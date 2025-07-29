DU NCWEB First Cutoff List 2025-26 Released: Check Course-Wise and College-Wise Cutoffs Here

The University of Delhi has released the first cutoff list for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) admissions for the academic year 2025-26. The NCWEB offers an excellent opportunity for women students in Delhi to pursue undergraduate courses, such as B.A. and B.Com, in a flexible mode, with classes held only on weekends. The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the first cutoff list for admission to the B.A program offered for the academic year 2025-26. The first cutoff list outlines the minimum marks required for admission into various streams affiliated with teaching centres across Delhi. Those candidates who meet the cutoff criteria must complete their admission process within the stipulated time,i.e., from July 29, 2025, to July 31, 2025.

College and Course-Wise DU NCWEB First Cutoff List 2025-26 The first DU NCWEB 2025-26 cutoff list has been released, detailing the minimum marks required for admission to B.A. and B.Com programs across various NCWEB-affiliated colleges. Each college sets different cutoffs for each course based on the previous year’s trends, the number of candidates, and the availability of seats.

First Cutoff List for B.A. Programs offered by DU NCWEB:- Below is the first cutoff list for B.A program, distinguished college-wise and course-wise, as released by the Delhi University for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board:-