Due to anticipated severe weather conditions, the Lonavla Municipal Council has issued an urgent directive for all schools within its administrative boundaries to remain closed on Wednesday, August 20, and Thursday, August 21, 2025. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff in light of the potential hazards posed by the inclement weather.

This decision, issued by Municipal Council CEO Ashok Sabale, affects all primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools and comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the ghat sections of Pune district.

“We received a request from the education department, following which a decision was taken to declare a two-day holiday,” Sabale told a media outlet, adding that no decision has been taken regarding colleges as of now.