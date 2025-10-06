Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Apply Online 2025 Begins for 4128 Posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Apply Online 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has officially started online application for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025 on October 06, 2025. This recruitment drive brings a large number of openings for different posts including Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder, and Mobile Squad Constable. 4128 vacancies will be filled across multiple departments in Bihar. This article will cover all the details about the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Apply Online 2025 to help candidates easily apply. Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Application Form 2025 The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Online Application Form 2025 has been released on the official website @csbc.bihar.gov.in. The registration process started on 06 October 2025 and will continue until 05 November 2025.

All eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for posts such as Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder, and Mobile Squad Constable must complete their online application form before the last date to ensure their participation in the recruitment process. Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Apply Online 2025 Overview The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025 online application process has started. Candidates can apply for multiple posts including Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder, and Mobile Squad Constable. Check the key details below for a quick overview. Recruitment Organization Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Post Name Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder, Mobile Squad Constable Total Vacancies 4128 Application Start Date 06 October 2025 Application End Date 05 November 2025 Educational Qualification 10+2 (Intermediate) or equivalent Age Limit 18-25 (Prohibition Constable & Mobile Squad Constable), 18-23 (Jail Warder) Selection Process Written Exam, PET, Document & Medical Test Job Location Bihar Official Website @csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Apply Online 2025 Direct Link Candidates who are interested in applying for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025 can submit their online application using the official link below. Click the link to apply directly and complete your registration before the last date. Click Here to Apply Online for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025 How to Apply for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Vacancy 2025? The following are the steps to submit Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Application Form 2025 online: Step 1: Visit the official CSBC website: csbc.bih.nic.in. Step 2: Click on the link “Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Online Application Form 2025”. Step 3: Complete the registration by entering basic details and creating login credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the application form carefully with personal, educational, and contact information. Step 5: Upload scanned copies of required documents, photograph, and signature. Step 6: Pay the application fee of ₹100/- online using debit card, credit card, or net banking. Step 7: Review all details thoroughly and submit the form. Step 8: Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference. Also Check: Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025 Bihar Prohibition Constable Application Fee 2025 Every candidate must pay the online application fee of ₹100/- (One Hundred Rupees Only) while submitting the form on @csbc.bihar.gov.in. The fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, or net banking. Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Prohibition Constable Vacancy 2025 Candidates applying for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025 must meet both educational and age requirements as per the official notification. Below is the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable eligibility criteria in detail.