they fade in the daylight. The cold breezes are strong in winter and spring, And the warm, sunny days are what summer brings The ice cream van's song plays a tune as the children play on the sand, The joy on their little faces as their parents put money in their small, little hands I remember the time when my dad put me on his shoulders as we surfed in the waves, And all the times he would put on a song and we would have our own little rave I remember the time when I made sand castles with my friends and the joy we all had. I remember the summer days, and not a memory of those bright, sunny days was bad.

Children’s Day Drawing Ideas Terry Wheeler’s Home Away From Home I remember when we were little kids and would stay at grandma and grandpa's house all night. We would get scolded when we talked in bed until once again the room would grow quiet. Just when we thought we were out of trouble one of us would think of something funny to say. We could hear footsteps coming down the hall. That meant grandpa was on his way. Now grandma and grandpa could be quite stern but never could they be mean Mostly it was a lot of love that came from them; that is what we had seen Finally, we would settle down for the night, and before we knew it it was the next day. We weren't so anxious to get up because we had talked the night away. Grandma would yell, you kids get up, Get out of bed it's time for you to eat. We could already smell the biscuits,

bacon and eggs, we knew we were in for quite a treat. We were right because when we saw the table set with all the goodies galore, it only made us want to stay at grandma and grandpa's house more and more and more. Maya Angelou’s Life Doesn’t Frighten Me Shadows on the wall Noises down the hall Life doesn't frighten me at all Bad dogs barking loud Big ghosts in a cloud Life doesn't frighten me at all Mean old Mother Goose Lions on the loose They don't frighten me at all Dragons breathing flame On my counterpane That doesn't frighten me at all. I go boo Make them shoo I make fun Way they run I won't cry So they fly I just smile They go wild Life doesn't frighten me at all. Tough guys fight All alone at night Life doesn't frighten me at all. Panthers in the park Strangers in the dark No, they don't frighten me at all. That new classroom where

Boys all pull my hair (Kissy little girls With their hair in curls) They don't frighten me at all. Don't show me frogs and snakes And listen for my scream, If I'm afraid at all It's only in my dreams. I've got a magic charm That I keep up my sleeve I can walk the ocean floor And never have to breathe. Life doesn't frighten me at all Not at all Not at all. Life doesn't frighten me at all. Children's Day Costume Ideas Children’s Day Wishes for 2025 Here are some Children's Day Wishes for 2025 to share with students, teachers, and children on this special day: "Happy Children's Day 2025! May your day be filled with laughter, joy, and endless possibilities. Keep dreaming big, little ones!" "On this special day, let’s celebrate the laughter, innocence, and dreams of all children. Wishing you a magical and happy Children’s Day!" "Happy Children’s Day! May your hearts be full of happiness, and may your dreams take flight today and always." "To all the wonderful children out there, Happy Children’s Day 2025! The world is yours to explore, learn, and grow in." "Wishing a very Happy Children’s Day to all the bright stars who fill our world with joy and wonder. Keep shining!" "Here’s to the little dreamers who will change the world someday. Happy Children’s Day! Enjoy every moment of being a child." "Happy Children’s Day! May your life always be filled with love, laughter, and the curiosity to explore the world." "To the future leaders, thinkers, and changemakers, Happy Children’s Day! May you always have the courage to follow your dreams." "Happy Children’s Day to every little heart that fills the world with hope. May your days be full of smiles and your dreams come true." "On this Children’s Day, let’s celebrate the joy of childhood and the potential within every child. Have a fun-filled and amazing day!" "Children are the future of tomorrow! Wishing all children a very Happy Children’s Day 2025 filled with love and laughter." "Happy Children’s Day to all the little hearts who inspire us every day with their innocence and boundless energy. Keep dreaming!" "May you grow up to be kind, smart, and full of wonder. Happy Children’s Day, little one!" "Here’s to the kids who bring joy to the world with their smiles and laughter. Wishing you a bright and cheerful Children’s Day!" "Children’s Day is a reminder of the importance of love, care, and education. Wishing all children happiness and a bright future ahead!" "Happy Children’s Day to all the young minds who are learning, growing, and dreaming. May you always have the strength to chase your dreams!" "Let your imagination soar and your dreams shine. Wishing you a very Happy Children’s Day 2025, filled with joy and happiness!" "To every child, near and far, Happy Children’s Day! Keep dreaming, learning, and exploring all the wonders of life." "Happy Children’s Day! May you continue to grow with love, laughter, and the freedom to be exactly who you are!" "Today we celebrate the future—the children of today. Wishing every child a joyful and bright Children’s Day!"