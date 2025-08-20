Indian Railways Adopts First-Ever Detachable Solar Track Panels

Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) has made history by putting in place the nation's first detachable solar panel system between operational railway tracks, marking a revolutionary step towards the adoption of renewable energy. General Manager Naresh Pal Singh officially launched the project on Independence Day.

Solar Panels on Railway Sleepers

The sleepers, which are the support beams underneath the tracks, will have detachable solar panels installed as part of the experimental project. Installed on Line No. 19 of the BLW workshop, the project mounts solar panels without interfering with rail traffic using an indigenously built installation process. Additionally, the panels are simple to remove whenever track repair is needed.

Support for Indian Railways’ Green Mission

The project supports Indian Railways' mission to mitigate climate change and advance renewable energy. Noting that the project enhances the BLW property's current rooftop solar power plants, the general manager commended Chief Electrical Service Engineer Bhardwaj Chaudhary and his group for the accomplishment.