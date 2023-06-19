Personality Test: Your Sitting Position Reveals Everything About Your Personality

Sitting Personality Test: Are you fascinated by human behaviour and want to learn why people behave the way they do? Do you want to learn how to spot who is hiding secrets? Do you want to understand the non-verbal cues in the world of dating and relationships? Do you want to become a powerful public speaker by reading how your audience is feeling through their body language? Or maybe you want to know which politician is telling the truth. Whatever the reason for your interest in body language and personality, this article is one of the pieces that will help you learn about personality traits of people through their sitting posture.

One of the pioneering and most influential academic study of body language can be found in Charles Darwin’s The Expression of the Emotions in Man and Animals (1872). Another pioneer study of non-verbal communication was conducted by anthropologist Ray Birdwhistell which he referred to as ‘kinesics’. Birdwhistell estimated that humans can make and recognize approximately 250,000 facial expressions.

Our body language reveals our hidden emotions and thoughts, only if we have perception skills of reading non-verbal cues. Being perceptive means the ability to spot the contradictions between someone’s body language and their words.

After reading this article, you will be able to read the personality traits of people and how they are feeling within minutes of walking into a room full of people simply by looking at their sitting position.

Sitting Position #1: Knees touching and feet pointing towards each other

People who sit with their knees touching and feet pointing towards each other, their sitting personality reveals that they usually are carefree. They tend to live their lives as per their whims and wishes. They are not bothered about the opinions of others about them. They are funny, jolly, spontaneous, and quirky. They like to live in the present moment. They do not fret about the future. They are also not a planner. They usually like to go with the flow. Their independent nature also makes them quite charming. They are found to be highly creative and straightforward.

Sitting Position #2: Ankles crossed

People who sit with ankles crossed, their sitting personality reveals that they are down-to-earth, elegant, refined, and sophisticated. They usually exude very regal and queen-like vibes. They are also found to be uplifting and motivating. They have an uncanny ability to be calm and confident in any situation. They can make people around them feel confident too. They usually carry themselves with poise and seldom panic. They are found to be content with the pace of things. They will not rush you into making decisions or get things done. Maybe their aura and presence are enough to get things done for them. They are also good listener, maybe that is why people confide in them a lot. They are also very private and will never disclose their plans with anyone else.

Sitting Position #3: Legs slanting to one direction

People who sit with legs slanting to one direction, their sitting personality reveals that they are driven, ambitious, and mysterious. Yet, they prefer to act patiently as they also want perfection in what they do. They notice little things. They like things to be highly organized. They are very passionate about things or people they care about. They invest their time, money, and efforts after careful thoughts. They place utmost importance to their career or passions. They are highly goal oriented. They are easily convinced. They are kind who will take several photos before finalizing one. They are also good keeping secrets. They only reveal how much they want you to know about them.

Sitting Position #4: Legs crossed

People who sit with legs crossed, their sitting personality reveals that they are the best conversationalists. They are a delight to talk to. They can steer through any conversation with ease. They are least judgmental and would try their best to understand what the other person is trying to talk about. They are full of ideas and creativity. They are dreamers and possess high imaginative thinking. They are also the most guarded person. They do not trust others easily. They usually keep their thoughts to themselves. They may take a lot of time to let someone into their lives. They do not give in easily. They may seem friendly but they do not make friends easily. They usually have an attractive, charismatic personalities. They enjoy life to the fullest. Usually, women crossing their legs is often found among actresses and artists.

Sitting Position #5: Knees straight

People who sit with knees straight, their sitting personality reveals that they are punctual, rational thinkers, and brutally honest. They are found to have healthy self-concept and positive outlook towards life. They are confident in themselves. A study conducted at Ohio State University revealed that people sitting with knees straight in interviews were perceived as more qualified. People sitting with straight knees are usually quite reserved. They speak only when required and avoid gossiping. They however also do not keep things buried in their heart. They will reveal their thoughts in straightforward manner with no ill-intention. They are also quite strong in the way they manage their emotions.

