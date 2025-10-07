List of Top 10 U.S. States Leading in Dairy Production

As of 2025, the U.S. dairy sector is an important contributor to the agricultural landscape of the U.S. and continues to supply milk, cheese, butter, and other dairy products across the country. Several dairy states are typically leading as producers of dairy products due to the presence of large-scale dairy farms, efficient operations, and the presence of a favorable climate for producing feed and crops to support dairy operations. While milk is produced by all 50 states in the U.S. according to the USDA Economic Research Service, the top milk production states are located in the western and midwestern regions of the U.S. The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service ultimately provides specific information on milk production, numbers of cows, and milk production for each state. The aforementioned agencies provide a summary of the show how each state, beginning with the top-producing states, contributes to the overall milk supply in the agricultural landscape of the U.S.

Top 10 U.S. States Leading in Dairy Production Here is the top 10 U.S. States leading in dairy production, calculated in million pounds: Rank State Diary Production (Million Pounds) 1 Wisconsin 30,700 2 California 30,400 3 Texas 20,000 4 Idaho 15,000 5 New York 14,500 6 Michigan 11,000 7 Minnesota 9,500 8 Pennsylvania 8,500 9 South Dakota 7,500 10 Iowa 7,000 1. Wisconsin In the United States, Wisconsin is the highest dairy-producing state, with about 30.7 million pounds of milk used, giving it the moniker of "America's Dairyland." The state is recognized for its cheese, butter, and broad dairy products, in range owing to the strong dairy tradition, abundant feed crops, and progressive farm management in the state. The dairy sector of Wisconsin continues sustainable growth and is relevant to the national supply and export markets.

2. California The state of California comes in as the second-highest dairy-producing state with about 30.4 million pounds of milk. The dairy industry in California leads due to large-scale milk producers, a good climate, and of use of highly innovative technologies. California is one of the largest exporters of milk, cheese, and yogurt not only in the U.S., but also to exporting continents. Besides the frequent environmental issues with water, dairy operations in California keep working as productively as possible to support their staple economy of agriculture, and the reality that dairy production is a priority. 3. Texas Texas ranks third in milk production, producing 20 million pounds. The state's rapid expansion of its dairy industry has resulted from a favorable business environment and larger dairy farms using modern milking equipment. Behind California and Wisconsin, the state produces varying dairy foods for the regional and national markets. Overall, the expansion of Texas dairy shows the diversification of U.S. dairy production away from historical bases in the Northern states into other areas, with Texas now playing a key role in supplying national markets.

4. Idaho Ranking fourth, Idaho produces about 15 million pounds of milk. The efficiency and large scale of dairy farming are made viable by having plenty of good feed, water for their herds, and a climate that is conducive to producing the various feedstuffs that dairies can use. Idaho has made a name for cheese production to supply domestic and export markets. Idaho dairy produces old-world traditions with the assistance of modern technology, and the combination of the two allows the producers to keep production on average despite challenging operating conditions. 5. New York New York produces nearly 14.5 million pounds of milk each year. The dairy farms in New York are typically located in upstate New York and produce milk, cheese, and yogurt. The state has rich pastures, good sources of water, and experienced farmers. The dairy industry in New York is a mix of the historic and modern, provides an important portion of the milk supply in the nation, and provides sustenance.