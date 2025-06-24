Bihar DCECE: Admission to Polytechnics, Seat Intake and Courses Offered

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is established under the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act 1995. Every year, it organises competitive tests for admission to several professional degrees in engineering and agricultural streams at Bihar’s institutions.

The BCECEB also administers the DCECE (Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination) test for engineering and paramedical courses in Bihar's government and private polytechnics. The results of the Bihar DCECE have been announced, and candidates will now seek admission to Bihar's several polytechnics. The article below will list government and private polytechnics, their seat intakes, and the degrees they provide.