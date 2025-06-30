UGC Flags 89 Institutions for Anti-Ragging Non-Compliance, Including IITs and IIMs - Check Defaulter List Here

The University Grants Commission issued a show-cause notice to 89 institutions and placed them on the defaulter list for failing to comply with anti-ragging policies in 2009. Despite UGC advisories, follow-up calls from the Anti-Ragging Helpline, and direct interventions by the Anti-Ragging Monitoring Agency, the listed institutions did not submit mandatory Anti-Ragging and Compliance Undertakings by students.
All Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are required to comply with the UGC Ragging Regulation, 2009. The University Grants Commission directed the listed institutions to:-
- Submit the anti-ragging compliance by the institutions and collect online undertakings from all students within 30 days of this notice.
- The institutions should provide a full report on the actions taken to avoid ragging on their campus.
The UGC remains committed to providing a safe and inclusive academic environment. The UGC has also instructed the listed institutions that the failure to comply with the above instructions within the stipulated time frame would result in some regulatory actions, and they are as follows:-
Which Colleges are listed in the UGC Defaulter’s list for Non-Compliance with Anti-Ragging?
The University Grants Commission ensures a safe and inclusive educational environment for students seeking admission to Higher Education institutions to further pursue their studies. The UGC mandates all the HEIs (Higher Education Institutions) to comply with the Anti-Ragging Regulations.
However, around 89 institutions failed to comply with the Anti-Ragging Regulations. Many institutes of National Importance, central universities, state public universities, IIMs, IITs, etc.. were included in this list.
Below is the list of some of the institutions that were listed in the defaulter’s list for non-compliance with anti-ragging regulations, along with the institution types:-
Institution Name
Institution Type
Institute of National Importance
Central University
Central Open University
National Institute Of Design
Institute of National Importance
Institute of National Importance
Institute Of Teaching And Research In Ayurveda
Institute of National Importance
State Public University
Bengaluru Central University
State Public University
Institute of National Importance
Institute of National Importance
A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University
State Public University
Institute of National Importance
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Senapati
Institute of National Importance
State Public University
Indian Institute Of Management, Tiruchirapalli
Institute of National Importance
Institute of National Importance
National Institute Of Pharmaceutical Education And Research (NIPER) Hyderabad
Institute of National Importance
Central University
Institute of National Importance
Dr.A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow
State Public University
Institute of National Importance
Institute of National Importance
Indian Institute Of Engineering Science And Technology, Shibpur
Institute of National Importance
Institute of National Importance
What does Non-Compliance with Anti-Ragging mean?
Ragging is defined as any conduct by a student(s), whether it is verbal or written, that has the effect of taunting, treating or handling a fresher or any other student rudely. It also refers to engaging in brash or indisciplined acts that create or are likely to inflict difficulty, physical or psychological harm. Non-compliance with UGC anti-ragging regulations endangers student safety, especially given rising concerns about ragging-related hardship and campus intolerance.
To avoid such a situation in the HEIs (Higher Education Institutions), the Ministry of Education and the University Grant Commission(UGC) of India set up a Centre for Youth (C4Y), which serves as a monitoring agency and supports India’s National Ragging Prevention Program. C4Y monitors a 24x7 anti-ragging helpline, compliances, technology support, and raises awareness to reduce ragging in universities and colleges across India.
