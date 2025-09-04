Top 10 B.Tech Colleges in India According to NIRF Ranking 2025

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), released annually by India's Ministry of Education, is a highly anticipated and authoritative ranking system for higher education institutions. The NIRF 2025 rankings for engineering colleges has announced with dominance of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The rankings are based on five core parameters: Teaching, Learning & Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity; and Perception.

Here is the list of the top 10 engineering colleges in India, as per the NIRF 2025 rankings:

Indian Institute of Technology Madras ( IIT Madras ): IIT Madras has secured the top rank for the tenth consecutive year. Known for its world-class research and academic excellence, the institute continues to attract top talent.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi ( IIT Delhi ): IIT Delhi holds the second spot. It is renowned for its strong industry connections, innovative curriculum, and high-impact research output.

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay ( IIT Bombay ): Located in the financial capital of India, IIT Bombay is a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. It ranks third for its robust academic programs and excellent placement record.

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur): With a strong focus on research and a culture of academic rigor, IIT Kanpur maintains its position among the top institutions, ranking fourth in the country.

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur): The oldest of the IITs, IIT Kharagpur is recognized for its vast campus, diverse academic disciplines, and significant research contributions. It secures the fifth position in the 2025 rankings.

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee): Holding the sixth spot, IIT Roorkee is one of the oldest and most prestigious engineering institutions in the country. It is particularly known for its programs in civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering.

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad): IIT Hyderabad has secured the eighth position. It is known for its unique curriculum and strong research-oriented programs.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati): IIT Guwahati ranks seventh, showcasing its growing prominence in the Indian academic landscape.

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy): As the only NIT to make it into the top 10, NIT Tiruchirappalli holds the ninth rank. It is a highly respected institution known for its academic standards and excellent placement opportunities.

Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi: Rounding out the top 10 is IIT (BHU) Varanasi, which has a rich history and strong academic foundation, making it a preferred choice for many engineering aspirants.

Understanding the NIRF Ranking Methodology

The NIRF rankings are not based on a single factor but a comprehensive evaluation across multiple criteria, providing a holistic view of an institution's quality.