Indian Railways Adopts Airport-Style Luggage Rules; Check the New Guidelines

Indian Railways plans to implement airport-style baggage checks for train passengers in the near future. With stringent weight restrictions and fines for extra or large baggage, bags will now be inspected at the entry and exit gates.

Stations will be equipped with electronic devices and scanners. Passengers will only be permitted to board platforms when their baggage has been cleared and tagged following scanning. If you bring more luggage than is allowed, you will have to pay more or have the luggage booked as a package. In case even if the luggage is inside the weight restriction, oversized baggage that causes discomfort inside coaches may also result in a fine.

Indian Railways New Luggage Limit

You can bring a certain amount of luggage for free, depending on your train ticket class. Every passenger also gets an extra 10 kg. If your luggage is heavier than the limit, you have to book it separately, or you will be charged a fine.