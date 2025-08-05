What is Haldi Called in English?

Haldi is one of the most important spices in Indian kitchens. Known for its bright yellow color and earthy aroma, it is used in almost every Indian curry and has been valued in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years. Keep reading to know what haldi is called in English.
English Name of Haldi
Haldi is known as turmeric in English. It is a spice made from the dried and ground root of the Curcuma longa plant, a member of the ginger family. Turmeric is known for its strong colour, bitter flavour, and health benefits.
Origin of Haldi
Turmeric is native to South Asia, particularly India and Indonesia. It has been used in Indian cooking and medicine for over 4,000 years. Ancient texts mention haldi as a sacred and healing spice, and it is also used in religious ceremonies and wedding rituals in India.
Largest Producer of Haldi
India is the largest producer, consumer, and exporter of turmeric in the world. Major turmeric-growing states include Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. Indian turmeric is known for its high curcumin content, which is responsible for its bright colour and health benefits.
Popular Uses of Haldi
Haldi is added to curries, dals, rice dishes, and pickles for flavour and colour. It is also used to make turmeric milk (haldi doodh) as a remedy for colds and inflammation. In skincare, haldi is applied as a paste to treat acne, wounds, and dull skin. Turmeric is also a key ingredient in Ayurvedic and herbal medicines.
5 Interesting Facts About Haldi
Golden spice: Turmeric is often called the “Golden Spice” because of its colour and medicinal value.
Anti-inflammatory: Curcumin, the main compound in haldi, is known for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties.
Used in beauty rituals: In Indian weddings, a haldi ceremony is held where turmeric paste is applied to the bride and groom for glowing skin.
Natural dye: Haldi is also used as a natural dye for clothes, food, and cosmetics.
Global fame: Turmeric lattes or “golden milk” have become popular health drinks around the world due to haldi’s healing reputation.
