List of South American Countries: Interesting Facts, Population, Area

South America is a continent located in the Western Hemisphere. It is the fourth largest continent in the world, after Asia, Africa, and North America. It has a population of over 439 million people and an area of over 17.8 million square kilometers. South America’s total geographical area is 17.84 million square kilometers which is approximately 3.5% of the Earth’s surface. Two major latitudes – the Equator and the Tropic of Capricorn pass through South America. The largest country in South America in terms of land area is Brazil, followed by Argentina.

South America is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean on the north and east, and by the Pacific Ocean on the west. The Isthmus of Panama connects the continents of North America and South America whereas separates the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

In this article, we have shared the list of countries in South America along with the top 10 South American countries (in terms of population and area).

There are 12 countries in South America. The largest country in terms of both land area and population is Brazil. In terms of population, Columbia is the second most populous south American country. Below, we have shared an alphabetical list of South American countries:

1

Argentina

2

Bolivia

3

Brazil

4

Chile

5

Colombia

6

Ecuador

7

Guyana

8

Paraguay

9

Peru

10

Suriname

11

Uruguay

12

Venezuela

Top 10 South American Countries by Population

Here are the top 10 South American countries by population, with their estimated populations as of 2023 (data from UNFPA).

Top 10 South American Countries By Population

South American Countries 

Population

Brazil

216.4 million

Columbia

52.1 million

Argentina

45.8 million

Peru

34.4 million

Venezuela

28.8 million

Chile

19.6 million

Ecuador

18.2 million

Bolivia

12.4 million

Paraguay

6.9 million

Uruguay

3.4 million

Top 10 South American Countries in Terms of Area

Here is a list of the top 10 South American countries in terms of area, with their land area in square kilometers (km2).

Top 10 South American Countries in Terms of Area

South American Countries

Area Covered

Brazil

8,515,770 km²

Argentina

2,780,400 km²

Peru

1,285,216 km²

Columbia

1,138,910 km²

Bolivia

1,098,581 km²

Venezuela

912,050 km²

Chile

756,102 km²

Paraguay

406,752 km²

Ecuador

283,561 km²

Guyana

214,969 km²

Interesting GK Facts About South America

South America is home to a diverse range of cultures, languages, and landscapes. Some of the most famous landmarks in South America include the Amazon rainforest, the Andes mountains, and Machu Picchu.

Some of the most interesting facts about North America include:

  • The Amazon rainforest is the largest rainforest in the world. It covers an area of over 2 million square miles and is home to over 10% of the world's known species.
  • The Andes mountains are the longest mountain range in the world outside of Asia. They stretch for over 4,300 miles along the western coast of South America.
  • Machu Picchu is an ancient Inca city that is located in the Andes mountains. It was built in the 15th century and was abandoned shortly after the Spanish conquest of Peru.
  • The world's highest capital city is La Paz, Bolivia. It is located at an altitude of over 13,000 feet above sea level.
  • The world's largest waterfall system is the Iguazu Falls. They are located on the border between Brazil and Argentina.

