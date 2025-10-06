Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Apply Online 2025 Begins for 4128 Posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
By Mridula Sharma
Oct 6, 2025, 10:44 IST

The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025 by CSBC offers 4128 vacancies for Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder, and Mobile Squad Constable posts. The online applications are open from 06 October to 05 November 2025. Candidates can check application process, eligibility, vacancies, important dates, fee, and selection details in this article.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Apply Online 2025 Begins for 4128 Posts

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Apply Online 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has officially started online application for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025 on October 06, 2025. This recruitment drive brings a large number of openings for different posts including Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder, and Mobile Squad Constable. 4128 vacancies will be filled across multiple departments in Bihar.

This article will cover all the details about the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Apply Online 2025 to help candidates easily apply.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Application Form 2025

The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Online Application Form 2025 has been released on the official website @csbc.bihar.gov.in. The registration process started on 06 October 2025 and will continue until 05 November 2025.

All eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for posts such as Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder, and Mobile Squad Constable must complete their online application form before the last date to ensure their participation in the recruitment process.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Apply Online 2025 Overview

The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025 online application process has started. Candidates can apply for multiple posts including Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder, and Mobile Squad Constable. Check the key details below for a quick overview.

Recruitment Organization

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC)

Post Name

Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder, Mobile Squad Constable

Total Vacancies

4128

Application Start Date

06 October 2025

Application End Date

05 November 2025

Educational Qualification

10+2 (Intermediate) or equivalent

Age Limit

18-25 (Prohibition Constable & Mobile Squad Constable), 18-23 (Jail Warder)

Selection Process

Written Exam, PET, Document & Medical Test

Job Location

Bihar

Official Website

@csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

Candidates who are interested in applying for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025 can submit their online application using the official link below. Click the link to apply directly and complete your registration before the last date.

Click Here to Apply Online for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025

How to Apply for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Vacancy 2025?

The following are the steps to submit Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Application Form 2025 online:

Step 1: Visit the official CSBC website: csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Online Application Form 2025”.

Step 3: Complete the registration by entering basic details and creating login credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the application form carefully with personal, educational, and contact information.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of required documents, photograph, and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee of ₹100/- online using debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Step 7: Review all details thoroughly and submit the form.

Step 8: Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Bihar Prohibition Constable Application Fee 2025

Every candidate must pay the online application fee of ₹100/- (One Hundred Rupees Only) while submitting the form on @csbc.bihar.gov.in. The fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Prohibition Constable Vacancy 2025

Candidates applying for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025 must meet both educational and age requirements as per the official notification. Below is the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable eligibility criteria in detail.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have one of the following qualifications o be eligible:

  • Passed Intermediate (10+2) from a recognized board, or

  • Maulvi Certificate issued by the Madrasa Board, Bihar State Government, or

  • Shastri (with English) or Acharya (without English) certificate issued by the Sanskrit Board, Bihar, or

  • Any other equivalent qualification recognized by the Bihar State Government.

Age Limit

Candidates must be at least 18 years old, and the upper age limit varies by category. Applicants outside the specified age range are not eligible. Check the upper age limit in the table below:

Category

Upper Age Limit

General (Male/Female)

25 years

BC/EBC Males

27 years

BC/EBC Females

28 years

SC/ST/Third Gender Candidates

30 years

Government Servants of Bihar (min. 3 yrs service)

5 years relaxation

Ex-Servicemen

3 years + service duration (up to 57 years)

