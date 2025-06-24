Bihar DCECE: Admission to Polytechnics, Seat Intake and Courses Offered

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is established under the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act 1995. Every year, it organises competitive tests for admission to several professional degrees in engineering and agricultural streams at Bihar’s institutions.
The BCECEB also administers the DCECE (Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination) test for engineering and paramedical courses in Bihar's government and private polytechnics. The results of the Bihar DCECE have been announced, and candidates will now seek admission to Bihar's several polytechnics. The article below will list government and private polytechnics, their seat intakes, and the degrees they provide.
List of Polytechnic Institutions in Bihar
Several government and private polytechnics offer admission to their engineering and para courses in the state of Bihar. The BCECEB has also provided the seat intake of each branch of engineering and para courses that the government and private polytechnic institutions of Bihar offer admission to.
Below is the list of some of the government and private polytechnic institutions offering admission to engineering courses, along with their total seat intake of the courses offered:-
Government Polytechnic Institutions (Engineering) of Bihar:-
Below is the list of some of the government polytechnic institutions of Bihar, along with the seat intake of each course that is offered. These government institutions are highly sought after by students due to their affordable tuition fees.
|
Institution Names
|
Courses Offered
|
Total Seat Intake
|
Electronics Engineering
|
90
|
Civil Engineering
|
90
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
90
|
Computer Science and Engineering.
|
60
|
Electrical Engineering
|
90
|
Civil Engineering
|
120
|
Electrical Engineering.
|
60
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
60
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
60
|
Electronics Engineering
|
60
|
Electronics Engineering
|
60
|
60
|
Electrical Engineering.
|
60
|
Computer Science and Engineering.
|
60
|
60
|
Electronics Engineering
|
60
|
60
|
Computer Science and Engineering.
|
60
|
Electrical Engineering.
|
60
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
60
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
60
|
Electronics Engineering.
|
60
|
30
|
Electrical Engineering.
|
60
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
60
|
Civil Engineering
|
90
|
Electrical Engineering.
|
90
|
Computer Science and Engineering.
|
60
|
Electronics Engineering
|
60
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
60
|
Civil(Rural) Engineering
|
60
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
60
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
60
|
Electronics Engineering.
|
60
|
Electrical Engineering.
|
60
|
Civil Engineering
|
60
|
60
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
60
|
Electronics Engineering.
|
60
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
60
|
Electrical Engineering
|
60
|
Civil Engineering
|
120
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
60
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
60
|
Electrical Engineering
|
60
|
60
Private Polytechnic Institutions (Engineering) of Bihar:-
Here is the list of private polytechnic institutions of Bihar which offer engineering courses along with the courses offered and total seat intake:-
|
Institute Names
|
Courses Offered
|
Total Seat Intake
|
Computer Science And Engineering
|
60
|
Electrical And Electronics Engineering
|
60
|
60
|
Electrical Engineering.
|
60
|
Civil Engineering
|
120
|
60
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
60
|
60
|
Civil Engineering
|
60
|
Electrical Engineering.
|
60
|
120
|
Electronics Engineering
|
60
|
Electrical Engineering.
|
120
|
120
