This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 18 September

Every day has a history. Every date holds stories of triumph, tragedy, and discovery. September 18 is no exception. On September 18, numerous events occurred that significantly impacted our world. In 1793, President George Washington laid the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol. In 1850, the Fugitive Slave Act was passed in the U.S. Congress. In 1851, the first issue of The New York Times was published.
In 1961, Dag Hammarskjöld, Secretary-General of the United Nations, died in a plane crash. Also, in 1970, rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix died. In this article, we'll explore more events, births, and deaths that occurred on September 18.
What Happened on this Day – September 18?
Here's what happened in history on September 18:
1634 – Anne Hutchinson Arrives in America
- Englishwoman Anne Hutchinson settles in the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
- She organises meetings for women, leading religious discussions.
- Ministers and magistrates later attend, sparking controversy.
1793 – Washington Lays Cornerstone of U.S. Capitol
- President George Washington laid the Capitol's first stone in Washington, D.C.
- The Capitol becomes a symbol of American democracy.
1810 – Chile Declares Independence
- Chile begins its fight for freedom from Spain after 270 years of colonial rule.
- September 18 is still celebrated as Chile's Independence Day.
1812 – Fire Destroys Moscow
- A massive fire consumes over 75% of Moscow.
- More than 1,000 churches have been destroyed.
- It follows Napoleon's invasion during the French campaign in Russia.
1850 – Fugitive Slave Act Passed
- U.S. Congress passes the controversial Fugitive Slave Act.
- It requires escaped enslaved people to be returned to their owners.
- The law fuels tensions leading to the Civil War.
1851 – First Issue of The New York Times
- The New York Times was first published.
- It evolves into one of the most influential news outlets.
1862 – Confederates Retreat After Antietam
- General Robert E. Lee's army withdraws from Antietam Creek.
- The battle had been the bloodiest single day of the Civil War.
- Union General George McClellan fails to pursue.
1931 – Mukden Incident
- A staged railway explosion is blamed on China.
- Japan uses it as an excuse to invade Manchuria.
- It marks the beginning of Japan's expansion in Asia.
1959 – Serial Killer Harvey Glatman Executed
- Glatman is executed in a California gas chamber.
- He had murdered three young women in Los Angeles.
- He resisted all appeals and requested death.
1960 – Fidel Castro Arrives in New York
- Cuban leader Fidel Castro comes to the U.N. General Assembly.
- His visit causes protest and admiration in the U.S.
- Days later, he delivers a fiery U.N. speech.
1961 – UN Secretary-General Dies in Plane Crash
- Dag Hammarskjöld, Secretary-General of the United Nations, dies in Africa.
- His plane crashes while on a peace mission in the Congo.
1970 – Jimi Hendrix Found Dead
- The 27-year-old guitarist died in London.
- Cause: asphyxiation after an accidental overdose.
- His music leaves a lasting legacy in rock history.
1973 – Jimmy Carter Files UFO Report
- Future U.S. President Jimmy Carter reports seeing a UFO.
- He describes the sighting from October 1969.
- Carter later speaks publicly about the experience.
1974 – Doris Day Wins Lawsuit
- Actress Doris Day wins $22.8 million against her former lawyer.
- Her husband had mismanaged her finances.
- The case becomes a landmark in celebrity legal battles.
1975 – Patty Hearst Captured
- Patty Hearst, kidnapped in 1974, is arrested in San Francisco.
- She had joined her captors, the Symbionese Liberation Army.
- Her case stirs national debate on brainwashing and coercion.
1976 – One Million Attend Mao Zedong's Funeral
- Huge crowds gather in Beijing to honour China's Communist leader.
- Mao ruled from 1949 and shaped modern China.
- His death marks the end of an era.
1981 – West Edmonton Mall Sets Parking Lot Record
- Canada's West Edmonton Mall is recognised for its 20,000-car parking lot.
- It is entered in the Guinness Book of World Records.
1983 – Rock Band Kiss Appears Without Makeup
- The band Kiss shocks fans on MTV by performing without face paint.
- It marks a significant change in their image.
1987 – Hundreds Poisoned in Brazil
- Caesium-137 is removed from an abandoned machine in Goiânia.
- Hundreds are exposed to radiation.
- The disaster highlights the dangers of unsecured radioactive material.
1987 – Fatal Attraction Premieres in the U.S.
- The thriller starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close was released.
- It becomes a box-office hit and earns six Oscar nominations.
1998 – ICANN was Founded
- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) was created.
- It takes over the management of internet domain names.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 18?
September 18 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on September 18
1905 – Greta Garbo
- Born in Stockholm, Sweden.
- Famous actress of the 1920s and 1930s.
- Known for films like Anna Christie and Ninotchka.
- Remembered for her mysterious, captivating screen presence.
1961 – James Gandolfini
- Born in Westwood, New Jersey, USA.
- Emmy-winning actor best known as Tony Soprano in The Sopranos.
- Acclaimed for portraying a mob boss with deep personal struggles.
1973 – James Marsden
- Born in Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA.
- American actor and singer.
- Best known as Cyclops in the X-Men film series.
- Also starred in Enchanted and Westworld.
Died on September 18
1961 – Dag Hammarskjöld
- United Nations Secretary-General.
- Died in a plane crash while on a peace mission in the Congo.
- Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize posthumously.
1970 – Jimi Hendrix
- Legendary American rock guitarist.
- Died at age 27 in London.
- Cause: asphyxiation after an accidental overdose.
- Left a lasting influence on modern rock and blues.
2013 – James Gandolfini
- Died at age 51 in Rome, Italy.
- Remembered for his decisive role in The Sopranos.
- His death shocked fans worldwide.
