List of Countries That Changed Their Names After Independence

A few nations have been renamed since they achieved independence, typically in an effort to disavow colonial legacies, restore ancient identities, or suit changed political circumstances. Such renamings are critical turning points in national self-definition and global recognition.
Reasons Behind Renaming After Independence
Rejecting colonial names: Most countries chose new names to destroy connotations of colonial masters or imposed identities.
Cultural/historical renewal: Certain modifications sought to reinstate indigenous or historic names.
Political change: New political structures or systems initiated new nomenclature.
Countries That Changed Their Names After Independence
Old Name
New Name
Year of Change
Colonial Power
Notes
Burma
Myanmar
1989
Britain
Disputed internationally
Ceylon
Sri Lanka
1972
Britain
Adoption of indigenous name
Gold Coast
Ghana
1957
Britain
First Sub-Saharan African nation to gain independence
East Bengal
Bangladesh
1971
Pakistan
Independence from Pakistan
Dutch East Indies
Indonesia
1945/1949
Netherlands
End of colonial era
Northern Rhodesia
Zambia
1964
Britain
Independence led to new name
Southern Rhodesia
Zimbabwe
1980
Britain
Post-independence renaming
Basutoland
Lesotho
1966
Britain
Adoption of indigenous name
Bechuanaland
Botswana
1966
Britain
Indigenous heritage reflected
British Guiana
Guyana
1966
Britain
Renamed after independence
French Sudan
Mali
1960
France
Adoption of ancient empire name
French Congo
Congo-Brazzaville
1960
France
Renamed as Republic of the Congo
Nyasaland
Malawi
1964
Britain
Post-independence change
Western Samoa
Samoa
1997
New Zealand
Dropped 'Western'
Irish Free State
Ireland
1937
Britain
Formal name shift post-independence
Siam
Thailand
1939 (again in 1947)
Never colonized
Return to indigenous name
Persia
Iran
1935
Never colonized
Ancient native name adopted
Swaziland
Eswatini
2018
Britain
Reverted to indigenous name
Republic of Macedonia
North Macedonia
2019
Yugoslavia (predecessor)
To resolve naming dispute with Greece
Republic of Upper Volta
Burkina Faso
1984
France
'Land of upright people'
Kampuchea
Cambodia
1989, 1993
France, Vietnam
Name changed several times
Dahomey
Benin
1975
France
After the Benin Empire
French Somaliland
Djibouti
1977
France
Independence led to new name
Portuguese Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
1974
Portugal
Reflects capital city
Dutch Guiana
Suriname
1975
Netherlands
Retained ancient name
Aden Colony
South Yemen
1967
Britain
Later unified as Yemen
Zanzibar & Tanganyika
Tanzania
1964
Britain
Merged into new country
Afars and Issas
Djibouti
1977
France
From territory to independent state
Zaire
Democratic Republic of the Congo
1997
Belgium
Returned to earlier name
Cape Verde
Cabo Verde
2013
Portugal
Portuguese name now used
Additional Examples
Persia → Iran, 1935
Holland → The Netherlands, 2020 (branding shift)
Czech Republic → Czechia, 2016
Observations
International adoption of some renamings, such as Burma/Myanmar or Swaziland/Eswatini, has been sluggish or contentious.
Before deciding on their current names, a number of countries in Asia, the Pacific, and Africa underwent several changes.
Creating a distinct post-colonial identity, fostering unity, or reflecting political shifts were frequently the driving forces.
In conclusion, the post-independence renaming trend is widespread, particularly in Asia and Africa, and it is still going strong today as countries continue to redefine or reclaim their identities based on diplomatic, linguistic, or cultural factors.
