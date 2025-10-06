CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Cut Off 2025 has not been released yet. In the previous cycle, the cut off for Advt. No. 02/2022 was announced on 13th November 2023, along with the final results. The cut off marks for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable are influenced by several factors, including the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, the total vacancies, previous year’s cut off trends, and other external conditions. The commission releases category-wise cut off marks separately for male and female candidates. Only candidates who meet or exceed the official cut off are eligible for the next stage of selection and final appointment. Candidates can find all the details about the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Year Cut Off in this article. Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Previous Years Cut Off

Candidates can check the category-wise Bihar Police Prohibition Constable cut off for previous years in the tables below. This helps in understanding the trend and estimating the expected cut off for 2025. Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Cut Off (Advt. No. 01/2022) The table below shows the category-wise cut off marks for CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Advt. No. 01/2022. Category No. of Candidates Shortlisted Male Female FFW General 40 86.00 76.00 72.00 EWS 7 80.00 54.00 - SC 5 76.00 70.00 - ST 3 72.00 - - EBC 7 80.00 72.00 - BC 13 80.00 72.00 - BCW 1 - 70.00 - Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Cut Off – Advt. No. 02/2022 (Final Cut Off) Check the final cut off marks for CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Advt. No. 02/2022 in the table below:

Category Male Female FFW General 66 64 58 EWS 42 42 - SC 42 42 - ST 54 46 - BC 54 54 - BCW - 50 - How to Check Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Cut Off 2025? Candidates can easily check the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Cut Off 2025 on the official CSBC website by following these simple steps: Step 1: Visit the official CSBC website. Step 2: Click on the link to download the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result. Open the PDF and scroll to the table showing category-wise cut off marks. Step 3: Check category cut off. Download the PDF and keep a printout for future reference. How to Calculate Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam Marks? Candidates can calculate their tentative marks using the official CSBC Answer Key before the official result is announced. The following are the steps:

Step 1: Download the official Answer Key from the CSBC website and compare it with the answers. Step 2: The written exam consists of 100 objective-type questions, each carrying 1 mark. Step 3: Add 1 mark for every correct answer. Step 4: Currently, the officials have not disclosed any negative marking policy. Step 5: Add all correct answers to get the estimated score for the written examination. Also Check: Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Salary 2025 Factors Affecting CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Cut Off The CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Cut Off depends on several key factors: Difficulty Level of the Exam: If the exam is difficult, the cut off is usually lower. Conversely, if the paper is easier, the cut off tends to be higher.

Number of Vacancies: The total number of available vacancies directly affects the cut off. More vacancies generally lead to a lower cut off, while fewer vacancies result in a higher cut off.

Number of Applicants: A larger number of candidates appearing for the exam can raise the cut off. If fewer candidates appear, the cut off is likely to be lower.