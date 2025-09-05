Admissions Now Open for Advanced Healthcare Management Program by IIM Nagpur, AIIMS Nagpur, and TimesPro

This is a 12-month program that combines online classes with a four-day on-campus session. It's the first time that AIIMS Nagpur and IIM Nagpur are working together, combining their skills in healthcare and business.

The program is called the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Advanced Healthcare Management, and it's for healthcare workers. Its goal is to teach them how to handle the challenges of the industry and become leaders who can improve their organizations.

In a rapidly changing healthcare industry, the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM Nagpur) has teamed up with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Nagpur ( AIIMS Nagpur ) and TimesPro to offer a new course.

The goal is to prepare students to become leaders who can run different healthcare organizations and guide them toward a better future.

India's Healthcare Spending

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23, India's government spending on healthcare was 2.1% of its GDP in 2022-23 and 2.2% in 2021-22. This is much lower compared to developed countries; for example, the US spent 16.6% of its GDP on healthcare in 2022, Germany spent 12.7%, and France spent 12.1%.

India plans to increase its healthcare spending. The Fifteenth Finance Commission suggested raising it to 2.5% of the GDP by 2025. This increase is being pushed by advances in technology, new innovations, and better accessibility to healthcare services.

Experts from Boston Consulting Group and B Capital predict that India's healthcare market will grow significantly, from $2.7 billion in 2022 to an estimated $37 billion by 2030.

Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, the Director of IIM Nagpur, announced the sixth collaboration with AIIMS Nagpur and TimesPro for the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Advanced Healthcare Management. He stated that because the healthcare sector is experiencing significant growth and investment, there is a strong demand for highly skilled professionals. The program is designed to provide students with the key, all-around skills necessary for the industry.

Dr. Prashant P. Joshi, Executive Director of AIIMS Nagpur, explained that this program is designed to train future healthcare leaders. By partnering with IIM Nagpur and TimesPro, they can offer a unique learning experience that combines medical knowledge with strong management skills.

Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head at TimesPro, expressed his pleasure in partnering with IIM Nagpur and AIIMS Nagpur for the sixth time. He said the program shows their dedication to giving healthcare workers the management skills they need to handle the industry's challenges. By combining strong academics with real-world knowledge, they aim to create leaders who will improve patient care through innovation.

The program will be held online using TimesPro's platform, which you can access on your own device. The teaching style will be a mix of lectures, case studies, games, role-playing, and group projects. After finishing the program, participants will become alumni. The last day to apply is November 2, 2025, and classes will commence on November 23, 2025.

