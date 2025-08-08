Which is the Richest Country in South America? Check Here!

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
While many believe Brazil or Argentina is South America's richest country, the title is held by Guyana. It is fuelled by a massive oil boom since 2015, its projected GDP per capita (PPP) for 2025 is a staggering $94,000. This makes it a global leader in individual wealth. In this article, learn more about Guyana’s GDP and how it became the richest country in South America.

Aug 8, 2025, 21:24 IST
While many might assume a larger country like Brazil or Argentina, the title for the richest country is now held by Guyana, an economy that has seen explosive growth in recent years, as per World Atlas 2025. South America is a continent of immense natural resources and diverse cultures, but to correlate it with being the wealthiest nation can be tricky. 

However, here is a thing that before the oil discoveries, Guyana had one of the lowest GDP per capita figures in South America. In today’s time, the country is now one of the fastest-growing economies globally, with projected economic growth rates of around 19% for 2025. 

While this new wealth presents an incredible opportunity for the nation, it also brings significant challenges related to economic diversification and ensuring the wealth benefits all citizens. This remarkable growth has fundamentally transformed its economic standing. This remarkable growth has fundamentally transformed its economic standing.

Richest Country in South America

Guyana comes first when looking at the per capita income of each person to declare it as the richest country in South America. The nation's economy has experienced unprecedented growth due to massive offshore oil discoveries, which began in 2015. This has led to a staggering projected GDP per capita (PPP) of over $94,000 for 2025. This figure not only positions Guyana at the top of the continent but also places it among the wealthiest countries in the world on a per-person basis. This rapid economic boom is a remarkable transformation, as Guyana historically had one of the lowest GDP per capita figures in the region.

The country's economic growth is projected to be around 19% in 2025. Moreover, it is one of the fastest rates globally. However, this sudden influx of wealth also brings challenges, such as the need to ensure the benefits are distributed equitably and to diversify the economy beyond oil.

Which Are South America's Economic Powerhouses? 

While Guyana leads in wealth per person, it is important to differentiate between GDP per capita (PPP) and total GDP.

  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) measures the total value of all goods and services produced in a country. This metric highlights the size of an economy.

  • GDP per capita (PPP) measures the total economic output divided by the population and adjusted for the cost of living. This metric offers a better indicator of the average standard of living and individual wealth.

Read below to know the comparison of the top economies in South America based on these key metrics: 

Rank

Country

GDP Per Capita (PPP) 2025 Estimate

1

Guyana

$94,258

2

Uruguay

$37,060

3

Chile

$35,146

4

Argentina

$31,379

5

Brazil

$23,238

Source: World Atlas Report 2025

As the table shows, Brazil remains the economic giant of the continent by nominal GDP due to its massive, diversified market. Uruguay and Chile also have strong, stable economies with high per-person wealth. However, Guyana's oil-fueled boom gives it a definitive lead in the GDP per capita (PPP) ranking.

    FAQs

    • What is the difference between GDP and GDP per capita?
      +
      GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is the total monetary value of all goods and services produced in a country. GDP per capita is the GDP divided by the country's population, giving an average measure of wealth per person.
    • Is Guyana the wealthiest country in the world? 
      +
      While it has the highest GDP per capita in South America, it ranks among the wealthiest globally. It is not the richest country in the world, as nations like Luxembourg and Singapore still hold the top spots in that category.
    • Are other South American countries rich? 
      +
      Yes, countries like Uruguay and Chile also have very high standards of living and a high GDP per capita, driven by stable economies and diversified industries. However, their figures are significantly lower than Guyana's due to its oil boom.
    • Why has Guyana's economy grown so quickly? 
      +
      Guyana's economy has grown at a very fast rate due to the discovery of massive offshore oil reserves. The country has a very small population, so the income from these oil exports has a huge impact on the GDP per capita.

