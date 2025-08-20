Which are the 9 Safest African Countries in 2025? Check List (Updated)

Safest African countries in 2025: When looking at peace and security around the world, Africa is a complicated and diverse place. The Institute for Economics & Peace's Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025 is the best way to measure how peaceful 163 countries are. The report shows that the continent is full of differences. Some countries are among the most unstable in the world, while others are very peaceful and stable. For example, Mauritius has been the most peaceful country in Africa for 18 years in a row, and it is ranked higher than the UK and France in the world. This data shows how important it is to go beyond generalizations and look at the specific things that make peace possible. This educational overview will use official data to look at the safest countries in Africa, their high rankings, and the reasons for their success.

Based on the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025, the following table provides a concise, data-driven look at the nine safest countries in Africa. The Institute for Economics and Peace's GPI is a reliable way to rank countries based on how peaceful, safe, and stable they are. This information helps to fight common stereotypes about Africa by showing countries that have shown strong governance, social cohesion, and a commitment to peace. African Rank Global Rank Safe Country in Africa GPI Score Key Peace Indicators 1 26 Mauritius 1.586 High political stability, low crime rates, minimal militarization. 2 43 Botswana 1.762 Long-standing democratic governance and low levels of internal conflict. 3 50 Namibia 1.792 Strong societal safety and security, political stability. 4 55 The Gambia 1.827 Significant improvement in peacefulness, stable governance. 5 57 Sierra Leone 1.838 Noted progress in security and a decrease in political instability. 6 59 Madagascar 1.846 Minimal internal conflict and low militarization. 7 61 Ghana 1.855 A stable democracy, low crime, and little political violence. 8 64 Zambia 1.871 High marks for internal security and a stable political environment. 9 69 Senegal 1.889 Noted for its peaceful political transitions and stable social fabric. Source: Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025, Institute for Economics & Peace.