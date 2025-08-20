CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 LIVE: DME Released Round 1 Allotment Result at dme.mponline.gov.in; Direct link here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has released the MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allocation results today, August 20, 2025. Candidates can check their status on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Aug 20, 2025, 19:00 IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • DME has released the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List today, August 20, 2025.
  • Candidates need to visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in to check their status.
  • Studnets who have successfully secured their seats will need to appear for document verification process at their allotted colleges.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allocation results have been released by the Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education (DME) today, August 20, 2025. Candidates can view their results on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in, if they registered for the counselling procedure.

After the allotment list is released, candidates who have been assigned a seat are required to report to their respective universities between August 19 and August 23, 2025. Moreover, applicants have until August 24 to cancel their assigned position. For those who wish to upgrade their seat to a different college or course in a subsequent round, the deadline to opt-in for this process is August 23.

How To Check MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 allotment result:

  1. Go to the DME Madhya Pradesh official website. You can reach them via dme.mponline.gov.in.
  2. Find the link specifically for UG counseling. The homepage will prominently show this link.
  3. To view the results page, click the "Allotment List" link in the UG counseling area.
  4. Enter your date of birth, application ID, and NEET roll number in the designated login box.
  5. The screen will show the result of your customized seat assignment. Pay close attention to the details.
  6. A PDF copy of your allotment letter should be downloaded and saved for future use.
  7. During college reporting, print the allotment letter and store it securely for document verification.

MP NEET UG 2025: Seat Allotment Criteria

Seats are allotted based on:

  • Merit rank
  • Preferences filled by the candidate
  • Reservation criteria
  • Seat availability
  • Other relevant factors

MP NEET UG 2025: Updates on withheld results

A petition regarding exam center concerns in Indore and Ujjain has previously resulted in the results of 79 UG candidates being withheld. Following the announcement of their findings by the National Testing Agency (NTA), they were permitted to take part in the counseling procedure. The Madhya Pradesh High Court overturned the order to have a NEET re-examination, stating that there was enough natural light to finish the test and that the exam authority had no control over last-minute weather changes.

Karnataka PGCET 2025: KEA Claim Slip Today at kea.kar.nic.in; Document Verification and Other Details Here

 
