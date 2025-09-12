Check B.Com Hons Syllabus of Delhi University: Semester Wise, Credit Details and More

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Sep 12, 2025, 15:38 IST
BCom Hons Syllabus of Delhi University
BCom Hons Syllabus of Delhi University

The B.Com (Hons.) program helps students get ready for today's business world. Its curriculum covers important subjects like Accounting, Economics, Finance, and Marketing.

The program aims to give students a well-rounded education, focusing on their intellectual, personal, and social skills. This prepares them to make smart and ethical decisions and to handle complex situations. Ultimately, it equips graduates with the skills they need to lead and succeed in management roles.

Credit Distribution for B.Com Hons

BCom Hons Credits of Delhi University

Semester-wise Distribution of Courses

Semester I Core Papers

BCH 1.2- Financial Accounting 

BCH 1.3- Business Laws 

Generic Elective (Any one)

BCH 1.4(a)- Basics of Accounting 

BCH 1.4(b)-Business Organization and Management 

Semester II Core Papers

BCH 2.2 - Corporate Accounting 

BCH 2.3- Corporate

Laws

Generic Elective (Any one)

BCH 2.4(a)- Entrepreneurship 

BCH 2.4(b)- Finance for Non-Finance Executives

Semester III Core Papers

BCH 3.1- Human Resource Management 

BCH 3.2- Income- Tax Law and Practice 

BCH 3.3- Management Principles and Applications 

Generic Elective (Any one)

BCH 3.4(a)- Investing in Stock Markets 

BCH 3.4(b)- Human Resource management 

BCH 3.4(c) - Fundamentals of Marketing 

Skill Enhancement Course (Any one)

BCH 3.5(a)- E-Commerce 

BCH 3.5(b)- Training and Development 

BCHS 3.5(c)- Digital Marketing 

BCH 3.5(d)- Personal Tax Planning 

BCH 3.5(e)- Communication and Documentation in Business

BCH 3.5(f)-Personal Finance and Planning

Semester IV Core Papers

BCH 4.1- Cost Accounting 

BCH 4.2-Business Mathematics 

BCH 4.3- Computer applications in Business 

Generic Elective (Any one)

BCH 4.4(a)-Insurance and Risk Management 

BCH 4.4(b)- Project management and Techniques 

Skill Enhancement Course (Any one)

BCH 4.5(a)- Computerised Accounting System 

BCHS 4.5(b)-Business Research Methods & Analytics 

BCH 4.5(c)-Leadership and Team Development 

BCH 4.5(d)- Collective Bargaining & Negotiation Skills 

BCH 4.5(e)-E-Filing of Returns 

BCHS 4.5(f)- Cyber Crimes and Laws

Semester V Core Papers

BCH 5.1- Principles of Marketing 

BCH 5.2- Financial Management 

Discipline Specific Elective (Any one)

BCH 5.3(a)- Management Accounting 

BCH 5.3(b)- Organizational Behaviour 

BCH 5.3(c)- Macro- Economics 

BCH 5.3(d)- Entrepreneurship Development 

Discipline Specific Elective (Any one)

BCH 5.4(a)- Corporate Tax Planning 

BCH 5.4(b)- Financial Markets, Institutions and Services 

BCH 5.4(c)- Advertising and Personal Selling 

BCH 5.4(d)- Business Statistics 

Semester VI Core Papers

BCH 6.1- Auditing and Corporate Governance 92

BCH 6.2- Goods and Service Tax (GST) and Customs

Law

Discipline Specific Elective (Any one )

BCH 6.3(a)- Fundamentals of Investment 

BCH 6.3(b)- Compensation Management 

BCH 6.3(c)- Business Tax Procedures and Management 

BCH 6.3(d)- Consumer Affairs and Customer Care 

Discipline Specific Elective (Any one )

BCH 6.4(a)- Financial Reporting & Analysis 

BCH 6.4(b)- Banking and Insurance 

BCH 6.4(c)- Project Management & Techniques 

BCH 6.4(d)- International Business 

BCH 6.4(e)- Industrial Relations and Labour Laws 

A B.Com (Hons.) degree helps a person understand all the different things that affect businesses, such as social, political, and economic factors.

Here's what the program aims to achieve:

  • Deeper Business Understanding: The program provides a deep understanding of how the business world works, both in theory and in practice.

  • Analysis of the Corporate World: It teaches how to comprehend the changes in the corporate world and their impact on the economy.

  • Knowledge of Procedures: It provides a thorough understanding of business procedures and the potential issues that can affect a company's operations.

  • Problem-Solving Skills: The program applies knowledge of business theories to find solutions for real-world business challenges.

  • Data Analysis: It develops comfort with analyzing different types of data, including numbers, and using software to interpret results and draw sound conclusions.

  • Multidisciplinary Approach: It shows how commerce is connected to other fields like economics, politics, and law.

  • Staying Current: It ensures comprehensive knowledge of current topics and research, along with the skills needed to understand contemporary issues.

