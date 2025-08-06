CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Uttarakhand NEET Counselling is conducted by Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the state. Students can check this full article to know about the NEET Counselling 2025 for Uttarakhand. 

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 6, 2025, 18:05 IST

Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University conducts the NEET UG Counselling for Uttarakhand to get admission into medical courses. This is eligible for the candidates who have cleared the NEET UG exam 2025 and also belongs to Uttarakhand. The counselling will be conducted in multiple rounds, Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up round and possibly a stray vacancy round.

Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Highlights

Students can check here about the important highlights regarding Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2025

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

HNBUMU, Dehradun

Counselling Website

hnbumu.ac.in

Mode of Counselling

Online

Admission Basis

NEET UG 2025 Rank

Courses Offered

MBBS, BDS

Quotas Covered

85% State Quota, Private Colleges

Uttarakahnd NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025

If students want to check about the proper counselling dates, then they can check the tabled below: 

Event

Date

Registration Begins

July 30th 2025

Registration Deadline

August 3rd 2025

Document Upload Last Date

August 3rd 2025

Merit List Publication

August, 2025

Round 1 Choice Filling

July 30th 2025 to Aug 3rd 2025

Round 1 Result

Aug 6th 2025

Reporting to College

Aug 12th 2025

Round 2 Registration

August 2025

Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Below is the eligibility criteria for Uttarakahndf NEET UG Counselling 2025: 

  • Students must have qualified NEET UG 2025 exam.

  • Should be a domicile of Uttarakhand or studied in the state. 

  • Must get 50% percent marks in (for General) and 40% (for SC/ST/OBC) in PCB subjects.

  • Candidate must have passed class 12th with with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English.

Uttarakhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling Process

  • Go to the official hnbumu.ac.in. counselling portal. New users have to register, while existing users can easily log in. 

  • Upload important documents like NEET scorecard, ID, domicile, and category proofs and pay the fees. 

  • Then comes the choice filling part. Look for available medical/dental colleges and lock your choices within the deadline. 

  • A provisional list is released, and then the final allotment is confirmed based on the rank, category, and filled preferences.

  • Students can download the allotment order and pay fees while reporting to college. 

  • If any seats remain, then round 2 or mop-up rounds happen in later months.

Uttarakhand NEET UG Seat Matrix 2025 (Expected)

Students can check the seat matrix for NEET UG Counselling in Uttarakhand.

College Name

Course

Type

Seats (Approx)

Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun

MBBS

Government

175

Government Medical College, Haldwani

MBBS

Government

125

AIIMS Rishikesh

MBBS

Central

100

Seema Dental College, Rishikesh

BDS

Private

100

Uttaranchal Dental College, Dehradun

BDS

Private

100

Uttarakhand Counselling 2025: Important Documents Required

Students must keep the following documents ready for the Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2025: 

  • NEET 2025 Admit Card & Scorecard

  • Uttarakhand Domicile/Study Certificate (10 years of residence)

  • Caste/Category Certificate

  • Income Certificate (for EWS/BC)

  • Transfer Certificate

  • Passport-size Photos

  • Class 10 & 12 Marksheets

  • Date of Birth Certificate

  • Aadhaar Card

  • NRI/Management Quota Proof (if applicable)

