Which are the 9 Safest African Countries in 2025? Check List (Updated)

Africa is home to some of the world's most breathtaking landscapes and welcoming cultures. According to the latest data from the Institute for Economics & Peace's Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025, several nations stand out as the safest African countries. This data primarily focuses on political stability, low crime rates, and a welcoming environment within the countries included in the list of safest countries in Africa.

ByHarshita Singh
Aug 20, 2025, 19:30 IST
Mauritius is the safest country in Africa in 2025.

Safest African countries in 2025: When looking at peace and security around the world, Africa is a complicated and diverse place. The Institute for Economics & Peace's Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025 is the best way to measure how peaceful 163 countries are. The report shows that the continent is full of differences. Some countries are among the most unstable in the world, while others are very peaceful and stable. For example, Mauritius has been the most peaceful country in Africa for 18 years in a row, and it is ranked higher than the UK and France in the world.

This data shows how important it is to go beyond generalizations and look at the specific things that make peace possible. This educational overview will use official data to look at the safest countries in Africa, their high rankings, and the reasons for their success.

List of Safest Countries in Africa in 2025

Based on the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025, the following table provides a concise, data-driven look at the nine safest countries in Africa. The Institute for Economics and Peace's GPI is a reliable way to rank countries based on how peaceful, safe, and stable they are. This information helps to fight common stereotypes about Africa by showing countries that have shown strong governance, social cohesion, and a commitment to peace.

African Rank

Global Rank

Safe Country in Africa

GPI Score

Key Peace Indicators

1

26

Mauritius

1.586

High political stability, low crime rates, minimal militarization.

2

43

Botswana

1.762

Long-standing democratic governance and low levels of internal conflict.

3

50

Namibia

1.792

Strong societal safety and security, political stability.

4

55

The Gambia

1.827

Significant improvement in peacefulness, stable governance.

5

57

Sierra Leone

1.838

Noted progress in security and a decrease in political instability.

6

59

Madagascar

1.846

Minimal internal conflict and low militarization.

7

61

Ghana

1.855

A stable democracy, low crime, and little political violence.

8

64

Zambia

1.871

High marks for internal security and a stable political environment.

9

69

Senegal

1.889

Noted for its peaceful political transitions and stable social fabric.
Source: Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025, Institute for Economics & Peace.

There are a lot of different and exciting countries to visit in Africa, and many of them are much safer than people think. You can safely enjoy the amazing wildlife, rich history, and stunning scenery of Africa by choosing one of the safest African countries on our list. Not only will you be safe in these countries, but you will also have a great time.

