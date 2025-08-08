Indian Navy Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at joinindiannavy.gov.in for 1,266 Civil Tradesman posts. Check Apply Online Date, Age Limit and More

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has released the notice in the employment newspaper for Indian Navy Tradesmen Recruitment 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 1266 vacancies of Civil Tradesman (Skilled) posts under the Group-C category. Interested and eligible candidate can apply online between August 13, 2025 and September 2, 2025 after visiting the official website, indiannavy.gov.in

To be eligible for Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025 candidate must be between 18 and 25 years old, and they must have passed class 10 along with Apprenticeship in a relevant trade.

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025 OUT

The Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025 has been released for 1266 Group C category vacancies such as Auxiliary, Civil Works, Electrical, Mechanical, Shipbuilding, etc. Read the official notification below to check the detailed eligibility criteria, application procedure, selection procedure, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Indian Navy Tradesman Notification 2025 PDF.