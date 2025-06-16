Best MBA Colleges in India by Financial Times Rankings 2025: Check All Details Here

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree program teaches business principles and practices. This course may benefit a student seeking the highest academic qualifications in this field of study by providing a grasp of business administration, marketing, finance, human resource management, and other topics. For those interested in pursuing an academic degree in this field, a number of top Indian universities offer MBA programs with a variety of specialisations.
Every year, the Financial Times ranks and reviews the world's best business schools. These rankings consider academic research, professional development, and wage promotion, among other considerations. These rankings are highly regarded by business schools and provide a comprehensive evaluation of the MBA programs they provide. The seven rankings published each year include online MBA programs, MBA, EMBA, Master of Finance, Master of Management, and non-degree executive education courses.
Some of the best management schools in India were included in the Business School Rankings 2025, which were just published by the Financial Times. Based on the Financial Times MBA Rankings 2025, we have compiled a list of the top MBA programs in India.
Top MBA Colleges in India by Financial Times 2025
On February 16, 2025, the Financial Times published the Business School Ranking for 2025, which included the top 100 business schools worldwide. Some of the best MBA programs in India were also included in the Financial Times Rankings of Business Schools 2025 this year.
These Management institutes are highly sought-after in India by aspirants who pursue their academic qualifications in management.
Below is the list of the top MBA colleges in India by Financial Times 2025 with their ranks:-
|
College Names
|
Ranks
|
Indian School of Business
|
27
|
31
|
57
|
61
|
69
|
71
|
Xavier School of Management -XLRI
|
83
|
86
Specialisations Offered in MBA
Many top universities offer a variety of specializations in their MBA programs. These specialties include human resource management, sales and marketing, and finance, among others. The specialisations help students understand the administration and operations of the business sector.
Below is the list of some of the popular specialisations offered by several universities in the Master’s of Business Administration program:-
(Candidates are advised to visit the intended institute's official website and review the specialisations offered.)
Career Opportunities in MBA
A degree in business administration offers a wide range of career options. Candidates can pursue careers in Finance or marketing, become entrepreneurs, or work in investment banking.
Below is the list of some of the popular careers to pursue after an MBA degree:-
The Indian Institutes of Management continue to be the leading providers of management education by offering specializations, maintaining their positions in worldwide rankings, and having a strong placement record.
