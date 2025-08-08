UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
MHCET Law 3-year LLB Round 1 Seat Allotment List Released, Download Allotment Result at llb3cap25.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MH CET 3-year LLB 2025 Allotment List for Round 1 today, August 8, 2025, at llb3cap25.mahacet.org. Candidates can login using the login id and password to download the allotment letter.

Aug 8, 2025, 17:55 IST
Maharashtra CET Law Round 1 Allotment 2025 for 3-Year LLB List has been announced on the official website. Students can visit the official website of CET Cell Maharashtra - llb3cap25.mahacet.org to check the allotment result. Students allotted seats are required to report to the colleges for admission with all required documents. Candidates have been allotted seats in the MH CET 3-year LLB allotment list must report to the allocated colleges from August 11, 2025 to August 13, 2025.

MHT CET 3 Year LLB Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here

How to Check MH CET Law 2025 3-Year LLB Allotment List for Round 1? 

Follow the steos provided below to check the Maharashtra CET LLB 3-year Round 1 Allotment List 

  1. Visit the official website - llb3cap25.mahacet.org. 
  2. Click on 3 year LLB section
  3. Click on the login link
  4. Enter the login id and password
  5. The allotment PDF will be displayed
  6. Download for further reference

