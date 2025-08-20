MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Cancelled, Fresh Allotments Today at dme.mponline.gov.in

CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
Aug 20, 2025, 11:47 IST
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Cancelled
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has cancelled the MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results. The decision to cancel the seat allotment comes after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare ordered for stopping the admissions in Guru Govind Singh College of Dental Science and Research, Burhanpur. 

As per the details mentioned in the allotment order 15,897 candidates were allotted seats in the first allotment round, which was released on August 18. As per the notification, fresh allotment results after removing 100 BDS seats in Guru Gobind Singh College of Dental Science and Research will be announced today, August 20, 2025. The admission process will restart from 3 PM today. 

Official Notification - Click Here

How to Check MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment

The MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 fresh allotment results for the first round of counselling will be available on the official website today. Students can check the allotment result through the steps provided below. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP NEET counselling

Step 2: Click on the UG Counselling section

Step 3: Click on the Fresh allotment result link

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference


