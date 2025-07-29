DU NCWEB First Cutoff List 2025-26 Released: Check Course-Wise and College-Wise Cutoffs Here

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT

This article gives information on the first cutoff list released by the University of Delhi for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). It provides the cutoff list for both the B.A. programs offered and the B.Com programs offered.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 29, 2025, 13:09 IST
The University of Delhi has released the first cutoff list for the Non-Collegiate Women’s  Education Board (NCWEB) admissions for the academic year 2025-26. The NCWEB offers an excellent opportunity for women students in Delhi to pursue undergraduate courses, such as B.A. and B.Com, in a flexible mode, with classes held only on weekends.

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the first cutoff list for admission to the B.A program offered for the academic year 2025-26. The first cutoff list outlines the minimum marks required for admission into various streams affiliated with teaching centres across Delhi. Those candidates who meet the cutoff criteria must complete their admission process within the stipulated time,i.e., from July 29, 2025, to July 31, 2025. 

College and Course-Wise DU NCWEB First Cutoff List 2025-26

The first DU NCWEB 2025-26 cutoff list has been released, detailing the minimum marks required for admission to B.A. and B.Com programs across various NCWEB-affiliated colleges. Each college sets different cutoffs for each course based on the previous year’s trends, the number of candidates, and the availability of seats.

First Cutoff List for B.A. Programs offered by DU NCWEB:-

Below is the first cutoff list for B.A program, distinguished college-wise and course-wise, as released by the Delhi University for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board:-

Colleges

Courses

Cutoff UR

Cutoff OBC

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

B.A. Program (History+ Political Science)

51

49

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

55

48

Bhagini Nivedita

College

B.A. Program (History+ Political Science)

48

46

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

52

45

Aryabhatta College

B.A. Program (History+ Political Science)

58

56

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

60

52

College of Vocational Studies

B.A. Program (History+ Political Science)

55

53

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

59

52

Bharati College

B.A. Program (History+ Political Science)

69

57

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

59

52

DDU College

B.A. Program (History+ Political Science)

69

55

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

62

56

Hansraj College

B.A. Program (History+ Political Science)

81

74

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

80

71

Miranda House

B.A. Program (History+ Political Science)

85

75

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

80

70

(This table has been taken from the official PDF and official website of the DU NCWEB)

First Cutoff List for B.Com Programs offered by DU NCWEB:-

Below is the first cutoff list of the B.Com, distinguished college-wise and course-wise, as released by the Delhi University for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board:-

Colleges

Cutoff UR

Cutoff ST

Cutoff SC

Cutoff OBC

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

50

45

46

47

College of Vocational Studies

53

50

51

52

Bhagini Nivedita College

55

50

51

52

Aryabhatta College

50

48

49

50

Bharati College

55

51

50

52

Deen Dayal Upadhya College

62

51

52

53

Hansraj College

84

70

70

75

Miranda College

82

72

72

76

Vivekananda College

57

52

53

54

Mata Sundari College

59

54

55

56

Maitreyi College

67

55

56

57

(This table has been taken from the official PDF and official website of the DU NCWEB)

The release of the first cutoff list marks the beginning of the admission season for the DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board for the academic year 2025-26. Aspirants should promptly verify their eligibility and ensure the timely completion of the admission process. 

