MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Cancelled, Fresh Allotments Today at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has cancelled the MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results. The decision to cancel the seat allotment comes after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare ordered for stopping the admissions in Guru Govind Singh College of Dental Science and Research, Burhanpur.

As per the details mentioned in the allotment order 15,897 candidates were allotted seats in the first allotment round, which was released on August 18. As per the notification, fresh allotment results after removing 100 BDS seats in Guru Gobind Singh College of Dental Science and Research will be announced today, August 20, 2025. The admission process will restart from 3 PM today.

Official Notification - Click Here