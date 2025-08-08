UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
List of Countries That Changed Their Names After Independence

Many countries have renamed themselves after independence to shed colonial legacies and restore cultural identity. Examples include Ceylon becoming Sri Lanka and Northern Rhodesia becoming Zambia. These name changes reflect pivotal national moments, driven by a desire for self-definition and unity, and are a common trend, especially in Asia and Africa.

Aug 8, 2025, 18:03 IST

A few nations have been renamed since they achieved independence, typically in an effort to disavow colonial legacies, restore ancient identities, or suit changed political circumstances. Such renamings are critical turning points in national self-definition and global recognition.

Reasons Behind Renaming After Independence

  • Rejecting colonial names: Most countries chose new names to destroy connotations of colonial masters or imposed identities.

  • Cultural/historical renewal: Certain modifications sought to reinstate indigenous or historic names.

  • Political change: New political structures or systems initiated new nomenclature.

Countries That Changed Their Names After Independence

Old Name

New Name

Year of Change

Colonial Power

Notes

Burma

Myanmar

1989

Britain

Disputed internationally

Ceylon

Sri Lanka

1972

Britain

Adoption of indigenous name

Gold Coast

Ghana

1957

Britain

First Sub-Saharan African nation to gain independence

East Bengal

Bangladesh

1971

Pakistan

Independence from Pakistan

Dutch East Indies

Indonesia

1945/1949

Netherlands

End of colonial era

Northern Rhodesia

Zambia

1964

Britain

Independence led to new name

Southern Rhodesia

Zimbabwe

1980

Britain

Post-independence renaming

Basutoland

Lesotho

1966

Britain

Adoption of indigenous name

Bechuanaland

Botswana

1966

Britain

Indigenous heritage reflected

British Guiana

Guyana

1966

Britain

Renamed after independence

French Sudan

Mali

1960

France

Adoption of ancient empire name

French Congo

Congo-Brazzaville

1960

France

Renamed as Republic of the Congo

Nyasaland

Malawi

1964

Britain

Post-independence change

Western Samoa

Samoa

1997

New Zealand

Dropped 'Western'

Irish Free State

Ireland

1937

Britain

Formal name shift post-independence

Siam

Thailand

1939 (again in 1947)

Never colonized

Return to indigenous name

Persia

Iran

1935

Never colonized

Ancient native name adopted

Swaziland

Eswatini

2018

Britain

Reverted to indigenous name

Republic of Macedonia

North Macedonia

2019

Yugoslavia (predecessor)

To resolve naming dispute with Greece

Republic of Upper Volta

Burkina Faso

1984

France

'Land of upright people'

Kampuchea

Cambodia

1989, 1993

France, Vietnam

Name changed several times

Dahomey

Benin

1975

France

After the Benin Empire

French Somaliland

Djibouti

1977

France

Independence led to new name

Portuguese Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

1974

Portugal

Reflects capital city

Dutch Guiana

Suriname

1975

Netherlands

Retained ancient name

Aden Colony

South Yemen

1967

Britain

Later unified as Yemen

Zanzibar & Tanganyika

Tanzania

1964

Britain

Merged into new country

Afars and Issas

Djibouti

1977

France

From territory to independent state

Zaire

Democratic Republic of the Congo

1997

Belgium

Returned to earlier name

Cape Verde

Cabo Verde

2013

Portugal

Portuguese name now used

Additional Examples

  • Persia → Iran, 1935

  • Holland → The Netherlands, 2020 (branding shift)

  • Czech Republic → Czechia, 2016

Observations

  • International adoption of some renamings, such as Burma/Myanmar or Swaziland/Eswatini, has been sluggish or contentious.

  • Before deciding on their current names, a number of countries in Asia, the Pacific, and Africa underwent several changes.

  • Creating a distinct post-colonial identity, fostering unity, or reflecting political shifts were frequently the driving forces.

In conclusion, the post-independence renaming trend is widespread, particularly in Asia and Africa, and it is still going strong today as countries continue to redefine or reclaim their identities based on diplomatic, linguistic, or cultural factors.

