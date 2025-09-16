AFCAT Result 2025 Released at afcat.cdac.in, Download Indian Air Force AFCAT 2 Result PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Mohd Salman
Sep 16, 2025, 18:18 IST

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: The IAF has released the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 on its official website, afcat.cdac.in on September 16, 2025. Candidates can download their result by logging into their account with registration number and password. Direct link to download AFCAT Result 2025 here

AFCAT Result 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT Result 2025 for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 on its official website, afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who attempted the AFCAT 2 Exam 2025 conducted on August 23, 24, and 25, 2025, can now check their qualifying status and download the AFCAT 2 Result PDF using their login credentials, such as registration number and password. The AFCAT 2 Result 2025 has been released for aspirants aiming to join the Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches in IAF.
The AFCAT Result 2025 contains section-wise marks, the overall score, and the official cutoff mark, determining the eligibility for the next stage for the AFSB interview and medical examination.

AFCAT 2 Result 2025 OUT

The AFCAT 2 Result 2025 is now out at afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2025) can now check their scorecards using their registered login credentials, such as registration number and password. Candidates are advised to download their AFCAT 2025 result and keep a printed copy for future reference. Alongside the scorecard, the IAF has also released the response sheets and AFCAT 2 answer keys.

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: Active Link

The AFCAT 2 Result 2025 link has been activated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on its portal afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who appeared for the AFCAT 2 2025 exam conducted on August 23, 24, and 25 can now check their scores using the active result link. To access the AFCAT result 2025, aspirants must log in with their registered email ID, password, and captcha code. To download the AFCAT 2 2025 result, the candidate must visit the homepage of the official website. Click on the AFCAT 2 Result Link enter their credentials and click on the submit button. Click on the direct link below to download the AFCAT 2 Result 2025.

Active Link

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: Overview

The AFCAT 2 Result 2025 has been officially declared by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on September 16, 2025, through the CDAC portal at afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who appeared for the AFCAT 2 2025 exam held on August 23, 24, and 25 can now check their AFCAT result 2025 using their AFCAT login credentials. Check the table below for AFCAT 2 Result 2025 overview

Feature

Details

Exam Name

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 2025

Conducting Authority

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Exam Dates

August 23, 24, and 25, 2025

Result Release Date

September 16, 2025 (Expected by month-end)

Official Website

afcat.cdac.in

Result Format

PDF Scorecard + Cut-off Marks

Next Stage

AFSB Interview + Medical Examination

Final Selection

Based on written score, interview, and medical fitness

How to Download the AFCAT Result 2025 PDF?

The AFCAT 2 Result 2025 has been officially released by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on its portal afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can now download their AFCAT 2025 result PDF by following a few simple steps. The result includes section-wise scores, qualifying status, and eligibility for the AFSB interview round. To download the AFCAT result, visit the official CDAC website and click on the active result link. Once logged in with the registration number and password, your AFCAT 2 result will appear on the screen. Click the download icon to save the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

 

