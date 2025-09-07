IIM Indore and TimesPro are starting their ninth Leadership and Strategy Programme for senior professionals

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore and TimesPro are partnering to launch the ninth session of the Executive Certificate Programme in Strategy and Leadership for Senior Professionals. This Programme is designed to help corporate leaders adapt to new technologies, develop their leadership skills, and effectively turn strategies into results.

This one-year online Programme is for senior professionals with more than 10 years of experience. It helps them become proactive leaders who can drive innovation and strategic growth. The curriculum covers key business topics such as Business Economics, Strategy, Marketing, Leadership, Business Analytics, HR Practices, and Digital Transformation. The Programme is designed to improve strategic thinking, strengthen leadership skills, and teach you how to use data-driven decision-making to handle digital changes. It also includes a Generative AI certificate to help leaders manage change and work better with different teams.

Companies today are facing more challenges and changes than ever, which is why training for senior leaders is so important. A McKinsey study found that 87% of executives feel they have skill gaps or will have them soon.

The World Economic Forum also predicts that by 2030, nearly 40% of job skills will be outdated. They say that skills like analytical thinking, leadership, empathy, and tech knowledge will be crucial for the future.

These findings show that senior professionals must sharpen their strategic thinking, digital skills, and leadership abilities to stay competitive.

Announcing the ninth session of the Programme, Professor Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, said, "We believe a great leader knows how to set a clear path and make things happen. This Programme is specifically designed to help experienced professionals get better at strategic thinking, use new technologies, and lead change within their companies. With new modules like Generative AI, we're making sure leaders are ready to handle the fast-paced business world with flexibility and a clear purpose."





Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head at TimesPro, said, "This Programme shows our dedication to preparing future leaders. Our immersive teaching methods and relevant, industry-specific modules—developed in partnership with IIM Indore—provide professionals with the strategic insights, digital skills, and leadership abilities they need to succeed. Together, we are helping leaders promote growth, resilience, and innovation in today's fast-paced global business environment."

The Programme has been popular with senior leaders from many different industries, including automotive, aerospace, banking, consulting, and healthcare. Participants have included CEOs, Executive Directors, Chief Transformation Officers, Business Unit Heads, and Vice Presidents.

The Programme uses a mix of live online classes, case studies, and assessments to help you learn. You'll also get to spend three days on the IIM Indore campus, where you can connect with your peers and build your professional network. All online sessions are delivered through TimesPro's advanced Interactive Learning (IL) platform, which you can access directly from your device.

After you successfully complete the Programme, you'll become an alumnus of IIM Indore's Executive Education. IIM Indore is one of India's few 'Triple Crown' business schools, holding top accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA. This status will boost your reputation and career opportunities around the world.

