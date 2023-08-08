Chess Game #6: Checkmate In 1 Move, White To Play

Chess, a board game for two players, begins with sixteen chess pieces that can be moved according to a set of rules in a chess game. The objective of a chess game is to checkmate your opponent’s king. There is no chance of luck in a chess game. It is a game based on strategy and tactics. Chess players who have mastered the skills of playing a chess game are referred to as grandmasters. If you are looking for a chess challenge today, try our 1 move checkmate puzzle.

Can you find the remarkable winning blow to win this chess game? Ace your preparation to reach the highest grandmaster title in chess. Sharpen your chess skills to play like an elite-level experienced chess player without 1 move checkmate chess game.

Chess Puzzles #6: Checkmate In 1 Move, White To Play

In the above chess board, only people with strong chess tactics can find the winning move to checkmate the black king in one move. To make the chess puzzle more challenging, you must find the move within 10 seconds.

In a game of chess, the four best tactics that every player must know are Fool’s Mate, Skewers, Pins, and Forks. Most children with high IQ tend to enjoy chess. Studies have found that children who played chess showed a significant increase in their overall IQ level.

To win a 1 move checkmate puzzle, first, identify the position of the opponent's king. Next, look for your chess pieces that can checkmate the king while also keeping an eye for the opponent's pieces that can block your checkmate.

In this chess board, the black king is sitting in the g8 square. What will be your winning move?

Do not worry if you are unable to figure out the move, you can always look at the solution of each chess game at the end of this article. Though, we encourage you to try harder!

Chess Puzzles Solutions

Bravo! If you found the move to checkmate the black king. However, we have shared the answer below if you are figuring out the solution to this chess game.

Answer: Move the white queen from a5 to d8 square to checkmate the black king in 1 move!

Did you enjoy the chess puzzle?

