Most Misspelled Words in English

What is a Misspelled Word? A word that is spelled incorrectly is called a misspelt word. This indicates that some letters have been added, removed, or are not in the correct order. It is a frequent error in English, particularly when using complex or lengthy words. For example, many people write “recieve” instead of the correct spelling “receive”. Spelling errors can make your writing appear messy or difficult to read. That’s why it’s important to check your spelling and learn the correct forms. 1. Definitely Many people write this word as 'definately', which is wrong. The mistake happens because the 'a' sound is confusing. But the correct spelling is definitely with an 'i' and not an 'a' after the 'n'. 2. Separate A common misspelling is 'separate'. People often use 'e' instead of 'a' in the middle. But the right way to write it is separate; think of the word 'a rat' inside it.

3. Accommodation This word is often written as 'accomodation' or 'acommodation', missing one 'c' or one 'm'. The correct spelling is accommodation, with two c’s and two m’s. 4. Embarrass Many people forget how many letters are repeated and write it as 'embarass' or 'embaras'. But the correct spelling is embarrass, with two r’s and two s’s. 5. February This month is often misspelt as 'Febuary' because people skip the 'r' sound. The correct form is February, with r clearly placed after the 'b'. 6. Receive People often spell this word as 'recieve', mixing up the order of 'i' and 'e.' The correct spelling is receive, following the rule 'i before e except after c'. 7. Occasionally Common mistakes include 'occasionally' or 'occasionally'. Either one 'c' or too many 's’s' are used. The correct word is occasionally, with two c’s and one s.