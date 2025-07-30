Largest Producer of Mustard Oil: India is the largest producer of mustard oil in the world, with a record output of approximately 12 million tonnes in the 2023-24 agricultural season. Mustard oil is widely used in Indian cooking, especially in the northern and eastern regions. The country’s large-scale mustard seed cultivation and traditional oil-extraction practices have positioned it as a global leader in mustard oil production. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Mustard Oil in the World? As per the latest data, India tops the global mustard oil production chart. It is followed by countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal, where mustard oil is also used for culinary and medicinal purposes. India’s advantage comes from both large-scale seed cultivation and widespread oil processing infrastructure.

Top 5 Mustard Oil Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Production (Approx.) 1 India 12,000,000 tonnes 2 Bangladesh 250,000 tonnes 3 Pakistan 230,000 tonnes 4 Nepal 200,000 tonnes 5 Myanmar 180,000 tonnes 1. India India dominates mustard oil production with major producing states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. Mustard oil is a kitchen staple in India and is also used in Ayurveda and massage therapies. 2. Bangladesh In Bangladesh, mustard oil is preferred for cooking and religious rituals. The country has seen stable growth in mustard cultivation and domestic oil processing. 3. Pakistan Pakistan grows mustard in Punjab and Sindh regions. Mustard oil is popular in rural diets and is also used for hair care and massages.

4. Nepal Nepal is a significant producer of mustard seeds and oil, especially in the Terai region. Despite its small size, Nepal contributes notably to mustard oil production in South Asia. 5. Myanmar Myanmar grows both mustard and sesame crops. Mustard oil is mostly produced for domestic consumption and limited export. Interesting Facts About Mustard Oil 1.High Smoking Point – Mustard oil has a high smoking point, making it suitable for deep frying and sautéing. 2.Medicinal Uses – In Ayurveda, mustard oil is used for improving circulation and relieving muscle pain. 3.Pungent Flavour – Its strong, spicy aroma comes from allyl isothiocyanate, a natural compound in mustard seeds. 4.Cultural Importance – In India, mustard oil is used in wedding rituals, poojas, and traditional massages. 5.Not Edible Everywhere – Mustard oil is not approved for edible use in countries like the U.S., where it’s labelled for external use only.