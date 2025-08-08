Indian Navy Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at joinindiannavy.gov.in for 1,266 Civil Tradesman posts. Check Apply Online Date, Age Limit and More

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has released the notice in the employment newspaper for Indian Navy Tradesmen Recruitment 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 1266 vacancies of Civil Tradesman (Skilled) posts under the Group-C category. Interested and eligible candidate can apply online between August 13, 2025 and September 2, 2025 after visiting the official website, indiannavy.gov.in
To be eligible for Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025 candidate must be between 18 and 25 years old, and they must have passed class 10 along with Apprenticeship in a relevant trade.
Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025 OUT
The Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025 has been released for 1266 Group C category vacancies such as Auxiliary, Civil Works, Electrical, Mechanical, Shipbuilding, etc. Read the official notification below to check the detailed eligibility criteria, application procedure, selection procedure, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Indian Navy Tradesman Notification 2025 PDF.
|
Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025
Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Overview
The Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment Notification was released for 1266 vacancies of Electrical, Mechanical, Shipbuilding, Electronics & Gyro, etc. Check the table below for Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Category
|
Details
|
Recruitment Body
|
Indian Navy (Bharatiya Nau Sena)
|
Post Name
|
Skilled Tradesman (Group-C)
|
Total Vacancies
|
1,266
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
13th August – 2nd September 2025
|
Eligibility
|
10th Pass + ITI + Apprenticeship or 2 Years’ Experience
|
Age Limit
|
18-25 Years (as of 02/09/2025)
|
Salary
|
Rs. 19,900 – Rs. 63,200 (Level-2, 7th CPC)
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
Document Verification
Medical Test
|
Official Website
|
indiannavy.gov.in
Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Distribution
A total of 1266 vacancies have been released for tradesmen, in which vacancies are released for shipbuilding, which is further followed by electrical and mechanical. Check the list below for Indian Navy Tradesman Vacancy 2025
- Electrical (172 posts)
- Mechanical (144 posts)
- Shipbuilding (226 posts)
- Electronics & Gyro (50 posts)
- Weapon Electronics (49 posts)
- Heat Engine (121 posts)
- Civil Works (17 posts)
- Auxiliary (49 posts)
Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for the announced tradesman vacancies must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below for Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025 eligibility criteria
Educational Qualification
10th Pass from a recognised board.
ITI Certificate in the relevant trade.
Completion of Apprenticeship (Naval Yard Apprentice Schools)
OR
2 Years of Experience in the relevant trade (Army/Navy/Air Force or industrial sector)
Age Limit (as of 2nd September 2025)
Minimum Age: 18 Years
Maximum Age: 25 Years
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation