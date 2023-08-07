Personality Test: Your Jawline Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Jawline Personality Test: "The larger and more well-defined your jawline is, the more driven and competitive you are," says Jean Haner, an expert in face reading and author of The Wisdom of Your Face. Based on the findings through her studies in 3,000 years old face reading practice, Haner reveals that you are born with specific features on your face for a reason. Your face holds a million secrets about you.

In the age of social media, we are seeing the snatched jawline trending all over TikTok and Instagram which perpetuates the idea of idolizing sharp jawlines as a beauty ideal. But what is the psychology behind a chiselled jawline? What does it mean if you have a strong jawline or a weak jawline? What personality secrets are revealed by your jawline?

Today, we will explore your personality traits based on your jawline shape. Do you have a strong jawline or a weak jawline? Before we dive deeper, jawline in face reading indicates your willpower, determination, character, endurance, strength, flexibility, and much more! A simple jawline personality test can reveal your hidden traits in a few minutes.

Jawline Personality Test: What Does Your Jawline Say About You?

#1 Strong Jawline Personality

If you have a strong jawline, your personality traits reveal that you possess high levels of strength, power, and determination. People with sharp jawlines are said to be confident, assertive, and ambitious. You are good at making decisions and taking charge. You are not scared of taking on huge projects and delivering results beyond expectations. You are ambitious and driven. You enjoy setting impossible goals for yourself and achieving them. You always seem to be onto ‘what’s next?’. You have a strong desire to succeed and are not afraid to work hard to achieve your goals.

You are often seen as confident, self-sufficient, and self-assured. You have a strong presence and are not afraid to stand up for yourself. You can be assertive and decisive. You are not afraid to go your own way and do things your own way. You may often be seen as natural leaders. You have the ability to inspire and motivate others. You are not afraid to take risks. You are resilient and able to bounce back from challenges. You may have experienced hardship early in your life, but you have learned to overcome it and come out stronger.

However, sometimes, you can also be seen as judgmental and critical. You may be quick to size up people and situations. You may at times voice your opinions harshly. You could also be stubborn and inflexible. You have a hard time changing your mind, even when presented with new information. One can blame it on your traits of being intuitive and perceptive. You have a good sense of people and situations. You are often able to see things that others cannot.

#2 Weak Jawline Personality

If you have a weak jawline, your personality traits reveal that you are gentle, kind, empathetic, and understanding. You may be more likely to see things from other people's perspectives and be supportive of others. You may be more likely to put the needs of others before your own. You may have a deep understanding of human emotions, which can make them great listeners and supportive friends. You often have a soft and gentle appearance which often makes people perceive you as weak and take advantage of you. You may be vulnerable and sensitive. You may open up to others and share your emotions easily.

You tend to be submissive and modest. You are more flexible and could easily listen to or follow someone else’s opinion or advice. You can be indecisive and act immaturely based on your emotions entirely. This also leads to being easily manipulated or influenced. You may try to avoid doing business independently. But hey! You may be diplomatic and cooperative when it comes to resolving conflicts. You hate confrontations. You also may not like to be in the spotlight.

You may also be a creative and imaginative individual. You may be good at thinking outside the box and coming up with new ideas. You could pursue careers in the arts or other creative fields. Now, you are passionate, driven and more likely to follow your dreams and pursue your goals with enthusiasm. You may also be over-cautious in your prudent attempt to avoid risks and uncertainties. You should keep in mind that being over-cautious sometimes leads to a lost opportunity. You could work on being more decisive and developing boundaries for people.

