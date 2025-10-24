This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 24 October

Every day has a history—moments of invention, conflict, breakthroughs, and change. Have you ever wondered what happened on October 24? On this day across the centuries, people made bold moves, world affairs shifted, and new eras began. On October 24, 1861, the first transcontinental telegraph line in the U.S. was completed, linking the coasts and revolutionising communication. Then in 1945, the United Nations Charter officially came into force, marking the birth of the international organisation. And earlier still, in 1648, the Peace of Westphalia treaties ended the Thirty Years' War and reshaped Europe's balance of power. In this article, we'll explore key events that occurred on October 24, examine the people behind them, and reflect on why they still matter today.
What Happened On This Day – October 24?
Here's what happened in history on October 24:
1648 – Thirty Years' War Ends
- On October 24, 1648, the Peace of Westphalia was signed, ending the long and destructive Thirty Years' War in Europe.
- The treaties were signed in the German cities of Münster and Osnabrück.
- They redrew political boundaries, recognised the independence of the Dutch Republic, and granted religious freedoms to Calvinists.
- The Peace of Westphalia also established the modern concept of sovereign nations.
1861 – First Transcontinental Telegraph Line Completed
- On October 24, 1861, workers of the Western Union Telegraph Company completed the first transcontinental telegraph line in the United States.
- It connected the eastern and western telegraph networks at Salt Lake City, Utah.
- For the first time, instant communication between Washington, D.C., and San Francisco became possible.
- This achievement marked the end of the Pony Express service, which was discontinued shortly thereafter.
1901 – First Barrel Ride Down Niagara Falls
- On October 24, 1901, Annie Edson Taylor, a 63-year-old schoolteacher, became the first person to survive a trip over Niagara Falls in a barrel.
- Her custom-made barrel was made of oak and iron, padded for safety, and tested with her cat before the stunt.
- She went over Horseshoe Falls and survived with only minor injuries.
- Although she hoped to earn fame and fortune, she made little money from the feat and later died in poverty.
1916 – French Recapture Fort Douaumont at Verdun
- On October 24, 1916, French troops recaptured Fort Douaumont from German forces during World War I.
- The fort was a key stronghold protecting the city of Verdun.
- Its loss earlier that year had been a significant blow to French morale.
- The victory lifted French spirits and marked a turning point in the Battle of Verdun.
1917 – Battle of Caporetto Begins
- On October 24, 1917, the Battle of Caporetto began during World War I.
- A combined German and Austro-Hungarian offensive crushed the Italian army along the Isonzo River.
- The Italians suffered huge losses and were forced into a chaotic retreat.
- The defeat led to significant changes in Italy's military leadership and strategy.
1921 – Unknown Soldier Selected
- On October 24, 1921, an American sergeant chose the body of an unidentified U.S. soldier in France to represent all those who died in World War I.
- The selection took place in the French town of Chalons-sur-Marne.
- The Unknown Soldier was brought to the United States and later buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
- The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier remains one of America's most sacred memorials.
1931 – George Washington Bridge Dedicated
- On October 24, 1931, the George Washington Bridge was officially dedicated by New York Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt.
- At 4,760 feet, it was the longest suspension bridge in the world at the time.
- The bridge connected Fort Lee, New Jersey, to Washington Heights in New York City.
- It opened to traffic the next day and became a vital link between the two states.
1945 – The United Nations Is Born
- On October 24, 1945, the United Nations Charter officially came into force.
- This marked the establishment of the United Nations, replacing the League of Nations.
- Its goal was to promote peace, security, and cooperation among countries.
- October 24 is now celebrated annually as United Nations Day.
1951 – U.S. Declares War with Germany Officially Over
- On October 24, 1951, President Harry S. Truman officially declared that the state of war with Germany was over.
- Although fighting had ended in 1945, a formal declaration had not yet been made.
- The announcement symbolically closed one of the bloodiest chapters in modern history.
1962 – James Brown Records "Live at the Apollo"
- On October 24, 1962, soul legend James Brown performed at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem.
- The concert was recorded and released as Live at the Apollo in 1963.
- The album became a breakthrough hit, helping Brown reach mainstream fame.
- It is still considered one of the greatest live albums ever made.
1969 – Richard Burton Buys Elizabeth Taylor a Diamond
- On October 24, 1969, actor Richard Burton bought his wife, Elizabeth Taylor, a 69-carat Cartier diamond.
- The extravagant gift became a symbol of their passionate, high-profile relationship.
- The couple's love story was one of Hollywood's most famous romances.
1973 – Nixon Vetoes War Powers Resolution
- On October 24, 1973, U.S. President Richard Nixon vetoed the War Powers Resolution.
- The bill was designed to limit the president's authority to deploy troops without congressional approval.
- Congress later overrode his veto, reinforcing legislative control over military action.
1997 – Marv Albert Sentencing Case
- On October 24, 1997, a judge announced the dismissal of sportscaster Marv Albert's sexual assault case.
- Albert agreed to seek counselling and stay out of trouble for a year.
- The case ended his career temporarily, but he later returned to broadcasting.
2003 – Concorde Makes Its Final Commercial Flight
- On October 24, 2003, the supersonic Concorde made its final commercial flight.
- The British Airways jet flew from New York City's JFK Airport to London's Heathrow Airport.
- The flight carried 100 passengers, including celebrities like Joan Collins and Christie Brinkley.
- The retirement ended the era of civilian supersonic travel.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 24?
October 24 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Famous Births – October 24
- B.D. Wong (1960) – American actor best known for roles in the Jurassic Park franchise and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
- Zac Posen (1980) – American fashion designer admired for his elegant, highly tailored red-carpet looks.
- Monica (1980) – American R&B singer who emerged in the late 1990s with hits like "The Boy Is Mine" and "Angel of Mine".
Notable Deaths – October 24
- Rosa Parks (1913-2005) – U.S. civil-rights activist.
- Jackie Robinson (1919-1972) – American baseball player, first African American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era.
- Gene Roddenberry (1921-1991) – American television screenwriter and producer, creator of the original Star Trek series.
- Tycho Brahe (1546-1601) – Danish astronomer whose detailed observations laid the groundwork for modern astronomy.
