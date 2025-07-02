Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

IIT Orientation & Class Schedule 2025: Check Start Dates & Guidelines for Freshers

Know about the class commencement schedule and orientation schedule of the famous Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) admitting students to their undergraduate programs for the academic year 2025-26, along with the schedule and events for each day.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 2, 2025, 12:03 IST
IIT Orientation and Class Schedule 2025
IIT Orientation and Class Schedule 2025

As the admission season starts to wind up with the release of seat allotment results for various rounds conducted through the JoSAA Counselling 2025. Several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have officially announced the dates for the class commencement through the JoSAA official website for the newly admitted undergraduate students for the academic year 2025-26.

Students who have secured admission into the IITs through the JoSAA Counselling, which has conducted up to three rounds of seat allotment, can now start preparing for campus life, as many IITs have shared important dates and guidelines for the commencement of classes. These dates and schedules are important as the students and parents travelling with their wards for the further admission process can carefully plan their travel, as well as necessary documentation and accommodation.

Commencement and Orientation Schedule of the IITs

Most Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) conduct orientation and induction sessions before classes commence. These sessions are designed to help newly admitted students get comfortable with the new environment, meet the faculty, and understand the institute's academic policies.

Listed below is the commencement and orientation schedule of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs):-

Institutes Name

Dates

Events

IIT BHU

July 22-24, 2025

Candidates are to report directly  ot the Hostels

July 24, 2025

Physical Registration to commence

IIT Bhilai

July 23, 2025

Registration and Reporting of the new students to commence

July 23-27-2025

Orientation Session

July 28, 2025

Commencement of Classes

IIT Bhubaneshwar

July 26-29, 2025

Date of reporting to the campus (hostel)

July 30, 2025

  • Registration Date for the Academic Section starting from 9:30 A.M. onwards

  • From 11 AM to 3 PM, interaction with Parents

July 31, 2025

Orientation session for B.Tech Freshers

August 1, 2025

Commencement of Classes

IIT Bombay

July 20, 2025

Arrival at IIT Bombay

July 21- 26, 2025

Orientation session scheduled 

July 28, 2025

Instructions to start 

IIT Gandhinagar

July 20, 2025

Registration to start at Jasubhai Memorial Auditorium, IIT Gandhinagar

July 21 to August 15, 2025

Foundation Program to be conducted

August 18, 2025

Commencement of Classes

IIT Delhi

July 21, 2025

Reporting Date at IIT Delhi

July 22-30, 2025

Orientation and induction sessions to be conducted

July 31, 2025

Commencement of Classes

IIT Kharagpur

July 22-23, 2025

Reporting of UG students enrolled through JEE Advanced 2025 and physical document verification.

July 24, 2025

Admission to undergraduate students admitted through JEE Advanced 2025.

July 25-28, 2025

Induction session for the UG students admitted through the JEE 2025

July 29, 2025

Classes for UG candidates admitted through JEE Advanced 2025 will commence.

IIT Madras

July 24-25, 2025

Verification of documents and admissions

July 26, 2025

Institute Orientation

July 27, 2025

Orientation at departments ( schedule for the same for each department will be available on the official website of IIT Madras).

July 31, 2025

Commencement of Classes

IIT Roorkee

 

July 18-23, 2025

Tentative Dates for Fee Payment

July 24-25, 2025

Online Admission Registration (tentative)

July 26, 2025

Orientation session for the program

July 28, 2025

Commencement of Classes

(This schedule has been taken from the official PDF that is provided on the JoSAA Counselling official website.)

The students joining the academic year 2025-26 can check the full schedule on the official website or by visiting https://josaa.nic.in/schedule/. The full commencement and orientation schedule of the Indian Institutes of Technology is available on the above-mentioned website or link. 

As the new academic year of 2025-26 approaches, several famous IITs have released their class commencement and orientation programs schedule for the newly admitted undergraduate students.  This schedule is important for the students to plan their travel, attend the orientation accordingly. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the IITs for any new notifications or further instructions.

Also, check these articles:-

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories