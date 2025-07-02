IIT Orientation & Class Schedule 2025: Check Start Dates & Guidelines for Freshers

As the admission season starts to wind up with the release of seat allotment results for various rounds conducted through the JoSAA Counselling 2025. Several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have officially announced the dates for the class commencement through the JoSAA official website for the newly admitted undergraduate students for the academic year 2025-26.
Students who have secured admission into the IITs through the JoSAA Counselling, which has conducted up to three rounds of seat allotment, can now start preparing for campus life, as many IITs have shared important dates and guidelines for the commencement of classes. These dates and schedules are important as the students and parents travelling with their wards for the further admission process can carefully plan their travel, as well as necessary documentation and accommodation.
Commencement and Orientation Schedule of the IITs
Most Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) conduct orientation and induction sessions before classes commence. These sessions are designed to help newly admitted students get comfortable with the new environment, meet the faculty, and understand the institute's academic policies.
Listed below is the commencement and orientation schedule of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs):-
|
Institutes Name
|
Dates
|
Events
|
July 22-24, 2025
|
Candidates are to report directly ot the Hostels
|
July 24, 2025
|
Physical Registration to commence
|
July 23, 2025
|
Registration and Reporting of the new students to commence
|
July 23-27-2025
|
Orientation Session
|
July 28, 2025
|
Commencement of Classes
|
July 26-29, 2025
|
Date of reporting to the campus (hostel)
|
July 30, 2025
|
|
July 31, 2025
|
Orientation session for B.Tech Freshers
|
August 1, 2025
|
Commencement of Classes
|
July 20, 2025
|
Arrival at IIT Bombay
|
July 21- 26, 2025
|
Orientation session scheduled
|
July 28, 2025
|
Instructions to start
|
July 20, 2025
|
Registration to start at Jasubhai Memorial Auditorium, IIT Gandhinagar
|
July 21 to August 15, 2025
|
Foundation Program to be conducted
|
August 18, 2025
|
Commencement of Classes
|
July 21, 2025
|
Reporting Date at IIT Delhi
|
July 22-30, 2025
|
Orientation and induction sessions to be conducted
|
July 31, 2025
|
Commencement of Classes
|
July 22-23, 2025
|
Reporting of UG students enrolled through JEE Advanced 2025 and physical document verification.
|
July 24, 2025
|
Admission to undergraduate students admitted through JEE Advanced 2025.
|
July 25-28, 2025
|
Induction session for the UG students admitted through the JEE 2025
|
July 29, 2025
|
Classes for UG candidates admitted through JEE Advanced 2025 will commence.
|
July 24-25, 2025
|
Verification of documents and admissions
|
July 26, 2025
|
Institute Orientation
|
July 27, 2025
|
Orientation at departments ( schedule for the same for each department will be available on the official website of IIT Madras).
|
July 31, 2025
|
Commencement of Classes
|
|
July 18-23, 2025
|
Tentative Dates for Fee Payment
|
July 24-25, 2025
|
Online Admission Registration (tentative)
|
July 26, 2025
|
Orientation session for the program
|
July 28, 2025
|
Commencement of Classes
(This schedule has been taken from the official PDF that is provided on the JoSAA Counselling official website.)
The students joining the academic year 2025-26 can check the full schedule on the official website or by visiting https://josaa.nic.in/schedule/. The full commencement and orientation schedule of the Indian Institutes of Technology is available on the above-mentioned website or link.
As the new academic year of 2025-26 approaches, several famous IITs have released their class commencement and orientation programs schedule for the newly admitted undergraduate students. This schedule is important for the students to plan their travel, attend the orientation accordingly. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the IITs for any new notifications or further instructions.
Also, check these articles:-
- List of Updated Participating Universities in CUET UG 2025: Check List of Central, State, Private, Deemed and Other Universities
- Top Environmental Science Colleges in India with NIRF Ranking: Check Eligibility Criteria and Career Scope