Jadavpur University Ranks First Among State Public Universities; Anna University Moves to Second in NIRF 2025

In the NIRF 2025 rankings, Jadavpur University has claimed the top position in the 'State Public Universities' category, overtaking last year's leader, Anna University, which has moved down to second place. The rankings, released by the Ministry of Education, assess institutions based on parameters like research, teaching quality, graduation outcomes, and more. 

Sep 6, 2025, 15:24 IST
Jadavpur University, Kolkata, has secured the top position in the NIRF 2025 Rankings in the 'State Public Universities' category. This category was introduced in 2024, with Anna University in Chennai claiming the top spot in its inaugural year.

This year, Anna University dropped to the second position, while Panjab University in Chandigarh moved up from fifth to third place. Andhra University in Visakhapatnam made a debut by achieving the fourth rank. Kerala University claimed the fifth spot, rising from its ninth-place position in the 2024 rankings.

Rank

College Name

State

1

Jadavpur University

West Bengal

2

Anna University

Tamil Nadu

3

Panjab University

Chandigarh

4

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh

5

Kerala University

Kerala

6

Cochin University of Science and Technology

Kerala

7

Osmania University

Telangana

8

University of Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir

9

Gauhati University

Assam

10

Bharathiar University

Tamil Nadu

Cochin University of Science and Technology has secured the sixth position this year, improving from its previous 10th rank. Osmania University, on the other hand, has slipped from sixth to seventh place. The University of Kashmir made a notable achievement, moving up from 14th to eighth position, while Gauhati University also advanced, rising from 13th to ninth place this year.

Bharathiar University dropped this year, ranking tenth instead of maintaining its previous eighth position.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 was released at 11 AM on September 4 by the Ministry of Education. Introduced in 2015, NIRF was approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and officially launched by the then HRD Minister. The national ranking system evaluates institutions based on multiple parameters, including research quality, graduation outcomes, teaching standards, available resources, teacher-student ratio, inclusivity, perception, and more. These rankings serve as a valuable guide for students in choosing institutions for admission in their preferred fields.

