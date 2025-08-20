Which are the 9 Safest African Countries in 2025? Check List (Updated)

Safest African countries in 2025: When looking at peace and security around the world, Africa is a complicated and diverse place. The Institute for Economics & Peace's Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025 is the best way to measure how peaceful 163 countries are. The report shows that the continent is full of differences. Some countries are among the most unstable in the world, while others are very peaceful and stable. For example, Mauritius has been the most peaceful country in Africa for 18 years in a row, and it is ranked higher than the UK and France in the world.
This data shows how important it is to go beyond generalizations and look at the specific things that make peace possible. This educational overview will use official data to look at the safest countries in Africa, their high rankings, and the reasons for their success.
List of Safest Countries in Africa in 2025
Based on the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025, the following table provides a concise, data-driven look at the nine safest countries in Africa. The Institute for Economics and Peace's GPI is a reliable way to rank countries based on how peaceful, safe, and stable they are. This information helps to fight common stereotypes about Africa by showing countries that have shown strong governance, social cohesion, and a commitment to peace.
|
African Rank
|
Global Rank
|
Safe Country in Africa
|
GPI Score
|
Key Peace Indicators
|
1
|
26
|
Mauritius
|
1.586
|
High political stability, low crime rates, minimal militarization.
|
2
|
43
|
Botswana
|
1.762
|
Long-standing democratic governance and low levels of internal conflict.
|
3
|
50
|
Namibia
|
1.792
|
Strong societal safety and security, political stability.
|
4
|
55
|
The Gambia
|
1.827
|
Significant improvement in peacefulness, stable governance.
|
5
|
57
|
Sierra Leone
|
1.838
|
Noted progress in security and a decrease in political instability.
|
6
|
59
|
Madagascar
|
1.846
|
Minimal internal conflict and low militarization.
|
7
|
61
|
Ghana
|
1.855
|
A stable democracy, low crime, and little political violence.
|
8
|
64
|
Zambia
|
1.871
|
High marks for internal security and a stable political environment.
|
9
|
69
|
Senegal
|
1.889
|
Noted for its peaceful political transitions and stable social fabric.
There are a lot of different and exciting countries to visit in Africa, and many of them are much safer than people think. You can safely enjoy the amazing wildlife, rich history, and stunning scenery of Africa by choosing one of the safest African countries on our list. Not only will you be safe in these countries, but you will also have a great time.
