Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Year Question Paper: Download PDF with Solutions

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 7, 2025, 16:21 IST

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Year Question Paper is crucial for exam preparation. Solving these papers helps candidates understand question patterns, manage time, revise the syllabus, and identify weak areas. This article provides Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Year Question Papers PDFs and strategies to boost performance.

The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Year Question Paper is one of the most vital tools for candidates preparing for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable exam. The exam is conducted by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC). This exam is highly competitive. This attracts thousands of aspirants every year. Students who strategically use previous year papers to prepare often gain a clear understanding of the exam pattern, question difficulty, and important topics, which significantly improves their chances of success.

This article will provide detailed insights into the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable exam structure, question patterns, marking system, and, most importantly, the importance of solving Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Year Question Papers for effective preparation.

The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Year Question Paper is an essential resource for aspirants preparing for the CSBC examination. Solving these papers helps candidates understand the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty levels. 

Students can identify their strong and weak areas, improve accuracy, and manage time efficiently during the actual exam. These papers also provide insight into frequently asked topics, making revision more focused and effective. 

Candidates can download PDFs of previous years’ papers from official sources or trusted educational portals to enhance their preparation and boost confidence.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Practising the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Year Question Paper is crucial for exam preparation. Candidates can download the PDFs from the link given below to revise the syllabus, understand the question pattern, and improve speed and accuracy. 

Click Here to Download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Benefits of Solving the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Year Question Paper

The following are the advantages of solving Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Year Question Paper:

  1. Candidates gain a sense of the real exam and question formats.

  2. Aspirants can determine which topics require more focus by solving these papers.

  3. Previous papers serve as a revision tool for the entire syllabus.

  4. Repeated practice enhances both speed and accuracy.

  5. Regular exposure to the actual type of questions boosts morale and reduces exam anxiety.

How to Use Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Year Question Paper?

Candidates should follow a structured approach to gain maximum benefit from the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Year Question Paper:

  1. Create a study plan. Allocate specific time slots for solving previous year papers along with theory revision.

  2. Solve papers within the actual time limit to practice time management.

  3. Review incorrect answers carefully to understand mistakes.

  4. Repeated practice on difficult topics enhances mastery.

  5. Use online test series for more practice along with previous year papers.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Question Paper Pattern

Candidates must understand the exam structure is essential before diving into Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Year Question Paper. The selection process comprises two main stages:

Written Examination

The written test is an objective multiple-choice paper consisting of 100 questions. Candidates must score a minimum of 30% to qualify. Every correct answer carries 1 mark. Check the exam pattern in the table below:

Subject

Questions

Marks

Hindi

100

100

English

Mathematics

Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics)

Science (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany)

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

Physical Endurance Test (PET)

Candidates appear for the Physical Endurance Test after clearing the written exam. The PET evaluates the physical fitness required for policing duties. The test pattern is as follows:

Task

Max. Marks

Running

50

Shot Put

25

High Jump

25

Total

100

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Preparation Tips

Candidates must also follow strategic preparation methods while practising the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Year Question Paper:

  • Familiarise yourself with the latest Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus and exam pattern.

  • Maintain a consistent study schedule, covering all subjects systematically.

  • Prioritize difficult topics, but don’t ignore simpler ones.

  • Use standard textbooks and study material to strengthen conceptual clarity.

  • Regularly attempt previous year papers to track progress and build confidence.

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

