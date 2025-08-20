Indian Railways Adopts Airport-Style Luggage Rules; Check the New Guidelines

Indian Railways plans to implement airport-style baggage checks for train passengers in the near future. With stringent weight restrictions and fines for extra or large baggage, bags will now be inspected at the entry and exit gates.
Stations will be equipped with electronic devices and scanners. Passengers will only be permitted to board platforms when their baggage has been cleared and tagged following scanning. If you bring more luggage than is allowed, you will have to pay more or have the luggage booked as a package. In case even if the luggage is inside the weight restriction, oversized baggage that causes discomfort inside coaches may also result in a fine.
Indian Railways New Luggage Limit
You can bring a certain amount of luggage for free, depending on your train ticket class. Every passenger also gets an extra 10 kg. If your luggage is heavier than the limit, you have to book it separately, or you will be charged a fine.
|
Class of Travel
|
Free Luggage Allowance
|
First AC
|
70 kg
|
Second AC
|
50 kg
|
Third AC and Sleeper
|
40 kg
|
General
|
30 kg
How will it be Implemented?
The Northern Railway and North Central Railway's major stations will be the first to implement the regulations. These include Govindpuri, Lucknow Charbagh, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Mirzapur, Tundla, Aligarh Junction, Prayagraj Junction, Chheoki, Subedarganj, and Banaras.
Officials explained that the purpose of the rule was to increase security and lessen coach crowding.
Airport-like Facilities at Railway Stations
Additionally, the railway is updating its major stations to resemble airport-like facilities. It will launch high-end retail stores selling apparel, accessories for travel, gadgets, and footwear.
The Railways is investing Rs 960 crore at Prayagraj Junction as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The nine-storey terminal will have automated ticket machines, digital displays, solar power systems, rainwater harvesting, large lounges, and high-speed Wi-Fi.
Platform Ticket/Visitors Pass Required
Starting in December 2026, only those with a valid train ticket, which will serve as a "boarding pass," will be permitted admission into the station. A platform ticket that serves as a "visitor pass" is required for visitors.
The renovation will get Prayagraj ready for the huge numbers that are anticipated during the Kumbh and Maha Kumbh celebrations. To effectively control passenger flow, railways will implement a 7 Core Service (CS) model at the station.
