List of Top 10 U.S. States Leading in Dairy Production

By Ayukta Zisha
Oct 7, 2025, 08:30 EDT

As of 2025, the U.S. dairy sector continues to be a vital contributor to the agricultural landscape, with several states leading in milk production. Wisconsin, California, and Texas are among the top producers, benefiting from large-scale farms, efficient operations, and favorable climates. These states significantly contribute to the national milk supply and export markets, showcasing the industry's sustainable growth and diversification.

U.S. States Leading in Dairy Production
As of 2025, the U.S. dairy sector is an important contributor to the agricultural landscape of the U.S. and continues to supply milk, cheese, butter, and other dairy products across the country. Several dairy states are typically leading as producers of dairy products due to the presence of large-scale dairy farms, efficient operations, and the presence of a favorable climate for producing feed and crops to support dairy operations. While milk is produced by all 50 states in the U.S. according to the USDA Economic Research Service, the top milk production states are located in the western and midwestern regions of the U.S.

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service ultimately provides specific information on milk production, numbers of cows, and milk production for each state. The aforementioned agencies provide a summary of the show how each state, beginning with the top-producing states, contributes to the overall milk supply in the agricultural landscape of the U.S.

Top 10 U.S. States Leading in Dairy Production

Here is the top 10 U.S. States leading in dairy production, calculated in million pounds: 

Rank

State

Diary Production (Million Pounds)

1

Wisconsin

30,700

2

California

30,400

3

Texas

20,000

4

Idaho

15,000

5

New York

14,500

6

Michigan

11,000

7

Minnesota

9,500

8

Pennsylvania

8,500

9

South Dakota

7,500

10

Iowa

7,000

1. Wisconsin

In the United States, Wisconsin is the highest dairy-producing state, with about 30.7 million pounds of milk used, giving it the moniker of "America's Dairyland." The state is recognized for its cheese, butter, and broad dairy products, in range owing to the strong dairy tradition, abundant feed crops, and progressive farm management in the state. The dairy sector of Wisconsin continues sustainable growth and is relevant to the national supply and export markets.

2. California

The state of California comes in as the second-highest dairy-producing state with about 30.4 million pounds of milk. The dairy industry in California leads due to large-scale milk producers, a good climate, and of use of highly innovative technologies. California is one of the largest exporters of milk, cheese, and yogurt not only in the U.S., but also to exporting continents. Besides the frequent environmental issues with water, dairy operations in California keep working as productively as possible to support their staple economy of agriculture, and the reality that dairy production is a priority.

3. Texas

Texas ranks third in milk production, producing 20 million pounds. The state's rapid expansion of its dairy industry has resulted from a favorable business environment and larger dairy farms using modern milking equipment. Behind California and Wisconsin, the state produces varying dairy foods for the regional and national markets. Overall, the expansion of Texas dairy shows the diversification of U.S. dairy production away from historical bases in the Northern states into other areas, with Texas now playing a key role in supplying national markets.

4. Idaho

Ranking fourth, Idaho produces about 15 million pounds of milk. The efficiency and large scale of dairy farming are made viable by having plenty of good feed, water for their herds, and a climate that is conducive to producing the various feedstuffs that dairies can use. Idaho has made a name for cheese production to supply domestic and export markets. Idaho dairy produces old-world traditions with the assistance of modern technology, and the combination of the two allows the producers to keep production on average despite challenging operating conditions.

5. New York

New York produces nearly 14.5 million pounds of milk each year. The dairy farms in New York are typically located in upstate New York and produce milk, cheese, and yogurt. The state has rich pastures, good sources of water, and experienced farmers. The dairy industry in New York is a mix of the historic and modern, provides an important portion of the milk supply in the nation, and provides sustenance. 


