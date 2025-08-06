CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Most Misspelled Words in English

Some English words are tricky to spell! Learn the 10 most commonly misspelled words in English, why people confuse them, and how to remember the right spelling.

Jasreet Kaur
Aug 6, 2025

What is a Misspelled Word?

A word that is spelled incorrectly is called a misspelt word. This indicates that some letters have been added, removed, or are not in the correct order. It is a frequent error in English, particularly when using complex or lengthy words. For example, many people write “recieve” instead of the correct spelling “receive”. Spelling errors can make your writing appear messy or difficult to read. That’s why it’s important to check your spelling and learn the correct forms.

1. Definitely

Many people write this word as 'definately', which is wrong. The mistake happens because the 'a' sound is confusing. But the correct spelling is definitely with an 'i' and not an 'a' after the 'n'.

2. Separate

A common misspelling is 'separate'. People often use 'e' instead of 'a' in the middle. But the right way to write it is separate; think of the word 'a rat' inside it.

3. Accommodation

This word is often written as 'accomodation' or 'acommodation', missing one 'c' or one 'm'. The correct spelling is accommodation, with two c’s and two m’s.

4. Embarrass

Many people forget how many letters are repeated and write it as 'embarass' or 'embaras'. But the correct spelling is embarrass, with two r’s and two s’s.

5. February

This month is often misspelt as 'Febuary' because people skip the 'r' sound. The correct form is February, with r clearly placed after the 'b'.

6. Receive

People often spell this word as 'recieve', mixing up the order of 'i' and 'e.' The correct spelling is receive, following the rule 'i before e except after c'.

7. Occasionally

Common mistakes include 'occasionally' or 'occasionally'. Either one 'c' or too many 's’s' are used. The correct word is occasionally, with two c’s and one s.

8. Maintenance

This word is often wrongly spelt as 'maintainance' because it comes from the word 'maintain'. But the correct form is maintenance, with an 'e' after the 't'.

9. Privilege

Many people write 'priviledge', adding an extra 'd'. This is wrong. The correct spelling is privilege; there is no 'd' in the word.

10. Tomorrow

People often get confused and write 'tomorrow' or 'tomorow'. These have too many letters. The correct spelling is tomorrow, with one m and two r’s.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

