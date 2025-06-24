Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Bihar DCECE: Admission to Polytechnics, Seat Intake and Courses Offered

This article lists the government and private polytechnics that offer admission to their engineering courses in Bihar. Additionally, this article also gives information about the seat intake and the branches offered by these institutes.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jun 24, 2025, 15:14 IST
Bihar DCECE Admission to Polytechnics
Bihar DCECE Admission to Polytechnics

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is established under the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act 1995. Every year, it organises competitive tests for admission to several professional degrees in engineering and agricultural streams at Bihar’s institutions.

The BCECEB also administers the DCECE (Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination) test for engineering and paramedical courses in Bihar's government and private polytechnics. The results of the Bihar DCECE have been announced, and candidates will now seek admission to Bihar's several polytechnics. The article below will list government and private polytechnics, their seat intakes, and the degrees they provide.

List of Polytechnic Institutions in Bihar

Several government and private polytechnics offer admission to their engineering and para courses in the state of Bihar. The BCECEB has also provided the seat intake of each branch of engineering and para courses that the government and private polytechnic institutions of Bihar offer admission to.

Below is the list of some of the government and private polytechnic institutions offering admission to engineering courses, along with their total seat intake of the courses offered:-

Government Polytechnic Institutions (Engineering) of Bihar:-

Below is the list of some of the government polytechnic institutions of Bihar, along with the seat intake of each course that is offered. These government institutions are highly sought after by students due to their affordable tuition fees.

Institution Names

Courses Offered

Total Seat Intake

New Government Polytechnic, Patna

Electronics Engineering

90

Civil Engineering

90

Mechanical Engineering

90

Computer Science and Engineering.

60

Electrical Engineering

90

Government Polytechnic, Muzaffarpur

Civil Engineering

120

Electrical Engineering.

60

Mechanical Engineering

60

Computer Science and Engineering

60

Electronics Engineering

60

Government Polytechnic, Bhagalpur

Electronics Engineering

60

Textile Engineering.

60

Electrical Engineering.

60

Computer Science and Engineering.

60

Agricultural Engineering

60

Government Polytechnic, Gaya

Electronics Engineering

60

Information Science

60

Computer Science and Engineering.

60

Electrical Engineering.

60

Mechanical Engineering

60

Government Polytechnic, Saharsa

Computer Science and Engineering

60

Electronics Engineering.

60

Automobile Engineering

30

Electrical Engineering.

60

Mechanical Engineering

60

Government Polytechnic, Darbhanga

Civil Engineering

90

Electrical Engineering.

90

Computer Science and Engineering.

60

Electronics Engineering

60

Mechanical Engineering

60

Government Polytechnic, Gopalganj

Civil(Rural) Engineering

60

Mechanical Engineering

60

Computer Science and Engineering

60

Electronics Engineering.

60

Electrical Engineering.

60

Civil Engineering

60

Government Polytechnic, Vaishali

Construction Technology and Management

60

Computer Science and Engineering

60

Electronics Engineering.

60

Mechanical Engineering

60

Electrical Engineering

60

Government Polytechnic, Sheohar

Civil Engineering

120

Mechanical Engineering

60

Computer Science and Engineering

60

Electrical Engineering

60

Electronics Engineering

60

Also, check these articles:-

Institute Names

Courses Offered

Total Seat Intake

Prabhu Kailash Polytechnic, Aurangabad

Computer Science And Engineering

60

Electrical And Electronics Engineering

60

Mechanical Engineering

60

Electrical Engineering.

60

Civil Engineering

120

GEMS Polytechnic College, Aurangabad

Electrical And Electronics Engineering

60

Mechanical Engineering

60

Computer Science And Engineering

60

Civil Engineering

60

Electrical Engineering.

60

Buddha Polytechnic Institute, Gaya

Mechanical Engineering

120

Electronics Engineering

60

Electrical Engineering.

120

Civil Engineering

120

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories