MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

Children's Day Poems in English for School Kids and Students (2025)

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 11, 2025, 17:53 IST

Children’s Day Poems: Children’s Day, celebrated on 14th November, as it marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister. In this article, students can find children’s day short and  long poems in English for school students. These beautiful poems on Children’s Day will enlighten students with amazing thoughts. Read the complete article for reading interesting poems. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Children's Day Poem in English for 14 November
Children's Day Poem in English for 14 November

Key Points

  • Celebrate Childhood's Magic with intresting poems
  • Children's Day Poem in English for 14 November

Children's Day Poem in English: Childhood is a magical time, a period of wonder and innocence. It's a time when we explore the world with curious eyes and open hearts. Every child, a unique and precious gift, deserves to be cherished and nurtured. To celebrate this beautiful phase of life, we observe Children's Day on November 14th, the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was fondly called Chacha Nehru. He had a special love for children and believed in their potential to shape the future.

Let's take a moment to appreciate the innocence, creativity, and boundless energy of children. Let's create a world where they can grow and flourish, where their dreams take flight, and their laughter fills the air.

Check: 

Children’s Day Poem in for School Kids and Children

These beautiful children’s day poems capture the essence of childhood and the wonderful experiences of our early years. They will inspire children to reflect on the significance of their older days. Explore the poems on childhood in English below.

Short Poems on Children’s Day

"Children's Laughter"
Children laugh and dance with glee,
A joy that’s pure, wild, and free.
On Children’s Day, we celebrate,
Their boundless hearts, so full of fate.

"Bright Eyes"
In the sparkle of their eyes,
Dreams take flight and touch the skies.
On this day, let's hold them near,
For their future is bright, crystal clear.

"The World of Kids"
A world of wonder, fun, and play,
A world where dreams will light the way.
Children’s Day reminds us to see,
The joy of life in simplicity.

"Little Feet"

Tiny feet with paths unknown,
On this day, we’ve truly grown.
Children's dreams, they march ahead,
With every step, a new world spread.

"A Day for Kids"
Today’s the day for little hearts,
For laughter, loud and merry arts.
Children's Day is full of cheer,
A time for joy, a time for dear.

Long Poems on Children’s Day in English

Explore the long poems on childhood in English below:

Ruskin Bond's What Can We Give Our Children?

What can we give our children?

Knowledge, yes, and honour too,

And strength of character

And the gift of laughter.

What gold do we give our children?

The gold of a sunny childhood,

Open spaces, a home that binds

Us to the common good…

These simple things

Are greater than the gold of kings.

Yevgeny Yevtushenko's Picture of Childhood

Elbowing our way, we run.

Someone is being beaten up in the market.

You wouldn’t want to miss it!

We pick up speed, racing to the uproar,

scooping up water in our felt boots

and forgetting to wipe our sniffles.

And stood stock-still. In our little hearts something tightened,

when we saw how the ring of sheepskin coats,

fur coats, hooded coats, was contracting,

how he stood up near the green vegetable stall

with his head pulled into his shoulders from the hail

of jabs, kicks, spitting, slaps in the face.

Paul. L. Kennedy’s Childhood Memories

I was happy when I was a lad.

It wasn't all good, but it wasn't half bad.

We played with sticks we played with stones;

we built ourselves dens that we called homes

We explored the woods, we climbed the trees

and we played with marbles on our knees.

Conkers in season we threaded with string.

If your opponent missed, your knuckles would sting.

We built trolleys with old pram wheels.

We were often too busy to go home for our meals.

We made catapults, bows and arrows and spears,

quite often resulting in painful tears.

We scrumped apples, plums and pears;

of getting caught, we had no cares

In fact, we were often caught, and our ears clipped

no smart replies - we never lipped.

During the long school summer holidays when the sun shone bright

we played outside from morning to night.

War games, tin can tommy, hide and seek,

Such fun we'd have, what havoc we'd wreak.

Raiding allotments, pinching what grew

We'd get a good hiding if our parents knew.

Round blazing open fires on logs we would sit.

In the pitch-black night our faces it lit.

We'd have singsongs and tell tales of ghosts,

of things we had done, exaggerated boasts

Now looking back, such a long time it seems

Sometimes I wonder was it all in my dreams

But then I remember all the things that I did

could only be done when I was a kid!

Zoe E. McCabe’s Summer days

The sun, it fades in the moonlight.

The stars, they fade in the daylight.

The cold breezes are strong in winter and spring,

And the warm, sunny days are what summer brings

The ice cream van's song plays a tune as the children play on the sand,

The joy on their little faces as their parents put money in their small, little hands

I remember the time when my dad put me on his shoulders as we surfed in the waves,

And all the times he would put on a song and we would have our own little rave

I remember the time when I made sand castles with my friends and the joy we all had.

I remember the summer days, and not a memory of those bright, sunny days was bad.

Terry Wheeler’s Home Away From Home

I remember when we were little kids

and would stay at grandma and grandpa's house all night.

We would get scolded when we talked in bed

until once again the room would grow quiet.

Just when we thought we were out of trouble

one of us would think of something funny to say.

We could hear footsteps coming down the hall.

That meant grandpa was on his way.

Now grandma and grandpa could be quite stern

but never could they be mean

Mostly it was a lot of love that came

from them; that is what we had seen

Finally, we would settle down for the night, and before we knew it

it was the next day.

We weren't so anxious to get up

because we had talked the night away.

Grandma would yell, you kids get up,

Get out of bed it's time for you to eat.

We could already smell the biscuits,

bacon and eggs, we knew we were in for quite a treat.

We were right because when we saw the

table set with all the goodies galore,

it only made us want to stay at grandma

and grandpa's house more and more and more.

Maya Angelou’s Life Doesn’t Frighten Me

Shadows on the wall

Noises down the hall

Life doesn't frighten me at all

Bad dogs barking loud

Big ghosts in a cloud

Life doesn't frighten me at all

Mean old Mother Goose

Lions on the loose

They don't frighten me at all

Dragons breathing flame

On my counterpane

That doesn't frighten me at all.

I go boo

Make them shoo

I make fun

Way they run

I won't cry

So they fly

I just smile

They go wild

Life doesn't frighten me at all.

Tough guys fight

All alone at night

Life doesn't frighten me at all.

Panthers in the park

Strangers in the dark

No, they don't frighten me at all.

That new classroom where

Boys all pull my hair

(Kissy little girls

With their hair in curls)

They don't frighten me at all.

Don't show me frogs and snakes

And listen for my scream,

If I'm afraid at all

It's only in my dreams.

I've got a magic charm

That I keep up my sleeve

I can walk the ocean floor

And never have to breathe.

Life doesn't frighten me at all

Not at all

Not at all.

Life doesn't frighten me at all.

Children’s Day Wishes for 2025

Here are some Children's Day Wishes for 2025 to share with students, teachers, and children on this special day:

  1. "Happy Children's Day 2025! May your day be filled with laughter, joy, and endless possibilities. Keep dreaming big, little ones!"

  2. "On this special day, let’s celebrate the laughter, innocence, and dreams of all children. Wishing you a magical and happy Children’s Day!"

  3. "Happy Children’s Day! May your hearts be full of happiness, and may your dreams take flight today and always."

  4. "To all the wonderful children out there, Happy Children’s Day 2025! The world is yours to explore, learn, and grow in."

  5. "Wishing a very Happy Children’s Day to all the bright stars who fill our world with joy and wonder. Keep shining!"

  6. "Here’s to the little dreamers who will change the world someday. Happy Children’s Day! Enjoy every moment of being a child."

  7. "Happy Children’s Day! May your life always be filled with love, laughter, and the curiosity to explore the world."

  8. "To the future leaders, thinkers, and changemakers, Happy Children’s Day! May you always have the courage to follow your dreams."

  9. "Happy Children’s Day to every little heart that fills the world with hope. May your days be full of smiles and your dreams come true."

  10. "On this Children’s Day, let’s celebrate the joy of childhood and the potential within every child. Have a fun-filled and amazing day!"

  11. "Children are the future of tomorrow! Wishing all children a very Happy Children’s Day 2025 filled with love and laughter."

  12. "Happy Children’s Day to all the little hearts who inspire us every day with their innocence and boundless energy. Keep dreaming!"

  13. "May you grow up to be kind, smart, and full of wonder. Happy Children’s Day, little one!"

  14. "Here’s to the kids who bring joy to the world with their smiles and laughter. Wishing you a bright and cheerful Children’s Day!"

  15. "Children’s Day is a reminder of the importance of love, care, and education. Wishing all children happiness and a bright future ahead!"

  16. "Happy Children’s Day to all the young minds who are learning, growing, and dreaming. May you always have the strength to chase your dreams!"

  17. "Let your imagination soar and your dreams shine. Wishing you a very Happy Children’s Day 2025, filled with joy and happiness!"

  18. "To every child, near and far, Happy Children’s Day! Keep dreaming, learning, and exploring all the wonders of life."

  19. "Happy Children’s Day! May you continue to grow with love, laughter, and the freedom to be exactly who you are!"

  20. "Today we celebrate the future—the children of today. Wishing every child a joyful and bright Children’s Day!"

These poems offer a glimpse into the diverse experiences of childhood. They highlight the joys, sorrows, and challenges that shape young lives. By exploring these poems, children can appreciate the unique beauty of their own childhood and empathize with others. Let's cherish the magic of childhood and encourage young hearts to dream, learn, and grow.

Also Check:

NCERT Books for CBSE Class 12 - Latest Edition

NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 12 - Updated

NCERT Rationalised Content for Class 12

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News