AFCAT Result 2025 Released at afcat.cdac.in, Download Indian Air Force AFCAT 2 Result PDF - Link Here

AFCAT Result 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT Result 2025 for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 on its official website, afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who attempted the AFCAT 2 Exam 2025 conducted on August 23, 24, and 25, 2025, can now check their qualifying status and download the AFCAT 2 Result PDF using their login credentials, such as registration number and password. The AFCAT 2 Result 2025 has been released for aspirants aiming to join the Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches in IAF.

The AFCAT Result 2025 contains section-wise marks, the overall score, and the official cutoff mark, determining the eligibility for the next stage for the AFSB interview and medical examination. Alongside the scorecard, the IAF has also released the response sheets and AFCAT 2 answer keys.

To access the AFCAT result 2025, aspirants must log in with their registered email ID, password, and captcha code. To download the AFCAT 2 2025 result, the candidate must visit the homepage of the official website. Click on the AFCAT 2 Result Link enter their credentials and click on the submit button.