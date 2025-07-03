Delhi University NCWEB Admission 2025 Begins, Details Here

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) started functioning in September 1944. The institution allows female students to attend classes on weekends and during academic breaks at the NCWEB Centre. The NCWEB Centre is run by 26 Constituent colleges of the University of Delhi and offers both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
The University of Delhi has commenced the admission registration for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for the academic year 2025-26 from July 1, 2025. The cut-off list will be announced shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of NCWEB for updates.
This article will discuss the eligibility criteria required for seeking admission to NCWEB, the fee structure and the courses and combination of subjects offered at the NCWEB teaching centres.
What are the Courses Offered at the NCWEB?
The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), which is run by the 26 constituent colleges of the University of Delhi, offers only two programs: Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com). NCWEB offers admission to their UG programs on a merit basis, and the desirous students seeking admission to the courses offered have to register through the NCWEB Delhi University UG Admission Portal.
To seek admission to the programs that are offered by the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, there is a minimum eligibility criterion required for admission that a candidate should qualify, which is as follows:-
|
Eligibility Criteria for B.A Programs
The eligibility criteria required to seek admission to the Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) programs offered by the NCWEB centres are as follows:-
|
Eligibility Criteria for B.Com Program
The eligibility criteria required to seek admission to the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) program offered by the NCWEB centres are as follows:-
|
What are the Combinations and Courses Offered at the NCWEB Teaching Centres?
The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board offers B.A and B.Com programs with a range of subject combinations at the 26 constituent colleges of the University of Delhi. Below is the list of some of the courses and combinations offered by the teaching centres of NCWEB, along with the seat intake of the programs offered:-
|
Colleges Name
|
(B.A) Seats
|
Seats (B.Com)
|
Combination of B.A
|
Combination of B.Com
|
355
|
230
|
|
|
355
|
230
|
|
|
355
|
230
|
|
|
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College
|
355
|
230
|
|
|
355
|
230
|
|
|
355
|
230
|
|
|
355
|
230
|
|
What is the Fee Structure of the NCWEB?
The NCWEB of Delhi University offers a good opportunity for women students to pursue their undergraduate and postgraduate courses without attending regular college, as it offers classes during the academic break and weekends. This system makes the undergraduate education more affordable and flexible for the students.
One of the key features of the NCWEB is the fee structure, which enables students from different economic backgrounds to continue their education. Below is the breakdown of the fee structure for the candidates seeking admission to the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce Programs:-
|
Particulars
|
B.Com (In Rs.)
|
B.A (In Rs.)
|
Tuition Fee
|
0
|
0
|
Faculty or Department or Centre, or College Student Welfare
fund (20%)
|
848
|
850
|
University Student Welfare Fund
|
250
|
250
|
University Development Fund
|
1500
|
1500
|
Faculty or Department or Centre, or College Facilities and
Services Charges (80%)
|
3739
|
3737
|
Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) Fund
|
0
|
0
|
Economically Weaker Section Support University Fund
|
250
|
250
|
University Facilities and Service Charges
|
1500
|
1500
|
Total
|
8087
|
8087
