SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Out
[Link Active] SBI Admit Card 2025: Download SBI Clerk Admit Card PDF at Official Website - sbi.co.in

By Manish Kumar
Sep 14, 2025, 12:45 IST

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Out:The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 has been released by the SBI for the posts of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) at sbi.co.in. Candidates who have applied successfully for the SBI Clerk Prelims exam scheduled on 20, 21, and 27 September can download the hall ticket after sbi clerk admit card 2025 login. You will get all the crucial details for the clerk prelims exam admit card including exam centre, shift timing, and candidate information. You will have to carry the exam admit card with valid ID proof as mentioned in the notification.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Download

The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 has been released by the SBI for the posts of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) and you can download the same after using your login credentials. Alternatively you can download the same after using your login details through the link given below-

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025  Download Link

 SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Overview

The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 is the crucial document to be carried by the candidats at the exam venue.  Check the table below for SBI Junior Associate Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights-

Feature

Detail

Recruitment Authority

State Bank of India

Posts Name

SBI Clerk

Vacancies

6589

Admit Card Release Date

September 14, 2025

Prelims Exam Date

September 20, 21 and 27, 2025

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains 

Official Website

sbi.co.in

How To Downlod SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below

  • Visit the official SBI website at www.sbi.co.in.
  • Navigate to the “Careers” section and select “Current Openings.”
  • Now click on “Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales).”
  • Go to the link for “SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025” and click it.
  • Now provide your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.
  • Fill in the captcha code and click “Submit.”

Details Mentioned on SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025

The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 is an important document for candidates set to apper in the exam venue. Candidates can download their SBI JA Admit Card 2025 from the official sbi.co.in admit card portal and are advised to carry the crucial documents with the hall ticket. Below are the details  mentioned on the hall ticket-

  • Candidate’s Full Name and Photograph
  • Roll Number and Registration Number
  • Exam Date and Shift Timing (as per SBI Clerk Exam Date 2025)
  • Reporting Time and Duration
  • Examination Centre Address
  • Instructions for Exam Day
  • Space for Invigilator’s Signature

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Documents to Carry 

Candidates set to appear in the SBI Clerk Exam 2025 will have tocarry specific documents to the exam centre to ensure smooth entry and verification. Below are the checklist of documents to carry.

  • Two printed copies of the admit card.
  • A valid photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License).
  • A self-attested photocopy of the photo ID.
  • Two passport-size photographs.

SBI Clerk 2025 Prelims Shift Timings

Candidates set to apper in the written exam for the Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) can check the detailed schedule and timing as mentioned in the admit card. Below are the details of the exam shifts-

 Shifts Reporting TimeHandwriting Sample schedule Exam Start Time Exam End Time

1

08:00 AM

8:45 to 8:50 AM

09:00 AM

10:00 AM

2

10:30 AM

11:15 to 11:20 AM

11:30 AM

12:30 PM

3

01:00 PM

01:45 to 01:50 PM

02:00 PM

03:00 PM

4

03:30 PM

04:15 to 04:20 PM

04:30 PM

05:30 PM

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 

Candidates shortlised in the SBI Clerk Prelims will be called for the main examination for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) post. Candidates appearing in the prelims are should note that they will have to qualify in all the sections separately to go to the next round. Check the table below for the SBI PO Clerk Exam Pattern 2025.

Sections

No. of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

