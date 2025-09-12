Check B.Com Hons Syllabus of Delhi University: Semester Wise, Credit Details and More

The B.Com (Hons.) program helps students get ready for today's business world. Its curriculum covers important subjects like Accounting, Economics, Finance, and Marketing.

The program aims to give students a well-rounded education, focusing on their intellectual, personal, and social skills. This prepares them to make smart and ethical decisions and to handle complex situations. Ultimately, it equips graduates with the skills they need to lead and succeed in management roles.

