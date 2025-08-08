Indian Navy Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at joinindiannavy.gov.in for 1,266 Civil Tradesman posts. Check Apply Online Date, Age Limit and More

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has released the notification for the recruitment of tradesmen for 1266 vacant positions. Candidates can apply online between August 13 and September 2, 2025. Check details here

Mohd Salman
Aug 8, 2025, 17:48 IST
Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has released the notice in the employment newspaper for Indian Navy Tradesmen Recruitment 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 1266 vacancies of Civil Tradesman (Skilled) posts under the Group-C category. Interested and eligible candidate can apply online between August 13, 2025 and September 2, 2025 after visiting the official website, indiannavy.gov.in
To be eligible for Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025 candidate must be between 18 and 25 years old, and they must have passed class 10 along with Apprenticeship in a relevant trade.

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025 OUT

The Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025 has been released for 1266 Group C category vacancies such as Auxiliary, Civil Works, Electrical, Mechanical, Shipbuilding, etc. Read the official notification below to check the detailed eligibility criteria, application procedure, selection procedure, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Indian Navy Tradesman Notification 2025 PDF.

PDF Download

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Overview

The Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment Notification was released for 1266 vacancies of Electrical, Mechanical, Shipbuilding, Electronics & Gyro, etc. Check the table below for Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Category

Details

Recruitment Body

Indian Navy (Bharatiya Nau Sena)

Post Name

Skilled Tradesman (Group-C)

Total Vacancies

1,266

Application Mode

Online

Registration Dates

13th August – 2nd September 2025

Eligibility

10th Pass + ITI + Apprenticeship or 2 Years’ Experience

Age Limit

18-25 Years (as of 02/09/2025)

Salary

Rs. 19,900 – Rs. 63,200 (Level-2, 7th CPC)

Selection Process

Written Exam

Document Verification

Medical Test

Official Website

indiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Distribution

A total of 1266 vacancies have been released for tradesmen, in which vacancies are released for shipbuilding, which is further followed by electrical and mechanical. Check the list below for Indian Navy Tradesman Vacancy 2025

  • Electrical (172 posts)
  • Mechanical (144 posts)
  • Shipbuilding (226 posts)
  • Electronics & Gyro (50 posts)
  • Weapon Electronics (49 posts)
  • Heat Engine (121 posts)
  • Civil Works (17 posts)
  • Auxiliary (49 posts)

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the announced tradesman vacancies must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below for Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2025 eligibility criteria
Educational Qualification
10th Pass from a recognised board.
ITI Certificate in the relevant trade.
Completion of Apprenticeship (Naval Yard Apprentice Schools)
OR
2 Years of Experience in the relevant trade (Army/Navy/Air Force or industrial sector)
Age Limit (as of 2nd September 2025)
Minimum Age: 18 Years
Maximum Age: 25 Years

