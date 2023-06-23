List of South American Countries: Interesting Facts, Population, Area

South America is a continent located in the Western Hemisphere. It is the fourth largest continent in the world, after Asia, Africa, and North America. It has a population of over 439 million people and an area of over 17.8 million square kilometers. South America’s total geographical area is 17.84 million square kilometers which is approximately 3.5% of the Earth’s surface. Two major latitudes – the Equator and the Tropic of Capricorn pass through South America. The largest country in South America in terms of land area is Brazil, followed by Argentina.

South America is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean on the north and east, and by the Pacific Ocean on the west. The Isthmus of Panama connects the continents of North America and South America whereas separates the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

In this article, we have shared the list of countries in South America along with the top 10 South American countries (in terms of population and area).

List of South American Countries

There are 12 countries in South America. The largest country in terms of both land area and population is Brazil. In terms of population, Columbia is the second most populous south American country. Below, we have shared an alphabetical list of South American countries:

Here is a list of South American countries:

1 Argentina 2 Bolivia 3 Brazil 4 Chile 5 Colombia 6 Ecuador 7 Guyana 8 Paraguay 9 Peru 10 Suriname 11 Uruguay 12 Venezuela

Top 10 South American Countries by Population

Here are the top 10 South American countries by population, with their estimated populations as of 2023 (data from UNFPA).

Top 10 South American Countries By Population South American Countries Population Brazil 216.4 million Columbia 52.1 million Argentina 45.8 million Peru 34.4 million Venezuela 28.8 million Chile 19.6 million Ecuador 18.2 million Bolivia 12.4 million Paraguay 6.9 million Uruguay 3.4 million

Top 10 South American Countries in Terms of Area

Here is a list of the top 10 South American countries in terms of area, with their land area in square kilometers (km2).

Top 10 South American Countries in Terms of Area South American Countries Area Covered Brazil 8,515,770 km² Argentina 2,780,400 km² Peru 1,285,216 km² Columbia 1,138,910 km² Bolivia 1,098,581 km² Venezuela 912,050 km² Chile 756,102 km² Paraguay 406,752 km² Ecuador 283,561 km² Guyana 214,969 km²

Interesting GK Facts About South America

South America is home to a diverse range of cultures, languages, and landscapes. Some of the most famous landmarks in South America include the Amazon rainforest, the Andes mountains, and Machu Picchu.

Some of the most interesting facts about South America include:

The Amazon rainforest is the largest rainforest in the world. It covers an area of over 2 million square miles and is home to over 10% of the world's known species.

The Andes mountains are the longest mountain range in the world outside of Asia. They stretch for over 4,300 miles along the western coast of South America.

Machu Picchu is an ancient Inca city that is located in the Andes mountains. It was built in the 15th century and was abandoned shortly after the Spanish conquest of Peru.

The world's highest capital city is La Paz, Bolivia. It is located at an altitude of over 13,000 feet above sea level.

The world's largest waterfall system is the Iguazu Falls. They are located on the border between Brazil and Argentina.

