Delhi University NCWEB Admission 2025 Begins, Details Here

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) started functioning in September 1944. The institution allows female students to attend classes on weekends and during academic breaks at the NCWEB Centre. The NCWEB Centre is run by 26 Constituent colleges of the University of Delhi and offers both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The University of Delhi has commenced the admission registration for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for the academic year 2025-26 from July 1, 2025. The cut-off list will be announced shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of NCWEB for updates. This article will discuss the eligibility criteria required for seeking admission to NCWEB, the fee structure and the courses and combination of subjects offered at the NCWEB teaching centres.

What are the Courses Offered at the NCWEB? The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), which is run by the 26 constituent colleges of the University of Delhi, offers only two programs: Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com). NCWEB offers admission to their UG programs on a merit basis, and the desirous students seeking admission to the courses offered have to register through the NCWEB Delhi University UG Admission Portal. To seek admission to the programs that are offered by the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, there is a minimum eligibility criterion required for admission that a candidate should qualify, which is as follows:-

A candidate seeking admission to the NCWEB programs must have cleared the 12th class exam in any discipline of the CBSE board or any other equivalent and recognised board. A candidate will only get admission once the University of Delhi assesses merit based on one language top elective subjects, according to the guidelines outlined below. Eligibility Criteria for B.A Programs The eligibility criteria required to seek admission to the Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) programs offered by the NCWEB centres are as follows:-

A candidate should have cleared the Class 12th exam in any subject from a recognised board. A candidate should have at least secured 40% marks in the qualifying exam. A candidate's merit admission will be based on one language and three excellent academic or optional subjects from the list published by the NCWEB. Eligibility Criteria for B.Com Program The eligibility criteria required to seek admission to the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) program offered by the NCWEB centres are as follows:-