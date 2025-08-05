What is Haldi Called in English?

Haldi is one of the most important spices in Indian kitchens. Known for its bright yellow color and earthy aroma, it is used in almost every Indian curry and has been valued in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years. Keep reading to know what haldi is called in English.

English Name of Haldi

Haldi is known as turmeric in English. It is a spice made from the dried and ground root of the Curcuma longa plant, a member of the ginger family. Turmeric is known for its strong colour, bitter flavour, and health benefits.

Origin of Haldi

Turmeric is native to South Asia, particularly India and Indonesia. It has been used in Indian cooking and medicine for over 4,000 years. Ancient texts mention haldi as a sacred and healing spice, and it is also used in religious ceremonies and wedding rituals in India.