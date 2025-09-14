[Link Active] SBI Admit Card 2025: Download SBI Clerk Admit Card PDF at Official Website - sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Out:The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 has been released by the SBI for the posts of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) at sbi.co.in. Candidates who have applied successfully for the SBI Clerk Prelims exam scheduled on 20, 21, and 27 September can download the hall ticket after sbi clerk admit card 2025 login. You will get all the crucial details for the clerk prelims exam admit card including exam centre, shift timing, and candidate information. You will have to carry the exam admit card with valid ID proof as mentioned in the notification. SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Download The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 has been released by the SBI for the posts of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) and you can download the same after using your login credentials. Alternatively you can download the same after using your login details through the link given below-

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Download Link SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Overview The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 is the crucial document to be carried by the candidats at the exam venue. Check the table below for SBI Junior Associate Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights- Feature Detail Recruitment Authority State Bank of India Posts Name SBI Clerk Vacancies 6589 Admit Card Release Date September 14, 2025 Prelims Exam Date September 20, 21 and 27, 2025 Selection Process Prelims Mains Official Website sbi.co.in How To Downlod SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025? You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below Visit the official SBI website at www.sbi.co.in.

Navigate to the “Careers” section and select “Current Openings.”

Now click on “Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales).”

Go to the link for “SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025” and click it.

Now provide your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Fill in the captcha code and click “Submit.”

Details Mentioned on SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 is an important document for candidates set to apper in the exam venue. Candidates can download their SBI JA Admit Card 2025 from the official sbi.co.in admit card portal and are advised to carry the crucial documents with the hall ticket. Below are the details mentioned on the hall ticket- Candidate’s Full Name and Photograph

Roll Number and Registration Number

Exam Date and Shift Timing (as per SBI Clerk Exam Date 2025)

Reporting Time and Duration

Examination Centre Address

Instructions for Exam Day

Space for Invigilator’s Signature SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Documents to Carry Candidates set to appear in the SBI Clerk Exam 2025 will have tocarry specific documents to the exam centre to ensure smooth entry and verification. Below are the checklist of documents to carry.

Two printed copies of the admit card.

A valid photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License).

A self-attested photocopy of the photo ID.

Two passport-size photographs. SBI Clerk 2025 Prelims Shift Timings Candidates set to apper in the written exam for the Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) can check the detailed schedule and timing as mentioned in the admit card. Below are the details of the exam shifts- Shifts Reporting Time Handwriting Sample schedule Exam Start Time Exam End Time 1 08:00 AM 8:45 to 8:50 AM 09:00 AM 10:00 AM 2 10:30 AM 11:15 to 11:20 AM 11:30 AM 12:30 PM 3 01:00 PM 01:45 to 01:50 PM 02:00 PM 03:00 PM 4 03:30 PM 04:15 to 04:20 PM 04:30 PM 05:30 PM SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern Candidates shortlised in the SBI Clerk Prelims will be called for the main examination for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) post. Candidates appearing in the prelims are should note that they will have to qualify in all the sections separately to go to the next round. Check the table below for the SBI PO Clerk Exam Pattern 2025.