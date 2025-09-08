Top 3 ITIs in Ranchi: Best Institutes Offering High Placement Opportunities After Admissions

In Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, there are three top ITIs where you can get admission right after finishing 10th grade. A great thing about these places is that companies like Tata visit here to hire people. So, if you can't continue your studies and are looking for a good job, taking a six-month training course here would be an excellent choice.

The first one is ITI (Kalyan). This institute in Ranchi operates under the Department of Labour, Employment, and Training, Government of Jharkhand. The Jharkhand government's training directorate works according to the guidelines from the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Delhi, and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

This institute provides young men and women with technical knowledge in various trades. Currently, it offers nine engineering trades affiliated with NCVT. Training is provided in fields such as fitter, electrician, mechanic motor vehicle, turner, wireman, and draftsman mechanical.

The second one is the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Ranchi. This institute provides training not just in traditional ways but also by using modern and advanced equipment. This helps trainees become experts in their chosen fields.

If you're 8th pass, 10th pass, or 12th pass, this opportunity is open to you. The monthly fee is just Rs 40, making it accessible to those who can't afford expensive courses. Anyone can take the training, regardless of their financial situation.

The third one is Mahila ITI Ranchi. This is a government vocational training institute for women, located in Hehal, Jharkhand. The ITI was established in 1975 under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) and is affiliated with the NCVT by the DGT, New Delhi (Government of India).

Its main goal is women's empowerment, helping them become self-reliant. By gaining various industrial skills, they can contribute not only to their family's income but also to the national economy. This ITI offers different training courses under the Craftsmen Training Scheme, such as Electronic Mechanic, Sewing Technology, and COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant).

To get into these ITIs, you have to take an exam in April. The test isn't very hard, and you can easily pass it with just a couple of months of studying. Once you pass, you'll get admitted without any trouble.

Also check: Top 10 B.Tech Colleges in India According to NIRF Ranking 2025