GGSIPU to Launch B.Tech in Metrology; JEE Main Scores Required for 2026 Admissions

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) is set to launch a new B.Tech program in Metrology, starting from the next academic session. The admissions will be based on JEE Main scores, differing from the university's usual entrance test, IPU CET.

To apply, eligible candidates have to visit the university's official website, ipu.ac.in.

The announcement was made by the university's Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Mahesh Verma, on Teachers' Day, which was celebrated at the Dwarka campus on September 4. The event was special, with Dr. Venu Gopal Achanta, Director of CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, joining in as the chief guest. This development opens up new opportunities for students interested in the field of metrology.

IP University is planning to partner with the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) for this new program.

More information about eligibility and the application process will be announced later. This is great news for students who want to study metrology—the science of measurement—since it means they only need to focus on their JEE Main score, rather than preparing for an additional exam.

During the event, Vice-Chancellor Professor Mahesh Verma explained that metrology, the science of measurement, is crucial because it's the foundation for both innovation and industrial growth.

The goal of this new program is to attract talented students interested in technologies that will enhance India's engineering industry, making it more precise, of higher quality, and more competitive.