Which State is the Largest Producer of Sitafal in India?

Maharashtra is the largest producer of sitafal (custard apple) in India, contributing over 31% of the country’s total output. Discover why Maharashtra dominates sitafal farming, major producing districts, and how sitafal is used in daily life.

ByJasreet Kaur
Jul 30, 2025, 12:44 IST

Largest Producer of Sitafal: Maharashtra is the largest producer of sitafal (custard apple) in India, accounting for more than 31% of the total national production. With ideal soil and climatic conditions, the state’s dryland regions have become hubs of sitafal cultivation. The fruit is widely consumed fresh and used in desserts like ice creams and sweets.

Which State is the Largest Producer of Sitafal in India?

Maharashtra ranks first in sitafal production, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. The Beed district in Maharashtra is especially famous for its high-quality custard apples, which have also received Geographical Indication (GI) status.

Top 5 Sitafal Producing States in India

1.Maharashtra

Leading with over 120,000 tonnes annually, Maharashtra’s dryland districts like Beed, Aurangabad, Jalna, and Osmanabad are the heart of sitafal cultivation. Farmers here grow the fruit using minimal irrigation, making it a sustainable crop choice.

2.Madhya Pradesh

Known for its diverse horticulture, MP grows custard apples mainly in tribal regions. The fruit is part of the local economy and sold fresh in markets across Central India.

3.Andhra Pradesh

In southern India, Andhra Pradesh grows sitafal in rocky terrain with natural rainfall, making it ideal for dryland farming communities.

4.Chhattisgarh

With rich biodiversity and forest areas, custard apple grows naturally in many tribal zones. The fruit is also part of the state’s forest produce trade.

5.Gujarat

Gujarat’s arid regions contribute a fair share of sitafal, especially in districts like Dahod and Sabarkantha. The fruit is commonly eaten raw or used in milkshakes and sweets.

Interesting Facts About Sitafal (Custard Apple)

1.High Nutritional Value – Sitafal is rich in Vitamin C, magnesium, and antioxidants. It boosts immunity, helps in digestion, and supports healthy skin.

2.Naturally Grown – The fruit thrives with little need for fertilizers or irrigation. This makes it ideal for sustainable and eco-friendly farming.

3.GI Recognition – “Beed Custard Apple” from Maharashtra has GI tag protection for its unique sweetness. This helps farmers get better prices and protects the region’s identity.

4.Delicious & Versatile – Used in making ice creams, custards, smoothies, and traditional sweets. Its creamy texture and sweet taste make it a favorite among all age groups.

5.Medicinal Uses – Sitafal helps in digestion, boosts immunity, and supports heart health. It is also known to calm the nervous system and improve energy levels.

