Brain Test: Can You Find The Mistake In The Picture In 5 Seconds?

Find The Mistake Visual Puzzle: Only highly attentive people with a high intelligence quotient can spot the error in this picture. To make this visual puzzle more interesting, the challenge is to solve it within 5 seconds. Can you do it?

This visual puzzle will take your brain for a mental workout. What is wrong with this picture? Finding the mistake in the picture is an interesting visual puzzle which is one of the most popular online games.

Visual Puzzle IQ Test: What is wrong with this picture?

The image shows a drawing of a wooden gate and fence. The gate is closed and there is a bench on the side of the road. The fence is made of vertical pickets with horizontal rails. But there is one mistake in this picture.

What is wrong here in the image? Can you find out the mistake within 5 seconds?

This brain test puzzle will test your observation skills as well as your intelligence level. As a fact, 95% of people struggled to spot the error in this picture.

Use your logic to solve this puzzle before the time runs out. Good luck!

In case, you are unable to find the mistake, you can always refer to the puzzle answer below in the article.

Find the mistake puzzle answers

Excellent! You found the mistake in the picture. However, we have shared the answer below if you are still looking for the mistake. In this image, the hinges and the lock are on the same side.

Did you enjoy the puzzle?

