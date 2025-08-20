CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
Lonavala schools have been closed due to heavy rain in the region. As per the MCD, schools will remain closed on August 20 and 21, 2025. Parents and Students are advised to keep themselves updated with further notification. For complete details check the article below.

By Simran Akhouri
Aug 20, 2025, 17:05 IST
Pune Schools in Lonavala Closed Till August 21
Due to anticipated severe weather conditions, the Lonavla Municipal Council has issued an urgent directive for all schools within its administrative boundaries to remain closed on Wednesday, August 20, and Thursday, August 21, 2025. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff in light of the potential hazards posed by the inclement weather. 

This decision, issued by Municipal Council CEO Ashok Sabale, affects all primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools and comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the ghat sections of Pune district.

“We received a request from the education department, following which a decision was taken to declare a two-day holiday,” Sabale told a media outlet, adding that no decision has been taken regarding colleges as of now.

IMD has Issued Red Alert for the Region

Officials reported that the city of Mumbai alone recorded nearly 300 mm of rainfall within a mere 11-hour period, as stated by the news wire PTI. The intensity of these rains has led to widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas, causing significant traffic congestion and delays across major arterial roads. Public transportation, including local train services and bus routes, has been severely affected, leading to extended commute times and stranding many commuters. 

Precautionary Measures for Residents

The continuous rainfall has also raised concerns about the structural integrity of older buildings and potential landslides in hilly areas, prompting authorities to issue advisories and activate emergency response teams. Residents have been urged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel, while disaster management units are on high alert to address any emerging situations. The meteorological department has indicated that these heavy rains are part of a broader weather system affecting the west coast of India and are expected to continue for the next few days, necessitating ongoing vigilance and preparedness from both citizens and civic authorities.

Simran Akhouri
