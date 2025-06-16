Best MBA Colleges in India by Financial Times Rankings 2025: Check All Details Here

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree program teaches business principles and practices. This course may benefit a student seeking the highest academic qualifications in this field of study by providing a grasp of business administration, marketing, finance, human resource management, and other topics. For those interested in pursuing an academic degree in this field, a number of top Indian universities offer MBA programs with a variety of specialisations.

Every year, the Financial Times ranks and reviews the world's best business schools. These rankings consider academic research, professional development, and wage promotion, among other considerations. These rankings are highly regarded by business schools and provide a comprehensive evaluation of the MBA programs they provide. The seven rankings published each year include online MBA programs, MBA, EMBA, Master of Finance, Master of Management, and non-degree executive education courses.

Some of the best management schools in India were included in the Business School Rankings 2025, which were just published by the Financial Times. Based on the Financial Times MBA Rankings 2025, we have compiled a list of the top MBA programs in India.