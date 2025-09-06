Jadavpur University Ranks First Among State Public Universities; Anna University Moves to Second in NIRF 2025

This year, Anna University dropped to the second position, while Panjab University in Chandigarh moved up from fifth to third place. Andhra University in Visakhapatnam made a debut by achieving the fourth rank. Kerala University claimed the fifth spot, rising from its ninth-place position in the 2024 rankings.

Jadavpur University , Kolkata, has secured the top position in the NIRF 2025 Rankings in the 'State Public Universities' category. This category was introduced in 2024, with Anna University in Chennai claiming the top spot in its inaugural year.

Rank College Name State 1 Jadavpur University West Bengal 2 Anna University Tamil Nadu 3 Panjab University Chandigarh 4 Andhra University, Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 5 Kerala University Kerala 6 Cochin University of Science and Technology Kerala 7 Osmania University Telangana 8 University of Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir 9 Gauhati University Assam 10 Bharathiar University Tamil Nadu

Cochin University of Science and Technology has secured the sixth position this year, improving from its previous 10th rank. Osmania University, on the other hand, has slipped from sixth to seventh place. The University of Kashmir made a notable achievement, moving up from 14th to eighth position, while Gauhati University also advanced, rising from 13th to ninth place this year.

Bharathiar University dropped this year, ranking tenth instead of maintaining its previous eighth position.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 was released at 11 AM on September 4 by the Ministry of Education. Introduced in 2015, NIRF was approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and officially launched by the then HRD Minister. The national ranking system evaluates institutions based on multiple parameters, including research quality, graduation outcomes, teaching standards, available resources, teacher-student ratio, inclusivity, perception, and more. These rankings serve as a valuable guide for students in choosing institutions for admission in their preferred fields.

