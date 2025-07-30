Largest Producer of Sitafal: Maharashtra is the largest producer of sitafal (custard apple) in India, accounting for more than 31% of the total national production. With ideal soil and climatic conditions, the state’s dryland regions have become hubs of sitafal cultivation. The fruit is widely consumed fresh and used in desserts like ice creams and sweets. Which State is the Largest Producer of Sitafal in India? Maharashtra ranks first in sitafal production, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. The Beed district in Maharashtra is especially famous for its high-quality custard apples, which have also received Geographical Indication (GI) status. Top 5 Sitafal Producing States in India 1.Maharashtra Leading with over 120,000 tonnes annually, Maharashtra’s dryland districts like Beed, Aurangabad, Jalna, and Osmanabad are the heart of sitafal cultivation. Farmers here grow the fruit using minimal irrigation, making it a sustainable crop choice.

2.Madhya Pradesh Known for its diverse horticulture, MP grows custard apples mainly in tribal regions. The fruit is part of the local economy and sold fresh in markets across Central India. 3.Andhra Pradesh In southern India, Andhra Pradesh grows sitafal in rocky terrain with natural rainfall, making it ideal for dryland farming communities. 4.Chhattisgarh With rich biodiversity and forest areas, custard apple grows naturally in many tribal zones. The fruit is also part of the state’s forest produce trade. 5.Gujarat Gujarat’s arid regions contribute a fair share of sitafal, especially in districts like Dahod and Sabarkantha. The fruit is commonly eaten raw or used in milkshakes and sweets. Interesting Facts About Sitafal (Custard Apple) 1.High Nutritional Value – Sitafal is rich in Vitamin C, magnesium, and antioxidants. It boosts immunity, helps in digestion, and supports healthy skin.