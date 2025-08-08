MHCET Law 3-year LLB Round 1 Seat Allotment List Released, Download Allotment Result at llb3cap25.mahacet.org

Maharashtra CET Law Round 1 Allotment 2025 for 3-Year LLB List has been announced on the official website. Students can visit the official website of CET Cell Maharashtra - llb3cap25.mahacet.org to check the allotment result. Students allotted seats are required to report to the colleges for admission with all required documents. Candidates have been allotted seats in the MH CET 3-year LLB allotment list must report to the allocated colleges from August 11, 2025 to August 13, 2025.

