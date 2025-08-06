Most Misspelled Words in English

What is a Misspelled Word?
A word that is spelled incorrectly is called a misspelt word. This indicates that some letters have been added, removed, or are not in the correct order. It is a frequent error in English, particularly when using complex or lengthy words. For example, many people write “recieve” instead of the correct spelling “receive”. Spelling errors can make your writing appear messy or difficult to read. That’s why it’s important to check your spelling and learn the correct forms.
1. Definitely
Many people write this word as 'definately', which is wrong. The mistake happens because the 'a' sound is confusing. But the correct spelling is definitely with an 'i' and not an 'a' after the 'n'.
2. Separate
A common misspelling is 'separate'. People often use 'e' instead of 'a' in the middle. But the right way to write it is separate; think of the word 'a rat' inside it.
3. Accommodation
This word is often written as 'accomodation' or 'acommodation', missing one 'c' or one 'm'. The correct spelling is accommodation, with two c’s and two m’s.
4. Embarrass
Many people forget how many letters are repeated and write it as 'embarass' or 'embaras'. But the correct spelling is embarrass, with two r’s and two s’s.
5. February
This month is often misspelt as 'Febuary' because people skip the 'r' sound. The correct form is February, with r clearly placed after the 'b'.
6. Receive
People often spell this word as 'recieve', mixing up the order of 'i' and 'e.' The correct spelling is receive, following the rule 'i before e except after c'.
7. Occasionally
Common mistakes include 'occasionally' or 'occasionally'. Either one 'c' or too many 's’s' are used. The correct word is occasionally, with two c’s and one s.
8. Maintenance
This word is often wrongly spelt as 'maintainance' because it comes from the word 'maintain'. But the correct form is maintenance, with an 'e' after the 't'.
9. Privilege
Many people write 'priviledge', adding an extra 'd'. This is wrong. The correct spelling is privilege; there is no 'd' in the word.
10. Tomorrow
People often get confused and write 'tomorrow' or 'tomorow'. These have too many letters. The correct spelling is tomorrow, with one m and two r’s.
