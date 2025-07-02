IIT Orientation & Class Schedule 2025: Check Start Dates & Guidelines for Freshers

As the admission season starts to wind up with the release of seat allotment results for various rounds conducted through the JoSAA Counselling 2025. Several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have officially announced the dates for the class commencement through the JoSAA official website for the newly admitted undergraduate students for the academic year 2025-26. Students who have secured admission into the IITs through the JoSAA Counselling, which has conducted up to three rounds of seat allotment, can now start preparing for campus life, as many IITs have shared important dates and guidelines for the commencement of classes. These dates and schedules are important as the students and parents travelling with their wards for the further admission process can carefully plan their travel, as well as necessary documentation and accommodation.

Commencement and Orientation Schedule of the IITs Most Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) conduct orientation and induction sessions before classes commence. These sessions are designed to help newly admitted students get comfortable with the new environment, meet the faculty, and understand the institute's academic policies. Listed below is the commencement and orientation schedule of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs):-