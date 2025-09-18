This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 18 September

Every day has a history. Every date holds stories of triumph, tragedy, and discovery. September 18 is no exception. On September 18, numerous events occurred that significantly impacted our world. In 1793, President George Washington laid the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol. In 1850, the Fugitive Slave Act was passed in the U.S. Congress. In 1851, the first issue of The New York Times was published.

In 1961, Dag Hammarskjöld, Secretary-General of the United Nations, died in a plane crash. Also, in 1970, rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix died. In this article, we'll explore more events, births, and deaths that occurred on September 18.

What Happened on this Day – September 18?

Here's what happened in history on September 18:

1634 – Anne Hutchinson Arrives in America