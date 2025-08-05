As per the latest reports, state-run schools in Kerala will not have any more backbenchers. The announcement was made by state education minister V Sivankutty in a press conference. The minister announced that the state government will do away with the concept of backbenchers in classrooms in schools.

The minister, when speaking at the press conference, mentioned that the school classrooms will remove the concept of backbenchers, which adversely affects the confidence of students. He added that no child should go backwards in education, or like, and the goal is to ensure equal opportunities for all.

The minister mentioned that many countries and many models are working on eliminating the idea of a backbencher. A committee will be appointed to find the best model suitable for the education system. The suggestions of the committee will be taken into consideration to move forward.