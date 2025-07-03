Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Delhi University NCWEB Admission 2025 Begins, Details Here

This article gives information about the NCWEB teaching centres offering admissions to their two programs for the academic year 2025-26. Additionally, it also gives information about the fee structure and the course combinations offered at the various NCWEB teaching centres.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 3, 2025, 15:38 IST
Delhi University NCWEB Admission 2025 Begins
Delhi University NCWEB Admission 2025 Begins

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) started functioning in September 1944. The institution allows female students to attend classes on weekends and during academic breaks at the NCWEB Centre. The NCWEB Centre is run by 26 Constituent colleges of the University of Delhi and offers both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The University of Delhi has commenced the admission registration for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for the academic year 2025-26 from July 1, 2025. The cut-off list will be announced shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of NCWEB for updates.

This article will discuss the eligibility criteria required for seeking admission to NCWEB, the fee structure and the courses and combination of subjects offered at the NCWEB teaching centres.

What are the Courses Offered at the NCWEB?

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), which is run by the 26 constituent colleges of the University of Delhi, offers only two programs: Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com). NCWEB offers admission to their UG programs on a merit basis, and the desirous students seeking admission to the courses offered have to register through the NCWEB Delhi University UG Admission Portal.

To seek admission to the programs that are offered by the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, there is a minimum eligibility criterion required for admission that a candidate should qualify, which is as follows:-

 

  • A candidate seeking admission to the NCWEB programs must have cleared the 12th class exam in any discipline of the CBSE board or any other equivalent and recognised board.
 
  • A candidate will only get admission once the University of Delhi assesses merit based on one language top elective subjects, according to the guidelines outlined below.

Eligibility Criteria for B.A Programs

The eligibility criteria required to seek admission to the Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) programs offered by the NCWEB centres are as follows:-

 

  • A candidate should have cleared the Class 12th exam in any subject from a recognised board.
 

 

  • A candidate should have at least secured 40% marks in the qualifying exam.
 
  • A candidate's merit admission will be based on one language and three excellent academic or optional subjects from the list published by the NCWEB.

Eligibility Criteria for B.Com Program

The eligibility criteria required to seek admission to the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) program offered by the NCWEB centres are as follows:-

 

  • A candidate should have cleared the Class 12th exam in the related subjects from a recognised board.
 

 

  • A candidate should have at least secured 40% marks in the qualifying exam.
 

 

  • A candidate's merit admission will be based on one language and three excellent academic or optional subjects from the list published by the NCWEB as follows:-
 

What are the Combinations and Courses Offered at the NCWEB Teaching Centres?

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board offers B.A and B.Com programs with a range of subject combinations at the 26 constituent colleges of the University of Delhi. Below is the list of some of the courses and combinations offered by the teaching centres of NCWEB, along with the seat intake of the programs offered:-

Colleges Name

(B.A) Seats

Seats (B.Com)

Combination of B.A

Combination of B.Com

Aryabhatta College

355

230

  • Economics with Political Science

  • History with Political Science

  • Accounting, Business Organisation, and Management

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

355

230

  • Economics with Political Science

  • History with Political Science

  • Accounting, Business Organisation, and Management

College of Vocational Studies

355

230

  • Economics with Political Science

  • History with Political Science

  • Accounting, Business Organisation, and Management

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College

355

230

  • Economics with Political Science

  • History with Political Science

  • Accounting, Business Organisation, and Management

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

355

230

  • Economics with Political Science

  • History with Political Science

  • Accounting, Business Organisation, and Management

Hansraj College

355

230

  • Economics with Political Science

  • History with Political Science

  • Accounting, Business Organisation, and Management

Kalindi College 

355

230

  • Accounting, Business Organisation, and Management

 
(This table has been taken from the official website of NCWEB. For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.)

What is the Fee Structure of the NCWEB?

The NCWEB of Delhi University offers a good opportunity for women students to pursue their undergraduate and postgraduate courses without attending regular college, as it offers classes during the academic break and weekends. This system makes the undergraduate education more affordable and flexible for the students.

One of the key features of the NCWEB is the fee structure, which enables students from different economic backgrounds to continue their education. Below is the breakdown of the fee structure for the candidates seeking admission to the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce Programs:-

Particulars

B.Com (In Rs.)

B.A (In Rs.)

Tuition Fee

0

0

Faculty or Department or Centre, or College Student Welfare

fund (20%)

848

850

University Student Welfare Fund

250

250 

University Development Fund

1500

1500

Faculty or Department or Centre, or College Facilities and

Services Charges (80%)

3739

3737

Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) Fund

0

0

Economically Weaker Section Support University Fund

250

250

University Facilities and Service Charges

1500

1500

Total

8087

8087

