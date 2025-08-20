Due to anticipated severe weather conditions, the Lonavla Municipal Council has issued an urgent directive for all schools within its administrative boundaries to remain closed on Wednesday, August 20, and Thursday, August 21, 2025. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff in light of the potential hazards posed by the inclement weather.
This decision, issued by Municipal Council CEO Ashok Sabale, affects all primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools and comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the ghat sections of Pune district.
“We received a request from the education department, following which a decision was taken to declare a two-day holiday,” Sabale told a media outlet, adding that no decision has been taken regarding colleges as of now.
IMD has Issued Red Alert for the Region
Officials reported that the city of Mumbai alone recorded nearly 300 mm of rainfall within a mere 11-hour period, as stated by the news wire PTI. The intensity of these rains has led to widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas, causing significant traffic congestion and delays across major arterial roads. Public transportation, including local train services and bus routes, has been severely affected, leading to extended commute times and stranding many commuters.
Precautionary Measures for Residents
The continuous rainfall has also raised concerns about the structural integrity of older buildings and potential landslides in hilly areas, prompting authorities to issue advisories and activate emergency response teams. Residents have been urged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel, while disaster management units are on high alert to address any emerging situations. The meteorological department has indicated that these heavy rains are part of a broader weather system affecting the west coast of India and are expected to continue for the next few days, necessitating ongoing vigilance and preparedness from both citizens and civic authorities.
