IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025
CGBSE 10th Time Table 2026: Download Chhattisgarh CG Board Class 10 Exam Dates PDF and Timings

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 22, 2025, 15:53 IST

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially released the datesheet for the Class 10 board examinations for the year 2026. With practical exams scheduled in January and theory papers in February–March, students, parents and schools now have concrete timelines to plan preparation and logistics.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially released the Class 10 Board Exam Datesheet 2026, bringing clarity and relief to lakhs of students preparing for the state board exams. With theory exams scheduled from 21 February to 13 March 2026, the updated timetable allows students to plan their revision strategy more effectively. The announcement marks the beginning of the final preparation phase, making it crucial for Class 10 candidates to understand the complete exam schedule, subject-wise dates, and important instructions issued by CGBSE. This article provides the full Class 10 datesheet, key highlights and essential preparation pointers to help students perform their best in the upcoming board exams.

Key Highlights of CGBSE Class 10 Exam 2026

Check the table below to know the key pointers of CGBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026:

Board

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)

Class

10

Academic Year

2025-26

Theory Exam Dates

20th Feb 2026 to 13th Mar, 2026

Practical Exam Dates

1st Jan 2026 to 20th Jan 2026 (Tentatively)

Official Website

cgbse.nic.in

Exam Mode

Offline, Pen and Paper based

CGBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026: Timeline & Structure of the Exam

According to the board notification, the Class 10 theory examinations will be held from 21 February 2026 to 13 March 2026. Practical exams will precede this window in January, allowing students to complete hands-on assessments before moving on to written papers. 

Here are the subject-wise dates that every Class 10 student must note:

Exam Date (2026)

Subject

21 February

First Language (Hindi)

24 February

Second Language (English)

26 February

Social Science

28 February

Science

6 March

Mathematics

9 March

Third Language (Optional)

11 March

Vocational/Professional Subjects

13 March

Music / Drawing & Painting (Differently-abled)

CGBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 DateSheet: Download PDF

How to Download CGBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2026 ?

  1. Visit the official website of CGBSE:cgbse.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, look for the section titled “Latest Notifications” or “Announcements.”

  3. Click on the link that reads “CGBSE Class 10 Board Exam Datesheet 2026” or similar.

  4. A PDF of the complete Class 10 timetable will open on the screen.

  5. Click the download icon to save the datesheet on your device.

  6. Students should also take a printout for easy reference during exam preparation.

What Does This Means for Students ?

  • The spread of examination dates gives a break between major subjects, which may help in revision and rest cycles.

  • Schools and students should now focus on finalising revision schedules, mock tests and ensure all practical work is completed in January.

  • Students must download the official PDF datesheet from the CGBSE website and check for subject codes, reporting time and exam centres.

Preparation Tips Ahead of the Board Exams

  • Create a custom-revision calendar starting now, giving priority to early-scheduled exams (First & Second Language) and then moving to Science and Mathematics.

  • Pay special attention to subject codes and exam centre guidelines published by CGBSE, to avoid last-minute confusion.

  • Practice with earlier years’ board question papers under timed conditions helps in building stamina for longer exam sessions.

  • Make sure all required documentation (admit card, stationery, etc) is organised well ahead of time.

  • Maintain a healthy routine: adequate sleep, balanced diet and breaks during revision can boost focus and avoid burnout.

With the CGBSE Class 10 board exam dates for 2026 now out, students and educators have a clear roadmap in front of them. The scheduled gap between subjects, and early announcement give ample time to plan, revise and execute. By staying focused on the timetable, leveraging smart revision strategies and adhering to exam-day protocols, Class 10 aspirants can approach the board exam season with confidence and calm. Best of luck to all candidates, plan smartly, revise well, and step into your exam halls with conviction.

Note: Candidates are advised to visit the official CGBSE website regularly for any updates, instructions or changes to the schedule.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content.

