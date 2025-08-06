Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University conducts the NEET UG Counselling for Uttarakhand to get admission into medical courses. This is eligible for the candidates who have cleared the NEET UG exam 2025 and also belongs to Uttarakhand. The counselling will be conducted in multiple rounds, Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up round and possibly a stray vacancy round.

Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Highlights

Students can check here about the important highlights regarding Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2025