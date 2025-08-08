Which is the Richest Country in South America? Check Here!

While many might assume a larger country like Brazil or Argentina, the title for the richest country is now held by Guyana, an economy that has seen explosive growth in recent years, as per World Atlas 2025. South America is a continent of immense natural resources and diverse cultures, but to correlate it with being the wealthiest nation can be tricky. However, here is a thing that before the oil discoveries, Guyana had one of the lowest GDP per capita figures in South America. In today’s time, the country is now one of the fastest-growing economies globally, with projected economic growth rates of around 19% for 2025. While this new wealth presents an incredible opportunity for the nation, it also brings significant challenges related to economic diversification and ensuring the wealth benefits all citizens. This remarkable growth has fundamentally transformed its economic standing. This remarkable growth has fundamentally transformed its economic standing.

Richest Country in South America Guyana comes first when looking at the per capita income of each person to declare it as the richest country in South America. The nation's economy has experienced unprecedented growth due to massive offshore oil discoveries, which began in 2015. This has led to a staggering projected GDP per capita (PPP) of over $94,000 for 2025. This figure not only positions Guyana at the top of the continent but also places it among the wealthiest countries in the world on a per-person basis. This rapid economic boom is a remarkable transformation, as Guyana historically had one of the lowest GDP per capita figures in the region. The country's economic growth is projected to be around 19% in 2025. Moreover, it is one of the fastest rates globally. However, this sudden influx of wealth also brings challenges, such as the need to ensure the benefits are distributed equitably and to diversify the economy beyond oil.

Which Are South America's Economic Powerhouses? While Guyana leads in wealth per person, it is important to differentiate between GDP per capita (PPP) and total GDP. GDP (Gross Domestic Product) measures the total value of all goods and services produced in a country. This metric highlights the size of an economy.

Read below to know the comparison of the top economies in South America based on these key metrics: Rank Country GDP Per Capita (PPP) 2025 Estimate 1 Guyana $94,258 2 Uruguay $37,060 3 Chile $35,146 4 Argentina $31,379 5 Brazil $23,238