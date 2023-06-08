Personality Test: Your Sleeping Position Reveals These Personality Traits

Sleeping Position Personality Test: You would be surprised to know that the way you sleep also reveals your hidden personality traits. Researchers in the field of body language and sleeping patterns have observed that your sleeping position reveals a lot about you. We all spend around a third of our life sleeping.

Our sleeping position is decided unconsciously which gives us a deeper insight into our subconscious brain, our thought process, likes, dislikes, preferences, nature, behaviour, etc. So, what type of sleeper are you? Do you sleep on your back? Do you sleep on your stomach? Do you love sleeping on your side? Do you curl up like a baby? Read our sleeping position personality test to know what your sleeping position says about your personality.

What Your Sleeping Position Says About You?

#1 Back Sleeping Position Personality

If you sleep on your back, your sleeping position personality traits reveal that you are a focused, silent, strong individual. You avoid conflicts and steer clear of fuss. You prefer to speak the truth than spin a hundred lies. You love structure and order. You also tend to have high expectations of yourself and others too. You tend to keep your thoughts to yourself. You are seldom found reacting too quickly in any situation. You are highly optimistic. You have the desire to live life to the fullest. You also love to be the centre of attention. You may have a strong personality. You are very stubborn about achieving your goals in life.

#2 Fetal Sleeping Position Personality

If you sleep curled up like a baby, your sleeping position personality traits reveal that you put a tough exterior in the world however you are a sensitive and shy individual on the inside. You may be pretty introverted. You may have a penchant desire to be protected, nurtured, and understood. You may enjoy creative activities such as writing, painting, dancing, singing, blogging, etc which give you the platform to express yourself and your hidden desires. Sleeping in a fetal position also helps you to cut off from all the problems you may be experiencing in your waking life.

#3 Sleeping on Stomach Position Personality

If you sleep on your stomach, your sleeping position personality traits reveal that you are a fun, playful, open-minded individual. You usually are a ‘straight to the point’ kind of individual however sometimes you may across as a bit harsh. You have immense clarity on what you want from life. You exude free-spiritedness in the way you move through life. However, you may also feel nervous or anxious on the inside. You like to have control over everything. You may also find it difficult to handle criticism constructively.

#4 Sleeping on Side Position Personality

If you sleep on your side, your sleeping position personality traits reveal that you are an easygoing and social individual. You can strike up a conversation with anyone in the room, even while commuting on the subway. However, you prefer to be your true self with your close group. You are also very trusting which sometimes makes you appear as if you can be persuaded easily. Though, people know little about you that you take everything into consideration and can be quite slow at making decisions.

