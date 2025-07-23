RMPSSU Result 2025 OUT at rmpssu.ac.in; Download UG and PG Marksheet

RMPSSU Result 2025: Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSSU) has recently released the odd semester results of various courses, including BA, BSc, BCom, MSc, MA, MSc, BCA, BBA and other exams for 2024-25 session. Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rmpssu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their rmpssu.ac.inresults using the direct link provided below. To access the Aligarh State University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number. RMPSSU 5th Semester Results 2025 As per the latest update, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their RMPSSU results on the official exam portal of the University- erp.rmpssu.org.

RMPSSU Result 2025 Click here How to Check RMPSSU Aligarh Result 2025. Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RMPSSU results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- rmpssu.ac.in Step 2: Click on the “Results” given under the “Online” section. Step 3: Click on “Session 2024-25”. Step 4: Check your courses in the given list. Step 5: Enter the Roll Number, Captcha and Click on “Submit” Step 6: The Result will appear on the screen. Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Check RMPSSU Results 2025 Check the direct link here for RMPSSU Results for various examinations. Course Declare Date Direct Link Bachelor Of Arts (B.A.) Semester-VI (2024-25) July 22, 2025 Click here Bachelor Of Science (B.Sc.) Semester-VI (2024-25) July 22, 2025 Click here Bachelor Of Commerce (B.Com.) Semester-II (2024-25) July 21, 2025 Click here Bachelor Of Commerce (B.Com.) Semester-IV (2024-25) July 21, 2025 Click here Bachelor Of Education (B.Ed.) Semester-IV (2024-25) July 20, 2025 Click here Bachelor Of Computer Application (B.C.A.) Semester-VI (2024-25) July 19, 2025 Click here B.Sc.Ag.(Honours) Semester-I (2024-25) July 17, 2025 Click here M.Sc. Forestry Semester-I (2024-25) July 17, 2025 Click here M.Sc. Forestry Semester-III (2024-25) July 17, 2025 Click here Bachelor Of Commerce (B.Com.) Semester-VI (2024-25) July 17, 2025 Click here B.Sc.Ag.(Honours) Semester-VII (2024-25) July 05, 2025 Click here