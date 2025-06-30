UGC Flags 89 Institutions for Anti-Ragging Non-Compliance, Including IITs and IIMs - Check Defaulter List Here

The University Grants Commission issued a show-cause notice to 89 institutions and placed them on the defaulter list for failing to comply with anti-ragging policies in 2009. Despite UGC advisories, follow-up calls from the Anti-Ragging Helpline, and direct interventions by the Anti-Ragging Monitoring Agency, the listed institutions did not submit mandatory Anti-Ragging and Compliance Undertakings by students.

All Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are required to comply with the UGC Ragging Regulation, 2009. The University Grants Commission directed the listed institutions to:-