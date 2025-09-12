Check B.Com Hons Syllabus of Delhi University: Semester Wise, Credit Details and More

The B.Com (Hons.) program helps students get ready for today's business world. Its curriculum covers important subjects like Accounting, Economics, Finance, and Marketing.
The program aims to give students a well-rounded education, focusing on their intellectual, personal, and social skills. This prepares them to make smart and ethical decisions and to handle complex situations. Ultimately, it equips graduates with the skills they need to lead and succeed in management roles.
Credit Distribution for B.Com Hons
Semester-wise Distribution of Courses
Semester I Core Papers
BCH 1.2- Financial Accounting
BCH 1.3- Business Laws
Generic Elective (Any one)
BCH 1.4(a)- Basics of Accounting
BCH 1.4(b)-Business Organization and Management
Semester II Core Papers
BCH 2.2 - Corporate Accounting
BCH 2.3- Corporate
Laws
Generic Elective (Any one)
BCH 2.4(a)- Entrepreneurship
BCH 2.4(b)- Finance for Non-Finance Executives
Semester III Core Papers
BCH 3.1- Human Resource Management
BCH 3.2- Income- Tax Law and Practice
BCH 3.3- Management Principles and Applications
Generic Elective (Any one)
BCH 3.4(a)- Investing in Stock Markets
BCH 3.4(b)- Human Resource management
BCH 3.4(c) - Fundamentals of Marketing
Skill Enhancement Course (Any one)
BCH 3.5(a)- E-Commerce
BCH 3.5(b)- Training and Development
BCHS 3.5(c)- Digital Marketing
BCH 3.5(d)- Personal Tax Planning
BCH 3.5(e)- Communication and Documentation in Business
BCH 3.5(f)-Personal Finance and Planning
Semester IV Core Papers
BCH 4.1- Cost Accounting
BCH 4.2-Business Mathematics
BCH 4.3- Computer applications in Business
Generic Elective (Any one)
BCH 4.4(a)-Insurance and Risk Management
BCH 4.4(b)- Project management and Techniques
Skill Enhancement Course (Any one)
BCH 4.5(a)- Computerised Accounting System
BCHS 4.5(b)-Business Research Methods & Analytics
BCH 4.5(c)-Leadership and Team Development
BCH 4.5(d)- Collective Bargaining & Negotiation Skills
BCH 4.5(e)-E-Filing of Returns
BCHS 4.5(f)- Cyber Crimes and Laws
Semester V Core Papers
BCH 5.1- Principles of Marketing
BCH 5.2- Financial Management
Discipline Specific Elective (Any one)
BCH 5.3(a)- Management Accounting
BCH 5.3(b)- Organizational Behaviour
BCH 5.3(c)- Macro- Economics
BCH 5.3(d)- Entrepreneurship Development
Discipline Specific Elective (Any one)
BCH 5.4(a)- Corporate Tax Planning
BCH 5.4(b)- Financial Markets, Institutions and Services
BCH 5.4(c)- Advertising and Personal Selling
BCH 5.4(d)- Business Statistics
Semester VI Core Papers
BCH 6.1- Auditing and Corporate Governance 92
BCH 6.2- Goods and Service Tax (GST) and Customs
Law
Discipline Specific Elective (Any one )
BCH 6.3(a)- Fundamentals of Investment
BCH 6.3(b)- Compensation Management
BCH 6.3(c)- Business Tax Procedures and Management
BCH 6.3(d)- Consumer Affairs and Customer Care
Discipline Specific Elective (Any one )
BCH 6.4(a)- Financial Reporting & Analysis
BCH 6.4(b)- Banking and Insurance
BCH 6.4(c)- Project Management & Techniques
BCH 6.4(d)- International Business
BCH 6.4(e)- Industrial Relations and Labour Laws
A B.Com (Hons.) degree helps a person understand all the different things that affect businesses, such as social, political, and economic factors.
Here's what the program aims to achieve:
Deeper Business Understanding: The program provides a deep understanding of how the business world works, both in theory and in practice.
Analysis of the Corporate World: It teaches how to comprehend the changes in the corporate world and their impact on the economy.
Knowledge of Procedures: It provides a thorough understanding of business procedures and the potential issues that can affect a company's operations.
Problem-Solving Skills: The program applies knowledge of business theories to find solutions for real-world business challenges.
Data Analysis: It develops comfort with analyzing different types of data, including numbers, and using software to interpret results and draw sound conclusions.
Multidisciplinary Approach: It shows how commerce is connected to other fields like economics, politics, and law.
Staying Current: It ensures comprehensive knowledge of current topics and research, along with the skills needed to understand contemporary issues.
