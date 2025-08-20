21st August 2025 School Holidays (Thursday): School holidays are always a matter of interest for students, parents and teachers. The holidays provide a much-needed break from the routine and give the children time to relax while preparing for the upcoming exams. On 21st August 2025, Thursday, many schools will observe holidays due to regional festivals or local events. Check here to know about the districts that will remain closed. Why Is There A School Holiday on 21st August, 2025? School holidays in India vary from state to state due to: Festival and cultural events: Some regions might celebrate local festivals or religious observances.

Government notifications: District administrations often declare school closures if there are any special occasions or events like rallies and local fairs.

Weather-Related Holidays: Schools might also declare a holiday due to heavy rains across several states.

Are Schools Closed On 21st August 2025? 1. Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida area) Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be closed tomorrow, that is on 21st August 2025, Thursday, due to the Guru Dronacharya Mela at Dankaur. This is a local event due to which there will be a holiday. Parents and students must keep checking the school's website for any latest updates. 2. Maharashtra (Including Mumbai region) Well, everyone is aware of the heavy rainfall in the state of Maharashtra. Due to heavy rain and storm warnings, many schools in Maharashtra will be closed until further notice. At present, BMC has not issued any official notice regarding the closure of schools. Several districts—including Thane, Palghar, Panvel, Raigad, and others—are under weather alerts. IMD Issues Alerts Across Various Districts of Maharashtra?

The IMD has issues with red and orange alerts in many districts, urging the citizens to stay indoors. However, the city has not issued any official notification regarding the same. What is the current situation? Several parts of Maharashtra, including Thane, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, and Lonavala, have declared holidays for all schools and colleges on Thursday, August 20. As per the weekly forecast, Mumbai will continue to witness intense showers till August 21, 2025. Is August 21, 2025, a holiday? For now, schools will remain open on August 21, 2025, in the Maharashtra region, and the decision to declare a holiday is likely to come either late tonight or early tomorrow morning. Schools in Noida will remain closed on account of the Guru Dronacharya Mela at Dankaur. How to Confirm School Closure? Students and parents must keep checking the official notifications from schools for any updates.

Local news and government administration portals also provide updates about the school holidays and closures.

Class teachers also often inform the students about the upcoming holidays.