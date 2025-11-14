This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 14 November

Every day carries threads of history woven through the years. But what exactly happened on November 14 that makes it stand out? From daring explorations to tragic crashes, from scientific breakthroughs to symbolic milestones, this date has seen a remarkable range of events. On November 14, we remember bold firsts like a mission to the moon and sombre losses like an aeroplane crash claiming an entire football team. We also mark symbolic moments of change, such as a young girl breaking racial barriers in school and significant treaties that reshape national borders. In this article, we'll trace some of the most memorable moments from past Novembers 14: what they were, why they mattered, and how they still echo today.
What Happened On This Day—November 14?
Here's what happened in history on November 14:
1776 – Benjamin Franklin Joins the American Rebellion
- On November 14, 1776, a London newspaper, The St. James Chronicle, reported that Benjamin Franklin had joined the American rebellion.
- The article described him as once admired in England but now leading the colonial cause.
- The announcement shocked many in Britain and confirmed Franklin's commitment to American independence.
1832 – New York City's First Mass Transit
- On November 14, 1832, New York City launched its first horse-drawn streetcar service.
- The line ran along Bowery and Fourth Avenue between Prince Street and 14th Street.
- The streetcar, called the John Mason, marked the beginning of urban mass transit in America.
- Within weeks, passengers were paying 12.5 cents per ride.
1851 – Herman Melville Publishes Moby-Dick
- On November 14, 1851, Herman Melville's Moby-Dick was published in the U.S.
- The novel follows Captain Ahab's hunt for a giant white whale.
- Initially a failure, it later became a cornerstone of American literature.
1882 – Frank "Buckskin" Leslie Kills Billy "The Kid" Claiborne
- On November 14, 1882, gunslinger Frank "Buckskin" Leslie shot and killed Billy "The Kid" Claiborne in Tombstone, Arizona.
- The two men argued outside a saloon before Leslie drew his gun.
- The shootout ended Claiborne's life and added to Tombstone's wild reputation.
1889 – Nellie Bly Begins Her World Journey
- On November 14, 1889, journalist Nellie Bly began her race around the world.
- Inspired by Jules Verne's novel Around the World in 80 Days, she set out to beat that record.
- She travelled by ship, train, horse, rickshaw, and even burro.
- Bly completed her trip in 72 days and 6 hours, becoming a global celebrity.
1889 – Birth of Jawaharlal Nehru
- Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, was born on November 14, 1889.
- He led India after its independence from British rule in 1947.
- Nehru emphasised education, science, and industrial growth.
- His birthday is celebrated as Children's Day (Bal Diwas) in India.
1900 – Birth of Aaron Copland
- Aaron Copland, one of America's greatest composers, was born on November 14, 1900.
- He created timeless works like Appalachian Spring and Fanfare for the Common Man.
- His music captured the spirit of American life and landscapes.
- Copland's style made classical music accessible to ordinary listeners.
1914 – Ottoman Empire Declares Holy War
- On November 14, 1914, the Ottoman Empire declared a holy war (jihad) during World War I.
- Muslim leaders urged followers to fight against Britain, France, Russia, Serbia, and Montenegro.
- This marked a key turning point in the Ottoman Empire's wartime strategy.
1941 – Alfred Hitchcock's Suspicion Premieres
- On November 14, 1941, the romantic thriller Suspicion premiered.
- Directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Cary Grant and Joan Fontaine, the film was a hit.
- Fontaine won the Academy Award for Best Actress — Hitchcock's only Oscar-winning lead actress.
1951 – U.S. Aids Communist Yugoslavia
- On November 14, 1951, President Harry Truman asked Congress to provide aid to Yugoslavia.
- The plan aimed to separate Yugoslavia, led by Josip Broz Tito, from Soviet influence.
- It showed the U.S. policy of supporting nations that resisted Soviet control.
1954 – Birth of Condoleezza Rice
- Condoleezza Rice was born on November 14, 1954.
- She became the first Black woman to serve as U.S. National Security Advisor.
- Later, she served as Secretary of State under President George W. Bush.
- Her career broke barriers in U.S. politics and foreign policy.
1960 – Ruby Bridges Desegregates Her School
- On November 14, 1960, six-year-old Ruby Bridges integrated the William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans.
- Federal marshals escorted her past angry crowds.
- She became the first Black student in an all-white elementary school in the South.
- Her bravery became a symbol of the Civil Rights Movement.
1965 – Battle of Ia Drang Valley
- On November 14, 1965, U.S. and North Vietnamese forces clashed in the Ia Drang Valley.
- It was the first significant battle between regular troops of both nations.
- Lt Col Harold G. Moore led the U.S. 1st Cavalry Division into intense combat.
- The battle revealed the war's brutal reality and high cost.
1969 – Apollo 12 Launches for the Moon
- On November 14, 1969, NASA launched Apollo 12, the second crewed lunar mission.
- Astronauts Charles Conrad Jr, Richard F. Gordon Jr, and Alan L. Bean were aboard.
- President Richard Nixon watched the liftoff from Cape Canaveral.
- The mission succeeded in landing on the Moon and conducting scientific experiments.
1970 – Marshall University Plane Crash
- On November 14, 1970, a plane carrying the Marshall University football team crashed near Huntington, West Virginia.
- All 75 people on board were killed, including players, coaches, and fans.
- It remains one of the deadliest tragedies in U.S. sports history.
- The disaster inspired the 2006 film We Are Marshall.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 14?
November 14 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 14
- Jawaharlal Nehru (1889–1964): India's first Prime Minister and a key independence leader.
- Aaron Copland (1900–1990): Composer of Appalachian Spring and Fanfare for the Common Man.
- Condoleezza Rice (1954–): First Black woman to serve as U.S. Secretary of State.
Notable Deaths on November 14
- Booker T. Washington (1856-1915): American educator, essayist and historian; died on November 14, 1915.
- Gwen Ifill (1955-2016): U.S. television journalist and moderator; died on November 14, 2016, from cancer.
- Jack Finney (1911-1995): American author (known for The Body Snatchers); died on November 14, 1995.
