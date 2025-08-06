Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University conducts the NEET UG Counselling for Uttarakhand to get admission into medical courses. This is eligible for the candidates who have cleared the NEET UG exam 2025 and also belongs to Uttarakhand. The counselling will be conducted in multiple rounds, Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up round and possibly a stray vacancy round.
Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Highlights
Students can check here about the important highlights regarding Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2025
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
HNBUMU, Dehradun
|
Counselling Website
|
Mode of Counselling
|
Online
|
Admission Basis
|
NEET UG 2025 Rank
|
Courses Offered
|
MBBS, BDS
|
Quotas Covered
|
85% State Quota, Private Colleges
Uttarakahnd NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025
If students want to check about the proper counselling dates, then they can check the tabled below:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Registration Begins
|
July 30th 2025
|
Registration Deadline
|
August 3rd 2025
|
Document Upload Last Date
|
August 3rd 2025
|
Merit List Publication
|
August, 2025
|
Round 1 Choice Filling
|
July 30th 2025 to Aug 3rd 2025
|
Round 1 Result
|
Aug 6th 2025
|
Reporting to College
|
Aug 12th 2025
|
Round 2 Registration
|
August 2025
Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Below is the eligibility criteria for Uttarakahndf NEET UG Counselling 2025:
-
Students must have qualified NEET UG 2025 exam.
-
Should be a domicile of Uttarakhand or studied in the state.
-
Must get 50% percent marks in (for General) and 40% (for SC/ST/OBC) in PCB subjects.
-
Candidate must have passed class 12th with with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English.
Uttarakhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling Process
-
Go to the official hnbumu.ac.in. counselling portal. New users have to register, while existing users can easily log in.
-
Upload important documents like NEET scorecard, ID, domicile, and category proofs and pay the fees.
-
Then comes the choice filling part. Look for available medical/dental colleges and lock your choices within the deadline.
-
A provisional list is released, and then the final allotment is confirmed based on the rank, category, and filled preferences.
-
Students can download the allotment order and pay fees while reporting to college.
-
If any seats remain, then round 2 or mop-up rounds happen in later months.
Uttarakhand NEET UG Seat Matrix 2025 (Expected)
Students can check the seat matrix for NEET UG Counselling in Uttarakhand.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Type
|
Seats (Approx)
|
Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun
|
MBBS
|
Government
|
175
|
Government Medical College, Haldwani
|
MBBS
|
Government
|
125
|
AIIMS Rishikesh
|
MBBS
|
Central
|
100
|
Seema Dental College, Rishikesh
|
BDS
|
Private
|
100
|
Uttaranchal Dental College, Dehradun
|
BDS
|
Private
|
100
Uttarakhand Counselling 2025: Important Documents Required
Students must keep the following documents ready for the Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2025:
-
NEET 2025 Admit Card & Scorecard
-
Uttarakhand Domicile/Study Certificate (10 years of residence)
-
Caste/Category Certificate
-
Income Certificate (for EWS/BC)
-
Transfer Certificate
-
Passport-size Photos
-
Class 10 & 12 Marksheets
-
Date of Birth Certificate
-
Aadhaar Card
-
NRI/Management Quota Proof (if applicable)
